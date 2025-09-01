MilanoBTC

Milano BTC: H1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Hassas Bitcoin İşlemleri

Milano BTC, yalnızca Bitcoin (BTCUSD) işlemleri için H1 zaman çerçevesinde tasarlanmış, güçlü ve disiplinli bir Uzman Danışman’dır (EA). Yıllarca kanıtlanmış teknik analiz yöntemlerine dayanan Milano BTC, test edilmemiş yapay zeka çözümlerinden kaçınır ve bunun yerine şeffaf, zamana karşı dayanıklı stratejilere odaklanarak oynak kripto piyasalarında istikrar sağlar.

EA’nin işlem mantığı, yüksek olasılıklı giriş noktalarını etkileyici bir kazanma oranıyla tespit etmesini sağlayan hacim bazlı analizden yararlanır. Klasik piyasa prensiplerini kural tabanlı, yapılandırılmış bir yaklaşımla birleştiren Milano BTC, analizleri zorlaştıran %70’in üzerindeki varlıklar arası korelasyonlar da dahil olmak üzere kripto para ticaretindeki zorlukların üstesinden gelmek üzere tasarlanmıştır.

Milano BTC, broker bağımsızdır, farklı işlem ortamlarına uyum sağlar ve hedging desteği sunar. Sermayenizi korumak için Trailing Stop gibi temel risk yönetimi araçlarını entegre eder, böylece kârı güvence altına alır ve kayıpları en aza indirir. Bu, Milano BTC’yi tutarlı performans, hassasiyet ve uzun vadeli istikrar arayan Bitcoin yatırımcıları için ideal bir seçim haline getirir.

Recommended Setup:

  1. Attach EA to the BTCUSD (Bitcoin) H1 chart only.
  2. Use a low-spread, standard account (e.g., IC Markets or any similar broker).
  3. Supports hedging strategies – no restrictions on your trading style.
  4. Need help? Send me a private message—I'm happy to assist.

  • EA setting tutorial and setfiles: [Link]
  • My personal channel: [Link]




Biohacker1
169
Biohacker1 2025.09.18 19:04 
 

The EA has shown consistent back-test results across multiple brokers and has performed well so far on the seller’s demo account. Some of the negative reviews don’t seem to be well thought out too. One reviewer complains that the EA doesn't take as many trades live as it does in the back-test on average each month, while another calls it a "scam" simply because the EA didn’t take a specific trade that appeared in the back-test. By definition, live results will differ from back-tests, this is normal and expected. It’s also possible that the EA hasn’t identified BTCUSD as being in a strong trend yet, which could explain the reduced trade frequency in the current market conditions. Plus, not all brokers provide high-quality historical data. Missing or inaccurate ticks in back-test data can easily cause discrepancies when comparing to live trading, especially with strategies where small price differences can determine whether a signal is triggered or not. Honestly, I find these reviews a bit exaggerated - it’s like saying, “The EA didn’t trade much over a short period of time or doesn't profit all the time, so it must be bad.” That kind of reasoning ignores the nature of algorithmic trading and market variability. Kinda feel bad for the developer lol ;) I've bought similar EA's before, and they can work long-term and as shown in the back-test if the risk to reward ratio is good. These 'AI' EA's have a high win-rate, the problem is if there's a huge stop-loss and small take-profit one losing trade could blow the account, or if it isn't stress-tested (assuming the developer used out of sample data and walk forward optimization). I bought another "AI" EA with a good risk to reward ratio and its performing well so far, and seem other's perform well in live signals. Even if the edge diminishes over time, as long as the risk-to-reward ratio remains around 1:1 and the win rate stays above 50%, the strategy should continue to perform well.

BLACK BEACH FX
727
BLACK BEACH FX 2025.09.13 20:42 
 

Joan Rosario
120
Joan Rosario 2025.09.10 18:11 
 

