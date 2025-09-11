Quantum Gold Monarch PRO MT5
- Experts
- Amer Juabra
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 11 September 2025
- Activations: 12
Quantum Gold Monarch MT5
Automated Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold)
Quantum Gold Monarch MT5 is an Expert Advisor developed specifically for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold) using a structured, rule-based trading approach.
The system is designed for traders who prefer disciplined execution, controlled exposure, and long-term stability, rather than aggressive or high-frequency trading.
Trading Approach
Quantum Gold Monarch operates based on predefined market conditions and internal trade logic.
The EA evaluates:
-
Market structure and trend context
-
Volatility conditions
-
Entry timing based on price behavior
Trades are executed only when internal criteria are met.
The system prioritizes precision and risk control over trade frequency.
Market and Timeframe
-
Market: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Recommended timeframes: M10, M15
The EA is optimized to operate during active market sessions where sufficient liquidity and volatility are present.
Risk and Money Management
Quantum Gold Monarch follows a controlled exposure model:
-
Grid-based position management with predefined limits
-
No martingale logic
-
No uncontrolled averaging
Risk is managed through:
-
Adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit logic
-
Equity and volatility-based protection mechanisms
-
Trade filtering during unfavorable market conditions
Risk parameters can be adjusted by the user to align with account size and personal risk tolerance.
Operation and Usage
-
Fully automated after setup
-
No complex configuration required
-
Default parameters are provided as a starting point
Recommended usage:
-
Attach the EA to one XAUUSD chart
-
Use a VPS for stable 24/7 operation
-
Low-spread or ECN broker conditions are preferred
Minimum Requirements
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (2-digit pricing only)
-
Minimum deposit: $200 (higher deposit recommended)
-
Leverage: 1:200 or higher
-
Account type: Hedging
-
VPS: Recommended
Important Notice
This Expert Advisor is designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) trading.
It is not intended for Forex pairs or other instruments.
Trading involves risk.
Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.
Updates and Support
Quantum Gold Monarch MT5 will continue to receive updates and refinements based on market conditions and system improvements.
All product support and communication are handled through the MQL5 platform.
Quantum Gold Monarch MT5
A disciplined, structured solution for automated Gold trading.