GW AI Scalping
- Experts
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Amer JuabraAbout Me
Hello! I’m Amer Juabra, a senior Software Engineer with 10+ years of experience in professional software development and a dedicated algorithmic trader. I combine deep market understanding with advanced engineering skills to build professional-grade trading systems for MT4 & MT5.
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 10 September 2025
- Activations: 12
Gold Warrior AI Scalping MT5
Automated Scalping Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold)
Gold Warrior AI Scalping MT5 is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for short-term scalping on XAUUSD (Gold).
The system is designed for traders who prefer fast execution, structured entries, and controlled risk, with a focus on high-activity market sessions and disciplined trade management.
Trading Approach
Gold Warrior operates using predefined scalping logic and technical filters to identify short-term trading opportunities.
Trades are executed only when internal conditions are met, including:
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Momentum confirmation
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Trend alignment
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Volatility validation
The EA avoids random entries and focuses on precise, rule-based execution rather than high trade volume.
Market and Timeframe
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Market: XAUUSD (Gold)
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Trading style: Scalping
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Recommended timeframe: M1
The system is optimized for active trading sessions where liquidity and price movement are sufficient for short-term strategies.
Risk and Money Management
Gold Warrior follows a controlled risk framework:
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No martingale
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No grid
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No uncontrolled averaging
Risk management includes:
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Adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit logic
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Dynamic position sizing based on account conditions
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Trade filtering during unfavorable market environments
Risk parameters can be adjusted by the user to match account size and individual risk tolerance.
Operation and Usage
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Fully automated after setup
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No complex configuration required
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Default parameters are provided as a starting point
Recommended usage:
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Attach the EA to one XAUUSD chart
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Use a VPS for stable execution
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Low-spread or ECN broker conditions are preferred
Minimum Requirements
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Platform: MetaTrader 5
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Symbol: XAUUSD
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Minimum deposit: $100 (higher deposit recommended)
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Leverage: 1:100 or higher
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Account type: Hedging
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VPS: Recommended
Important Notice
This Expert Advisor is designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) scalping.
It is not intended for Forex pairs or long-term position trading.
Trading involves risk.
Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.
Updates and Support
Gold Warrior AI Scalping MT5 will continue to receive updates and refinements based on market conditions and system improvements.
All product support and communication are handled through the MQL5 platform.
Gold Warrior AI Scalping MT5
A structured and disciplined solution for automated Gold scalping.