MBSFX MyBestStrategies on Forex

Launch price $ 299 - 8 of 10 copies left at this price

Next 10 copies $34 9

Final price $999

This EA has 39 strategies taken on my real portfolio.

All these strategies passed at least 6 months of out of samples in real. The stragegies are not martingale or grid systems and are made manually (no uses of machine learning or genethic algorithms).

The basic idea on my develops is thinking the forex market as a unique market, so all strategies are applied to all changes and crosses, obviously selecting the best combinations.

In this first version, there are 4 types of strategies:

- GAP: the basic idea is a traditional Gap Filling strategy. I added some conditions and obviously custom sessions for the forex market. All the GAP strategies are also in my HiddenGap EA.

- GAPBO: the basic idea is GAP continuation strategy.

- Keltner: is a custom Keltner channel strategy with volatility condition.

- DonchianMaster: is a custom donchian channel with volatility condition. Stragies of that type are created based on my DonchianMaster EA.

I'll update the EA adding new strategies when they pass at least 6 month of real OOS.

Every month I'll publish all results and I'll suggest a new setting to use.

In the settings you can activate/deactive each strategy.

Every strategy has a unique Magic Number: the first strategy has BaseMagic+1, the last strategy has BaseMagic+33.

Attach the EA on the EURUSD chart, no matter the timeframe use choose.

You can follow live results with the MBS.FX Signal.

NOTE: due to lower leverage I'm changing the Signal to this one: MBS.FX Signal 2. The first one will be dismissed.

Warning: past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).







