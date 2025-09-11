Quantum Gold Monarch PRO MT5

Quantum Gold Monarch MT5

Automated Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold)

Quantum Gold Monarch MT5 is an Expert Advisor developed specifically for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold) using a structured, rule-based trading approach.

The system is designed for traders who prefer disciplined execution, controlled exposure, and long-term stability, rather than aggressive or high-frequency trading.

Trading Approach

Quantum Gold Monarch operates based on predefined market conditions and internal trade logic.

The EA evaluates:

Market structure and trend context

Volatility conditions

Entry timing based on price behavior

Trades are executed only when internal criteria are met.

The system prioritizes precision and risk control over trade frequency.

Market and Timeframe

Market: XAUUSD (Gold)

Recommended timeframes: M10, M15

The EA is optimized to operate during active market sessions where sufficient liquidity and volatility are present.

Risk and Money Management

Quantum Gold Monarch follows a controlled exposure model:

Grid-based position management with predefined limits

No martingale logic

No uncontrolled averaging

Risk is managed through:

Adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit logic

Equity and volatility-based protection mechanisms

Trade filtering during unfavorable market conditions

Risk parameters can be adjusted by the user to align with account size and personal risk tolerance.

Operation and Usage

Fully automated after setup

No complex configuration required

Default parameters are provided as a starting point

Recommended usage:

Attach the EA to one XAUUSD chart

Use a VPS for stable 24/7 operation

Low-spread or ECN broker conditions are preferred

Minimum Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD (2-digit pricing only)

Minimum deposit: $200 (higher deposit recommended)

Leverage: 1:200 or higher

Account type: Hedging

VPS: Recommended

Important Notice

This Expert Advisor is designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) trading.

It is not intended for Forex pairs or other instruments.

Trading involves risk.

Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Updates and Support

Quantum Gold Monarch MT5 will continue to receive updates and refinements based on market conditions and system improvements.

All product support and communication are handled through the MQL5 platform.

