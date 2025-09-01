MilanoBTC

5

Milano BTC: Trading di Bitcoin Preciso sul Timeframe H1

Milano BTC è un Expert Advisor (EA) potente e disciplinato, progettato esclusivamente per il trading di Bitcoin (BTCUSD) sul timeframe H1. Costruito su anni di metodi di analisi tecnica comprovati, Milano BTC evita soluzioni di intelligenza artificiale non testate, concentrandosi invece su strategie trasparenti e consolidate, in grado di garantire coerenza nei mercati crypto volatili.

La logica di trading dell’EA si basa sull’analisi dei volumi, che gli consente di individuare punti di ingresso ad alta probabilità con un tasso di successo notevole. Combinando i principi classici di mercato con un approccio strutturato e basato su regole, Milano BTC è progettato per affrontare le sfide del trading di criptovalute, comprese le correlazioni tra asset superiori al 70%, che spesso complicano l’analisi.

Milano BTC è indipendente dal broker, adattabile a diversi ambienti di trading e supporta l’hedging. Per proteggere il capitale, integra strumenti essenziali di gestione del rischio come il Trailing Stop, assicurando la protezione dei profitti e la minimizzazione del drawdown. Questo rende Milano BTC la scelta ideale per i trader che cercano prestazioni costanti, precisione e stabilità a lungo termine nel trading di Bitcoin.

________________________________________

Recommended Setup:

  1. Attach EA to the BTCUSD (Bitcoin) H1 chart only.
  2. Use a low-spread, standard account (e.g., IC Markets or any similar broker).
  3. Supports hedging strategies – no restrictions on your trading style.
  4. Need help? Send me a private message—I'm happy to assist.

These are the links you need to refer for more information:

  • EA setting tutorial and setfiles: [Link]
  • My personal channel: [Link]




Recensioni 3
Biohacker1
169
Biohacker1 2025.09.18 19:04 
 

The EA has shown consistent back-test results across multiple brokers and has performed well so far on the seller’s demo account. Some of the negative reviews don’t seem to be well thought out too. One reviewer complains that the EA doesn't take as many trades live as it does in the back-test on average each month, while another calls it a "scam" simply because the EA didn’t take a specific trade that appeared in the back-test. By definition, live results will differ from back-tests, this is normal and expected. It’s also possible that the EA hasn’t identified BTCUSD as being in a strong trend yet, which could explain the reduced trade frequency in the current market conditions. Plus, not all brokers provide high-quality historical data. Missing or inaccurate ticks in back-test data can easily cause discrepancies when comparing to live trading, especially with strategies where small price differences can determine whether a signal is triggered or not. Honestly, I find these reviews a bit exaggerated - it’s like saying, “The EA didn’t trade much over a short period of time or doesn't profit all the time, so it must be bad.” That kind of reasoning ignores the nature of algorithmic trading and market variability. Kinda feel bad for the developer lol ;) I've bought similar EA's before, and they can work long-term and as shown in the back-test if the risk to reward ratio is good. These 'AI' EA's have a high win-rate, the problem is if there's a huge stop-loss and small take-profit one losing trade could blow the account, or if it isn't stress-tested (assuming the developer used out of sample data and walk forward optimization). I bought another "AI" EA with a good risk to reward ratio and its performing well so far, and seem other's perform well in live signals. Even if the edge diminishes over time, as long as the risk-to-reward ratio remains around 1:1 and the win rate stays above 50%, the strategy should continue to perform well.

BLACK BEACH FX
727
BLACK BEACH FX 2025.09.13 20:42 
 

.

Joan Rosario
120
Joan Rosario 2025.09.10 18:11 
 

.

