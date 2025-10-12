Creo Scalper EA
- Experts
- Aleh Rabtsau
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Creo Scalper EA — a verified robot, designed for trading on GOLD (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe. It is based on a manual strategy which we have been trading for many years. Martingale is not used, all trades are opened with a fixed lot, which is visible in the history. (Requirements: deposit from $500, lot 0.01, M1).
Real Account MonitoringSignal Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2323078
Starting from the 4th month of real trading, the cost of the Expert Advisor will increase by $30 USD monthly, reflecting its growing value.
NOTE: The Expert Advisor is designed and optimized exclusively for use on a real trading account.
Creo Scalper Price Changes
- Starting Price: 30 USD
- 01.11.2025: 60 USD (In effect)
- 01.12.2025: 90 USD (In effect)
- 01.01.2026: 120 USD (Expected)
Support and Optimal Settings
Start trading with verified parameters. We will provide everything necessary for a quick start.
- You will receive a ready-made settings set (.set file) that we use on our real trading account.
- We will provide detailed recommendations necessary for the correct configuration of the robot on your trading account.
- Support is provided through the MQL5.com internal messaging system, or the product comments section.
Expert Advisor Settings
Time Settings
- Enabling - enabling settings true/false
- Start trades - Start time in 00:00 format
- Stop trades - Stop time in 00:00 format
Main Settings
- Auto Lot - Auto lot using the formula (Balance/AutoLot*0.01)
- Lot of orders - Fixed lot
- Take profit (0 is not set) - Take profit (0 - not set)
- Stop loss (0 - not set) - Stop loss (0 - not set)
- Deleting pending orders - Deleting pending orders true/false
- Deletion time - Time for deleting pending orders (in 00:00 format)
- Averaging - Averaging orders. (enable / disable opening additional orders (WITHOUT increasing the lot), based on Fibonacci signals)
- Total orders (0 - one) - Total orders opened simultaneously (0 - one order)
- Magic number - Magic number
ZigZag Settings
- Depth
- Deviation
- Backstep
I've been using CREO for two weeks. Till now the algo is robust and profitable. Aleh is very supportive. will update the review next month. Update: the algo proves still very good and reliable! thank you Aleh.