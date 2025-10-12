Creo Scalper EA

5

Creo Scalper EA — a verified robot, designed for trading on GOLD (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe. It is based on a manual strategy which we have been trading for many years. Martingale is not used, all trades are opened with a fixed lot, which is visible in the history. (Requirements: deposit from $500, lot 0.01, M1).

Real Account Monitoring

Signal Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2323078

Starting from the 4th month of real trading, the cost of the Expert Advisor will increase by $30 USD monthly, reflecting its growing value.

NOTE: The Expert Advisor is designed and optimized exclusively for use on a real trading account.

Creo Scalper Price Changes

  • Starting Price: 30 USD
  • 01.11.2025: 60 USD (In effect)
  • 01.12.2025: 90 USD (In effect)
  • 01.01.2026: 120 USD (Expected)

Support and Optimal Settings

Start trading with verified parameters. We will provide everything necessary for a quick start.

  • You will receive a ready-made settings set (.set file) that we use on our real trading account.
  • We will provide detailed recommendations necessary for the correct configuration of the robot on your trading account.
  • Support is provided through the MQL5.com internal messaging system, or the product comments section.

Expert Advisor Settings

Time Settings

  • Enabling - enabling settings true/false
  • Start trades - Start time in 00:00 format
  • Stop trades - Stop time in 00:00 format

Main Settings

  • Auto Lot - Auto lot using the formula (Balance/AutoLot*0.01)
  • Lot of orders - Fixed lot
  • Take profit (0 is not set) - Take profit (0 - not set)
  • Stop loss (0 - not set) - Stop loss (0 - not set)
  • Deleting pending orders - Deleting pending orders true/false
  • Deletion time - Time for deleting pending orders (in 00:00 format)
  • Averaging - Averaging orders. (enable / disable opening additional orders (WITHOUT increasing the lot), based on Fibonacci signals)
  • Total orders (0 - one) - Total orders opened simultaneously (0 - one order)
  • Magic number - Magic number

ZigZag Settings

  • Depth
  • Deviation
  • Backstep
The Fibonacci grid is configured automatically. The Expert Advisor does not trade on Fridays.
Reviews 1
fulvio.vespasi
255
fulvio.vespasi 2025.10.25 13:05 
 

I've been using CREO for two weeks. Till now the algo is robust and profitable. Aleh is very supportive. will update the review next month. Update: the algo proves still very good and reliable! thank you Aleh.

