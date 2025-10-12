Creo Scalper EA — a verified robot, designed for trading on GOLD (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe. It is based on a manual strategy which we have been trading for many years. Martingale is not used, all trades are opened with a fixed lot, which is visible in the history. (Requirements: deposit from $500, lot 0.01, M1).

Real Account Monitoring

Starting from the 4th month of real trading, the cost of the Expert Advisor will increase by $30 USD monthly, reflecting its growing value.

NOTE: The Expert Advisor is designed and optimized exclusively for use on a real trading account.

Creo Scalper Price Changes