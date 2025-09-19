Bulk Order

💥 BulkOrder EA - Professional Trading Suite


The Ultimate Manual Trading Assistant with Intelligent Signal Analysis.

BulkOrder EA v1.3 is a revolutionary trading tool that combines lightning-fast manual order execution with sophisticated market analysis.

Built for professional traders who demand both speed and intelligence, this EA transforms your trading experience with a sleek modern interface and powerful automation features.

Unlike risky EAs that use martingale or grid strategies, BulkOrder EA v1.3 puts YOU in complete control while providing intelligent market insights to guide your decisions.

It's the perfect fusion of manual precision and automated efficiency.


🚀 WHAT MAKES v1.3 SPECIAL

🎨 Modern Professional Interface

  • Dark Theme UI: Sleek, professional design that's easy on the eyes during long trading sessions
  • Perfectly Centered Layout: Clean, organized panels with professional typography
  • Real-Time Updates: Live market data, position tracking, and P&L monitoring
  • Responsive Design: Optimized for all screen sizes and chart layouts
🧠 Intelligent Market Analysis
  • RSI Signal Detection: Advanced RSI analysis with overbought/oversold alerts
  • Candlestick Patterns: Automated detection of Hammer and Hanging Man reversal patterns
  • Market Trend Analysis: Real-time BULLISH/BEARISH/SIDEWAYS market condition display
  • Smart Exit Signals: Automated market status alerts
  • Visual Chart Arrows: Clear signal markers directly on your charts
⚡ Lightning-Fast Execution
  • Bulk Order Placement: Place multiple Buy/Sell orders instantly with one click
  • Professional Order Management: Separate buttons for profitable vs losing position management
  • Instant Parameter Adjustment: Real-time lot size, TP, and SL modifications
  • Zero-Lag Performance: Optimized code for maximum speed and reliability

💹 INSTRUMENT COMPATIBILITY
  • Symbol: Universal (Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, Crypto)  
  • Timeframe: Any (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1) - optimized for all timeframes  
  • Broker: Compatible with all MT5 brokers worldwide  
🧾 ACCOUNT REQUIREMENTS
  • Account Type: Hedging (recommended) or Netting  or Scalping
  • Spreads: Works with any spread (low spreads recommended for optimal performance)  
  • Min Deposit: $100+ (adjust lot sizes according to your account size)  
  • Leverage: Any (1:1 to 1:1000+) 


⚙️ COMPREHENSIVE FEATURE SET

📊 Market Analysis Panel

✅ Real-Time RSI Analysis - Live RSI values with overbought/oversold status.
✅ Market Trend Detection - Automatic BULLISH/BEARISH/SIDEWAYS identification 
✅ Pattern Recognition - Hammer and Hanging Man candlestick pattern detection  
✅ Signal Alerts - BUY/SELL/EXIT signal notifications on the panel    

⚡ Trading Controls

✅ Bulk Order Placement - Place 1-50 orders instantly with customizable parameters  
✅ Dynamic Lot Sizing - Real-time lot size adjustment with broker validation  
✅ Pip-Based TP/SL - Simplified take profit and stop loss in pips  
✅ Parameter Validation - Automatic margin and parameter checking  
✅ Visual Feedback - Instant confirmation of all trading actions  

📈 Advanced Position Management

✅ Close All Positions - Instant closure of all EA-managed positions  
✅ Close Profitable Only - Smart closure of only winning trades  
✅ Close Losing Only - Risk management closure of only losing trades  
✅ Clear TP Orders - Remove all take profit levels instantly  
✅ Clear SL Orders - Remove all stop loss levels instantly  
✅ Live P&L Tracking - Real-time profit/loss monitoring with position counts

 🔧 Professional Tools

✅ Magic Number Protection - Only manages orders placed by this EA  
✅ Multi-Timeframe Support - Works perfectly on any timeframe  
✅ Error Handling - Robust error management and validation 
 Clean Code Architecture - Optimized for speed and reliability  
✅ Zero Repainting - All signals are final and never change  


🎯 PERFECT FOR

🏃‍♂️ Scalpers

  • Lightning-fast order placement for quick entries/exits
  • Real-time market analysis for timing optimization
  • Professional position management tools
📈 Trend Traders
  • Advanced market condition analysis
  • Smart entry signal detection
  • Automated trend identification
⚖️ Risk Managers
  • Separate profitable/losing position management
  • Advanced validation and margin checking
  • Professional risk control tools
🔄 Manual Traders
  • Complete control over all trading decisions
  • No automated trading (unless you want signals)
  • Pure manual trading enhancement
📚 Strategy Developers
  • Perfect for testing manual strategies
  • Real-time market analysis feedback
  • Professional trade execution tools


