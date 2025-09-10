GW AI Scalping

Gold Warrior AI Scalping MT5

Automated Scalping Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold)

Gold Warrior AI Scalping MT5 is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for short-term scalping on XAUUSD (Gold).

The system is designed for traders who prefer fast execution, structured entries, and controlled risk, with a focus on high-activity market sessions and disciplined trade management.

Trading Approach

Gold Warrior operates using predefined scalping logic and technical filters to identify short-term trading opportunities.

Trades are executed only when internal conditions are met, including:

Momentum confirmation

Trend alignment

Volatility validation

The EA avoids random entries and focuses on precise, rule-based execution rather than high trade volume.

Market and Timeframe

Market: XAUUSD (Gold)

Trading style: Scalping

Recommended timeframe: M1

The system is optimized for active trading sessions where liquidity and price movement are sufficient for short-term strategies.

Risk and Money Management

Gold Warrior follows a controlled risk framework:

No martingale

No grid

No uncontrolled averaging

Risk management includes:

Adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit logic

Dynamic position sizing based on account conditions

Trade filtering during unfavorable market environments

Risk parameters can be adjusted by the user to match account size and individual risk tolerance.

Operation and Usage

Fully automated after setup

No complex configuration required

Default parameters are provided as a starting point

Recommended usage:

Attach the EA to one XAUUSD chart

Use a VPS for stable execution

Low-spread or ECN broker conditions are preferred

Minimum Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD

Minimum deposit: $100 (higher deposit recommended)

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Account type: Hedging

VPS: Recommended

Important Notice

This Expert Advisor is designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) scalping.

It is not intended for Forex pairs or long-term position trading.

Trading involves risk.

Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Updates and Support

Gold Warrior AI Scalping MT5 will continue to receive updates and refinements based on market conditions and system improvements.

All product support and communication are handled through the MQL5 platform.

Gold Warrior AI Scalping MT5

A structured and disciplined solution for automated Gold scalping.