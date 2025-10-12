The Creo Scalper EA is a fully automated Creo Scalping strategy that we have been successfully using in trading for several years. The robot only trades on gold, during specific hours, on all days of the week except Friday and weekends. The EA opens several orders daily, which are usually closed during the trading day. The starting deposit is 500 USD, the lot size is 0.01, the leverage is from 1:100, and the timeframe is M1.

Texted me after the purchase, and I will help you set up the Expert Advisor for your trading account.

Real account monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2323078 Attention! Starting from the 4th month of real trading monitoring, the cost of the Expert Advisor will increase by 30 USD monthly. For example: 4 full months - 60 USD, 5 months - 90 USD, and so on...





Expert Advisor settings

Time settings





Enabling - enabling true/false settings

Start trades - Start time in the format 00:00

Stop trades - Stop time in the format 00:00

Basic settings Auto Lot - Auto lot according to the formula (Balance/AutoLot*0.01)

Lot of orders - A fixed lot

Take profit (0 is not set) - Take profit (0 is not set)

Stop loss (0 - not set) - Stop loss (0 - not set)

Deleting pending orders - Deleting pending orders true/false

Deletion time - The time of deletion in the format 00:00

Averaging - Order averaging

Total orders (0 - one) - Total orders opened simultaneously (0 - one order)

Magic number - Magic number ZigZag settings Depth

Deviation

Backstep The Fibonacci grid is set up automatically. The Expert Advisor does not trade on Fridays.



