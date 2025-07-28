- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
282
Profit Trades:
265 (93.97%)
Loss Trades:
17 (6.03%)
Best trade:
11.20 USD
Worst trade:
-25.51 USD
Gross Profit:
407.58 USD (364 651 pips)
Gross Loss:
-89.25 USD (82 645 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
47 (50.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
55.30 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
5.96%
Max deposit load:
34.11%
Latest trade:
4 minutes ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
52 minutes
Recovery Factor:
12.48
Long Trades:
282 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
4.57
Expected Payoff:
1.13 USD
Average Profit:
1.54 USD
Average Loss:
-5.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-8.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.51 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
11.14%
Annual Forecast:
135.12%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
25.51 USD (3.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.73% (25.51 USD)
By Equity:
22.12% (112.36 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD_i
|282
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD_i
|318
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD_i
|282K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +11.20 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +50.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.07 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exispro-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Trading is conducted using the Creo Scalper EA advisor https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146980
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
64%
0
0
USD
USD
818
USD
USD
24
100%
282
93%
6%
4.56
1.13
USD
USD
22%
1:100