🔄 TRADING WORKFLOW

1. Market Analysis

  • Monitor real-time RSI levels and market conditions
  • Watch for candlestick pattern formations
  • Observe trend changes and signal alerts
2. Parameter Setup
  • Set number of orders (1-50)
  • Adjust lot sizes based on account size
  • Configure take profit and stop loss in pips
3. Order Execution
  • Click BUY or SELL for instant multiple order placement
  • Watch real-time position tracking and P&L updates
  • Use visual chart arrows to confirm signal accuracy
4. Position Management
  • Monitor live position status and profitability
  • Use selective closing (profitable/losing only)
  • Apply risk management with instant stop loss clearing


⚠️ WHAT THIS EA DOES NOT DO


❌ No Martingale - No dangerous lot size multiplication  
❌ No Grid Trading - No risky grid strategies  
❌ No Arbitrage - No complex arbitrage systems  
❌ No Auto-Trading - Signals are for guidance only (manual control)  
❌ No Repainting - All signals are final and reliable  
❌ No Hidden Strategies - Completely transparent operation  


🔧 SETUP & CONFIGURATION

Basic Setup:

1. Enable/disable smart signals based on your preference
2. Adjust RSI period (default: 14) for sensitivity
3. Set overbought/oversold levels for your trading style
4. Configure default order parameters

Advanced Options:

1. RSI Period: Adjust from 14 (standard) for different sensitivities
2. Oversold/Overbought Levels: Customize trigger points (default: 30/70)
3. Show Signal Arrows: Enable/disable chart arrow display
4. MA Period: Moving average period for trend analysis (default: 12)


💡 PRO TIPS FOR MAXIMUM PERFORMANCE

🎯 For Scalpers:

  • Use lower timeframes (M1, M5)
  • Enable signal arrows for quick visual confirmation
  • Use smaller lot sizes with more orders for better risk distribution
📊 For Swing Traders:
  • Use higher timeframes (H1, H4, D1)
  • Focus on RSI divergences and pattern confirmations
  • Use larger lot sizes with fewer orders
⚡ For News Traders:
  • Pre-configure parameters before news events
  • Use the bulk order feature for instant market entry
  • Monitor RSI for overbought/oversold bounce opportunities


🏆 WHY CHOOSE BULKORDER EA ?


✅ Professional Grade: Built with institutional-quality standards  

✅ Lightning Fast: Optimized for maximum execution speed  

✅ Intelligent: Advanced market analysis without complexity  

✅ Reliable: Extensive testing and error handling  

✅ Flexible: Adapts to any trading style or market condition  

✅ Clean: No risky strategies or hidden algorithms  

✅ Modern: Contemporary design with professional features

 
📞 SUPPORT & UPDATES

Developer: SeshaSandeepA 
Version: 1.3 (Latest) 
Release: 2025
Support: Message on Mql5  


Transform your trading experience today with BulkOrder EA v1.3 - where speed meets intelligence! 🚀

Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. This EA is a tool to assist manual trading decisions and does not guarantee profits. Always practice proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.

