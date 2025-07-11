Quantum Baron
- 专家
- Bogdan Ion Puscasu
- 版本: 2.8
- 更新: 23 七月 2025
- 激活: 10
石油被称为黑金是有原因的——现在，有了 Quantum Baron EA，您可以以无与伦比的精度和信心来开采它。
使用 VPS使 EA 全天候工作（强制）。
Quantum Baron performs very reliably on XTIUSD. The EA makes smart entries, clean exits, and delivers consistent profit cycle after cycle. Risk management is excellent — it doesn’t over-trade, and margin remains safe even during strong volatility in oil. The strategy is well-designed, runs smoothly, and produces trustworthy results. Developer support is fast and professional. Overall, Quantum Baron is a high-quality EA for trading oil and absolutely worth owning. I’m very satisfied with its performance.
I've been using Quantum Baron on production account for sharp two months. Week after week it delivers steady performance and and excellent entry/exist management! Thank you Bogdan for yet another great EA!
Hello Bogdan, first: Thanks for the Baron T-Shirt :) it's very cool and a little bit funny. That's my most expensive Shirt ever :). But my first trade was at 8. august, with 7K in account, now the account stand at above 9K. Only one Trade on the last 4 months was a little bit dangerous - every other deal was easy :) Thanks.
I purchased this Quantum Baron around early October. First, I started by depositing the minimum required $5,000 for initial operation, then ran this EA live on my IC Markets real account for about a month, from October 14th to November 21st. The results are truly remarkable. I achieved a $674.04 profit which was a 13.4% return over one month. Furthermore, during the above period, the Drawdown was limited, and the EA performed very stably without causing any stress. Barron doesn't trade every day, but it patiently waits for its optimal entry point and strikes decisively once it enters its preferred range. Another noteworthy point is the creator, Mr. Bogdan Puscasu. He is sincere, trustworthy, and always provides prompt support. The results so far are excellent, and this Barron is a truly outstanding EA. I am happy and satisfied. Thank you very much, Baron and Bogdan!!
I’d be grateful if Quantum Baron could one day accommodate SpotCrude quoted with three decimals. I understand some symbols display three decimals while still using a 0.01 tick size, so compatibility may depend on how decimals are handled. I may be mistaken, and I fully respect the team’s excellent work—I own all the Quantum EAs.
Well… here we are again, Bogdan! My last review (I promise 😄). You’ll probably say I’m just a hater but no, my friend, I’m just trying to save people from you! You already have quite a reputation blowing accounts and making money off newbies by selling them the dream of “the best EA ever.” I’ll admit it: I got fooled too. Once again, a “brand new” EA that’s actually the same old grid system with an even multiplier (because why stop at disaster when you can double it?). This time, the magic story was that it would “earn from swap”… what a plot twist! So I wasn’t surprised to see your latest signal now disabled probably blown up or sitting proudly at 80% drawdown while you’re already preparing the next “reborn” signal page. Because, of course, a bad signal with high DD isn’t good for business, and business hasn’t been doing great lately, right? Hence the new miracle EA: King Q. Spoiler alert it will face the same fate as the others. All your EAs end up with the same issues. Discord is full of people complaining, and there comes “Mr. Risk Management” himself to give them a lesson on how not to risk too much… while doing the exact opposite. Same story, different name. Grid, multiplier, margin call. Repeat. Bogdan, you’re the Spielberg of grid EAs: every flop gets a sequel! 🎬😂
REVIEW EDIT: your DD was more than 70% on Quantum Baron Signals thats why you deleted...whatever
REVIEW EDIT2: IS INCREDIBLE READING DISCORD HOW YOU LIES ABOUT WHY YOUR SIGNALS DISAPPEARD, LOADING SECOND ISTANCES..ECC..AHAHAH WHY DONT YOU JUST SAY YOU BLEW YOUR ACCOUNT WOULD BE MORE HONEST TRANSPARENT, BUT WHAT A WORD HONESTY....AND LOVE JUST AFTER YOU WROTE THAT YOUR D... S...... NUMBER ONE MARTAS (TEAM MEMMBER) SAID MISTAKES HAPPEN AND ALL THAT S.... SO FUNNY....
Just bought and used it for a week - one word, great. And as expected good support to start using it. Thanks.
QBaron is one of my new top EAS. He's been trading for three weeks now and I'm up almost 9%. He's waiting to buy the dip and build a nicely diversified grid without having to worry about swap costs, which are always positive. Definitely recommended.
