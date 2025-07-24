Urban Pulse

<b style="font-size: 14px;"><u>화려한 속임수도, 깨진 약속도 없습니다.</u></b><span style="font-size: 14px;"> Urban Pulse는 일관성을 중요시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 프로프 챌린지를 통과하든 고객 자본을 관리하든, 이 EA는 한계를 유지하며 성과를 내기 위해 노력합니다.</span>

    <p><b><u>단일 차트에서 실행:</u></b> <b>GBPUSD</b>에 <b>H1</b> 시간프레임으로 연결하세요. 그게 다입니다. 하나의 차트. 하나의 무기.</p>


    <div style="padding:20px;" class="atten">
        <p><b>중요:</b> 이 버전은 <u>할인 가격</u>으로 제공됩니다. 최종 가격: $399. 조기 접근이 곧 종료됩니다.</p>

        <p><b>채널 </b>링크 =&nbsp;<a href="https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqltradingfajar" target="_blank">https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqltradingfajar&lt;/a></p>
    </div>


    <h3>핵심 이점</h3>


    <ul>
        <li><b>자동 리스크 로직:</b> 계좌 크기와 SL 거리 기준으로 롯트 크기를 계산</li>
        <li><b>수동 또는 고정 롯트 지원:</b> 모드를 제어 - 보수적 또는 공격적</li>
        <li><b>드로우다운 가드:</b> 부동 손실이 설정된 비율을 초과할 때 자동 종료</li>
        <li><b>단일 차트 디자인:</b> 여러 심볼을 내부적으로 관리 - 플랫폼을 복잡하게 만들 필요 없음</li>
    </ul>


    <h3><br></h3>
    <h3>전략 실행</h3>


    <div style="padding:15px;border:1px solid #ccc;">
        <p><b><u>다중 트렌드 모델:</u></b> 진입을 고려하기 전에 여러 시간프레임에서 트렌드 방향을 정렬합니다.</p>
    </div>


    <h3>&nbsp;</h3>
    <h3>설정 체크리스트</h3>


    <table style="width:100%;">
        <tbody>
            <tr>
                <th style="text-align:left;">매개변수</th>
                <th style="text-align:left;">값</th>
            </tr>


            <tr>
                <td>차트</td>
                <td>GBPUSD</td>
            </tr>


            <tr>
                <td>시간 프레임</td>
                <td>H1</td>
            </tr>


            <tr>
                <td>관리되는 심볼</td>
                <td>GBPAUD,GBPCHF,GBPNZD,GBPCAD,GBPUSD</td>
            </tr>


            <tr>
                <td><br></td>
                <td><br></td>
            </tr>
        </tbody>
    </table>
    <p><br></p>
    <p><b>구매 후:</b> 텔레그램 접근을 받으시려면 저희에게 직접 연락주세요. 개인적인 업데이트, 설정 파일, 독점 팁은 인증된 고객만 공유됩니다.</p>

리뷰 3
Stefano Fazzino
296
Stefano Fazzino 2025.11.10 09:16 
 

Now Urban Pulse is competitive and profitable! Keep up the good work, Fajar Dicky Firmansyah!

Tuan Anh Cao
217
Tuan Anh Cao 2025.09.06 16:02 
 

Its a working Ea , the test is the same as live result, it has a recovery option ,which can work well in come cases but im running with almost default setting with recovery disable, for stability and consistency. The Author is kind and always there for support , new updates will also be promising . Recommened

Stefano Fazzino
296
Stefano Fazzino 2025.11.10 09:16 
 

Now Urban Pulse is competitive and profitable! Keep up the good work, Fajar Dicky Firmansyah!

Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
431
개발자의 답변 Fajar Dicky Firmansyah 2025.11.10 10:47
Thank you so much for your very positive feedback,it means a lot to me.
cerwann
239
cerwann 2025.10.01 11:44 
 

I am very dissatisfied with the latest version of the robot, which doesn't allow fix lots anymore. I have been using Urban Pulse for 6 weeks and was at loss since the beginning. Trading lot was between 0.01 and 0.03. But then today the robot traded suddenly 2.89 lots, for absolutely no reason. I discovered it when the trade was already closed and lost a lot, on my 3 accounts. This is unacceptable. The fix lot option should be reinstated. Snapshot of what happened in the comments section. Lost half my balance with that trade, even though I selected low risk mode.

Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
431
개발자의 답변 Fajar Dicky Firmansyah 2025.10.01 13:27
hello i understand , but all the risks are automated so if the lot is high then the SL was a low amount and that caused it to be able to put higher lot to keep the risk same but always risk should be same if there is an issue can you send me the trade screenshot so i can calculate and see what was the issue
Tuan Anh Cao
217
Tuan Anh Cao 2025.09.06 16:02 
 

Its a working Ea , the test is the same as live result, it has a recovery option ,which can work well in come cases but im running with almost default setting with recovery disable, for stability and consistency. The Author is kind and always there for support , new updates will also be promising . Recommened

Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
431
개발자의 답변 Fajar Dicky Firmansyah 2025.09.06 17:55
Thank you so much it means a lot to me , i always will work on the EA to make sure its always stable
