Creo Scalper EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Aleh Rabtsau
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
The Creo Scalper EA is a fully automated Creo Scalping strategy that we have been successfully using in trading for several years. The robot only trades on gold, during specific hours, on all days of the week except Friday and weekends. The EA opens several orders daily, which are usually closed during the trading day. The starting deposit is 500 USD, the lot size is 0.01, the leverage is from 1:100, and the timeframe is M1.
Expert Advisor settings
- Enabling - enabling true/false settings
- Start trades - Start time in the format 00:00
- Stop trades - Stop time in the format 00:00
Basic settings
- Auto Lot - Auto lot according to the formula (Balance/AutoLot*0.01)
- Lot of orders - A fixed lot
- Take profit (0 is not set) - Take profit (0 is not set)
- Stop loss (0 - not set) - Stop loss (0 - not set)
- Deleting pending orders - Deleting pending orders true/false
- Deletion time - The time of deletion in the format 00:00
- Averaging - Order averaging
- Total orders (0 - one) - Total orders opened simultaneously (0 - one order)
- Magic number - Magic number
ZigZag settings
- Depth
- Deviation
- Backstep
The Fibonacci grid is set up automatically. The Expert Advisor does not trade on Fridays.