This is the second product I have purchased from Bogdan. The first was QQ. I was one of the first buyers of Baron. It is still too early to speak confidently about the results. However, at the moment, I am completely satisfied with the product. There are minor flaws, but they do not affect performance. Once again, I would like to emphasise the excellent support. And please, don't be greedy. The market is ruthless, and this is just a good tool. Don't be greedy savages.
This is my third EA from the Bogdan series. I’ve recently set it up, and so far it has been performing really well and just today, it closed a trade with a good profit. In my opinion, this is one of the best EAs available, and I highly recommend it. A big thank you to Bogdan for this intelligent, precise, and profitable EA. In addition to the EA’s excellent performance, the strong support and excellent behavior from Bogdan in assisting with the purchase of the new EA also played a major role. I am truly grateful
I've had this EA for 2 months. It's the most advanced EA made by the best developer on the market I've ever come across. It enters positions in good places and if it doesn't manage to close it that day, there's no headache about the swap because it makes money from holding position too. It doesn't overtrade, about 1-2 trades per week but so far all of them have been quality trades. Highly recommended
The Baron EA from Bogdan looks really promising to me. Tested it on a live account and it made around eur 426 profit in the first week. I have set the EA to medium-high risk on a eur 3.500 account. This bot looks as promising as the other EA’s from Bogdan (bitcoin, Queen and Emperor). Keep up the good work! Bogdan is very responsive to any questions you might have. I really like that as well.
I purchased the EA Quantum Baron together with Quantum Queen on August 28, 2025, and running it on a demo account. On September 5, I moved it to a $5,000 live account — and the results have been outstanding. Within just one week, it has already delivered a positive result of 5% profit with very low drawdown. The setup is super simple, with a detailed installation manual, making it easy for anyone to start right away. I have tried many EAs before, but Quantum Queen really stands out for its consistency and reliability. As for the developer, Mr. Bogdan is by far the most responsive and trustworthy developer I have met on MQL5. He answers questions within minutes, always polite and detailed. Five stars for his service, professionalism, and for creating such a high-quality EA. This EA truly deserves to be ranked among the best on the MQL5 Market. Highly recommended for serious traders looking for steady profits and peace of mind. Thank you Mr. Bogdan, and keep up the great work! 🙏⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Over the past week of live trading, there were two entries, both of which closed in profit. I'm delighted that swaps are also positive with ICMarkets, recommended by Mr.Bogdan. Given the history of bankruptcy in 2021 with the minimum capital of $5,000, I'm striving to save up to reach $10,000. As others have mentioned, I trust Mr.Bogdan as he always responds promptly. I will continue to report trading results regularly.
Awesome robot Quantum Baron! Decided not to mess around and launched it right on a real account with a 1000 bucks deposit (though the seller recommends at least 5000 for elite traders), without demo — and it paid off! Tested from August 28 to September 9, 2025 (13 days) on WTI.spot (oil) in M30, as per the instructions. Watched how it smartly follows the trend: opens only BUY orders, catches bullish cycles, and in this volatile oil mess feels like a king — turns chaos into stable profit, drawdowns are small, just a couple of red trades, but overall it's in the green. The grid strategy works like clockwork, and the seller emphasizes positive overnight swap for holding — on my current broker it came out as a small expense (-1.80), because they don't provide positive swap, but now I'm planning to open another account that Bogdan recommends, to get the full experience as promised. Results on the screenshot: net profit of 104 dollars including swap and commission (-9.70), balance grew from 1000 to 1104. That's 10.4% in 13 days! With compounding (compound interest, when profit is added to the deposit), daily rate about 0.8%, then in a year (with about 252 trading days) the deposit could grow to about 7200 bucks, profit about 6200 dollars. I'm anticipating how on the new account with positive swap this snowball will roll even faster, especially if the oil market takes off — the robot is created for domination, as the seller says. I hope my purchase for 999 dollars will pay off in 1.5-2 months, and then pure profit without worries. Settings are simple, the author explained everything in the manual, works on MT5 without glitches. Recommend to everyone who's serious about it — this isn't for newbies, but for those who want to command the market! 5 stars, waiting for the assistant as a gift! 😎
Hello I am using Baron for a while. I recommend this expert because so far I have had good results. The Expert is waiting the right moment to trade and this is a good thing to relax. Beside, I must say that Bogdan is very reactive when you ask him a question.
The 4th Quantum EA I've added to my portfolio, and things are looking good so far. One of the strengths of the EA is that it only enters buys that can last days to weeks. This results in juicy positive swaps over time and I'm not worried to hold positions for as long as it needs to exit in profit.
