RSI Momentum Shift Detector

RSI Momentum Shift Detector

Description

RSI Momentum Shift Detector is an advanced technical indicator designed to detect significant changes in price momentum using the Relative Strength Index (RSI). This indicator automatically identifies important changes in market direction with greater precision than traditional RSI.

Key Features

Automatic Detection of 7 RSI Divergence Types
- Classic bullish and bearish divergences
- Hidden divergences (trend continuation)
- Expansion/constriction divergences
- Advanced filters for greater precision

Multi-Indicator Confirmation (Optional)
- Combination with moving averages
- Integrated volume analysis
- Confirmation with other technical oscillators

Automatic Risk Management
- Automatic stop-loss level calculation
- Position sizing suggestions
- Risk-reward ratio indicators

Intelligent and Instant Alerts
- Immediate signal notifications
- Differentiated alerts by divergence type
- Mobile alert system

Dynamic Information Panel
- Real-time updated dashboard
- Signal quality indicators
- Contextual market information

Designed For

Ideal Trading Styles
- Swing Trading: Reliable medium-term signals
- Day Trading: Effective intraday opportunities
- Position Trading: Important structural changes

Markets Where It Excels
- Forex: Especially major pairs
- Indices: Markets with clear trends
- Commodities: Metals and energy
- Cryptocurrencies: High favorable volatility

Installation and Usage
1. Download and install the indicator in MetaTrader 5
2. Configure parameters according to your strategy
3. Apply the indicator to desired instrument chart
4. Use signals and alerts for decisions

Important Note
Trading involves inherent risks. This indicator is a technical analysis tool that does not guarantee positive results. It is recommended to use it alongside other analysis methods and proper risk management.