Önerilen ürünler
VWAP Daily
Anton Polkovnikov
Göstergeler
Weighted average price indicator or VWAP. The well-known standard VWAP with the beginning of the day is added with the function of selecting the periodization. It can be calculated both every day and on other periods. Also the indicator allows to exclude the volume from the calculation, which will allow using it on the cryptocurrencies and forex. There is an alert for a VWAP price crossing. There are 1 and 2 standard deviation. Settings: Volume: turning volume on and off in the calculation mecha
Capital Manager
Pham Cong Chinh
Yardımcı programlar
Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
EZ Trends
Guillermo Pineda
Göstergeler
EZ Trends , piyasa yapısı değişimlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak kolayca tespit etmeye yönelik tasarlanmış hassas bir trend algılama indikatörüdür. Benzersiz EMA–HMA hibrit bant sistemi kullanarak, mum renklerini uyarlamalı şekilde değiştirerek trend yönünü öne çıkarır ve her yeni trend başlangıcında tepki seviyelerini işaretler. Sonuç olarak, trader’ların momentumla uyumlu kalmasına ve piyasa gürültüsünü filtrelemesine yardımcı olan pratik bir araçtır. TEMEL ÖZELLİKLER Trend tespit mantığı: EMA ve
PropShield
Ivan Zhigalov
Yardımcı programlar
️ PropShield: Your Ultimate Prop Firm Challenge Companion Pass Prop Firm Challenges with Confidence! Struggling to stay within daily drawdown limits or hit profit targets in prop firm challenges? PropShield is your all-in-one solution to monitor, manage, and protect your trading account. Designed by a trader who faced the same challenges, PropShield ensures you stay in control, avoid costly mistakes, and achieve your funding goals. With PropShield , you can trade with peace of mind, knowing
Lot calculator tool MT5
Ernestas Kvedaras
3.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
More stable MetaTrader 4 version is available here:  Lot Calculator Tool . This tool helps you to automatically calculate and manage risk, conveniently place orders visually, schedule orders, trail stops, move them to break-even and more. Features Place market or pending orders using draggable lines Schedule orders Calculate and limit risk using various methods See current spread See time till next candle Set custom order comments Trail stops Move stops to break-even See order profit/loss in p
TP SL Bot MT5
Ruslan Brezovskiy
Yardımcı programlar
TP SL Bot - Yeni açılan emirlere, belirtilen talimatlarınıza göre otomatik olarak Stop Loss ve Take Profit ayarlayan bir araçtır. Ayrıca, istenen Stop Loss/Take Profit boyutunda istenen miktarı elde etmek için işlem açmak için gereken hacmi hesaplama özelliği de bulunmaktadır. Boyut ve parametre ayarlamaları için birkaç seçenek vardır: 1. Mevcut hesap bakiyesinin yüzdesi olarak kullanıcı tarafından belirtilen miktarlara göre ayarlama yapma. 2. Kullanıcı tarafından belirtilen Stop Loss veya Take
Weis Wave Double Side
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Göstergeler
MT5 için Weis Wave Bouble Yan Göstergesi, araç setinin bir parçasıdır (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) MT5 için Weis Wave Bouble yan Göstergesi, David Weis tarafından oluşturulan halihazırda kurulmuş Weis Wave'e dayalı olarak oluşturulmuştur. Weis Wave Çift Taraflı göstergesi, piyasayı olduğu gibi dalgalar halinde okur 1900 yılında R. Wyckoff tarafından. Çaba x sonuç, neden ve sonuç ve arz ve talebi belirlemeye yardımcı olur. Diferansiyeli, sıfır ekseninin altında kullanılabilmesi ve daha da iyileş
Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart
Sergey Andreev
3.53 (19)
Göstergeler
This indicator allows you to enjoy the two most popular products for analyzing request volumes and market deals at a favorable price: Actual Depth of Market Chart Actual Tick Footprint Volume Chart This product combines the power of both indicators and is provided as a single file. The functionality of Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart is fully identical to the original indicators. You will enjoy the power of these two products combined into the single super-indicator! Below is
Pionex Crypto Data and History for MT5
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Yardımcı programlar
Pionex Live MT5 Data and History -- API adresini Araçlar > Uzman Danışmanlar bölümüne ekleyin api.pionex.com ws.pionex.com Adımlar: Sembolleri Oluştur CreateSymbols = true seçeneğini etkinleştirin MT5 terminalini yeniden başlatın ( çok önemli! ) Market Watch'ta yüklemek istediğiniz sembolleri seçin Modlar: LiveUpdate – İşlem verilerini almak için grafiğe yardımcı program ekleyin History – Seçilen tarih ve saate kadar geçmiş verileri doldurun Ayarlar: MaxDate – Güncellenmesini istediğiniz tarihi
Automatic Trade Calculation Panel
Florian Ahollinger
Yardımcı programlar
Automatic Trade Calculation Panel   One-Klick-Trading Automatic calculation of Lot sice Atuomatic calulation of Stop-Loss and TakeProfit Up to 3 partial closings Trailingstop (Stop-Loss moves automatically)   The lot size is calculated by the previously determined risk (e.g. 1.0% of the account size) and the distance of the Stop Loss from the entry point. The distance from the Stop Loss to the entry point results from the ATR indicator multiplied by a freely selectable factor. The Stop Loss and
Weis Wave Result MT5
Sant Clear Ali Costa
Göstergeler
Features 3 types of waves: bullish, bearish and unknown. The unknown tower comes when prices move in opposite the direction of the current tower. Label that shows the percentage remaining for the next tower. Allows you set the type of volume that will be accumulated in the towers, either real or tick volumes. Thus, the indicator works in any market, for example: stocks, futures, forex, commodities, etc. Allows you to set the required score for the tower exchange. Allows you to set the font size
