Urban Pulse
- Experts
- Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
- 버전: 5.12
- 업데이트됨: 3 1월 2026
- 활성화: 20
Its a working Ea , the test is the same as live result, it has a recovery option ,which can work well in come cases but im running with almost default setting with recovery disable, for stability and consistency. The Author is kind and always there for support , new updates will also be promising . Recommened
Now Urban Pulse is competitive and profitable! Keep up the good work, Fajar Dicky Firmansyah!
I am very dissatisfied with the latest version of the robot, which doesn't allow fix lots anymore. I have been using Urban Pulse for 6 weeks and was at loss since the beginning. Trading lot was between 0.01 and 0.03. But then today the robot traded suddenly 2.89 lots, for absolutely no reason. I discovered it when the trade was already closed and lost a lot, on my 3 accounts. This is unacceptable. The fix lot option should be reinstated. Snapshot of what happened in the comments section. Lost half my balance with that trade, even though I selected low risk mode.