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
WAPV Weis Wave Chart Forex
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Göstergeler
MT5 için Weis Wave Chart Forex bir Fiyat ve Hacim göstergesidir. Fiyat ve Hacim okuması, Richard Demille Wyckoff tarafından oluşturulan üç yasaya dayalı olarak geniş çapta dağıtıldı: Arz ve Talep, Neden ve Etki ve Çabaya Karşı Sonuç. 1900'de R.Wyckoff, analizlerinde dalga grafiğini zaten kullanmıştı. Yıllar sonra, 1990 civarında, David Weis Otomatikleştirilmiş R. Wyckoff'un dalga grafiği ve bugün size David Weis'in dalga grafiğinin evrimini sunuyoruz. Varlıkta üretilen dalga ile ilgili Hacim mik
Forex Calculator MT5
Sergey Batudayev
Yardımcı programlar
Forex Hesaplayıcı       her tüccar için olmazsa olmaz bir programdır. Bu komut dosyası, pip cinsinden ayarlanmış Zarar Durdur'a bağlı olarak bir mevduatın yüzde riskini yüzde olarak hesaplamanıza olanak tanır. Komut dosyasının avantajları: Her ticarette neyi riske attığınızı her zaman tam olarak bilirsiniz Hesaplayıcı, sözleşme özelliklerini dikkate alır Pip cinsinden veri girişi riski ve Stop Loss boyutu için sadece 2 sütun Önerilen Robot Scalper -       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Yardımcı programlar
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Wapv Price and volume
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Göstergeler
MT5 için WAPV Fiyat ve Hacim Göstergesi, (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) ve (Wyckoff Academy Fiyat ve Hacim) araç setinin bir parçasıdır. MT5 için WAPV Fiyat ve Hacim Göstergesi, grafikteki hacim hareketini sezgisel bir şekilde görselleştirmeyi kolaylaştırmak için oluşturuldu. Bununla, piyasanın profesyonel bir ilgisinin olmadığı en yüksek hacim anlarını ve anları gözlemleyebilirsiniz. Piyasanın "akıllı para" hareketiyle değil, ataletle hareket ettiği anları belirleyin. Kullanıcı tarafından değişt
Accumulation distribution plus m flow
Minh Truong Pham
Göstergeler
The Accumulation / Distribution is an indicator which was essentially designed to measure underlying supply and demand. It accomplishes this by trying to determine whether traders are actually accumulating (buying) or distributing (selling). This indicator should be more accurate than other default MT5 AD indicator for measuring buy/sell pressure by volume, identifying trend change through divergence and calculating Accumulation/Distribution (A/D) level. Application: - Buy/sell pressure: above
Weis Wave Double Side Alert
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Göstergeler
MT5 için Weis Wave Bouble Yan Göstergesi, araç setinin bir parçasıdır (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) MT5 için Weis Wave Bouble yan Göstergesi, David Weis tarafından oluşturulan halihazırda kurulmuş Weis Wave'e dayalı olarak oluşturulmuştur. Weis Wave Çift Taraflı göstergesi, R. Wyckoff'un 1900'de yaptığı gibi piyasayı dalgalar halinde okur. Çaba x sonuç, neden ve sonuç ve arz ve talebi belirlemeye yardımcı olur. Diferansiyeli, sıfır ekseninin altında kullanılabilmesi ve şunu gösteren bir koparma
SpreadWatcher Pro
- Md Rashidul Hasan
Yardımcı programlar
Professional Spread Monitoring & Analysis for Smarter Trading Decisions (specially for PROP FIRMS) SpreadWatcher Pro   is a powerful   MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Expert Advisor   designed to track, analyze, and optimize trading conditions by monitoring   real-time and historical spreads   across multiple currency pairs and assets. Whether you're a   scalper, day trader, or swing trader , understanding spreads is crucial for maximizing profitability.  How to use it efficiently in your trading plan? Chec
Visual Volatility Clustering mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
The   Visual Volatility Clustering   indicator clusters the market based on volatility. The indicator does not redraw and gives accurate data, does not use closing prices. Uses the opening prices or the highs or lows of the previous completed bar. Therefore, all information will be clear and unambiguous. The essence of the indicator is to divide the price market into certain areas according to a similar type of volatility. This can be done in any way. In this example, the indicator is configure
Z Score Standardized Normal Distribution
Florian Nuebling
Göstergeler
This z-score indicator shows the correct z-score of an asset, as it uses the normalized price data for calculation, which is the only correct way. Z-score is only applicable for normal distributed data, therefore not the actual price is considered, but the normalised returns, which were assumed to follow a normal distribution. Returns are mean reverting and assumed to follow a normal distribution, therefore z-score calculation of returns is more reliable than z-score on price, as price is NOT m
POC level MT5
Mikhail Nazarenko
Göstergeler
The indicator automatically calculates       and displays the level of the maximum       real   volume Point Of Control (POC) of the Market Profile for the   array of candles   highlighted by a rectangular area. This will significantly increase the accuracy of your position entries when trading POC bounces and reversals. Attention when testing the demo version!   In the MT5 strategy tester , there is no possibility of dragging a rectangle and this is a problem of limitations of the MT5 strategy
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Göstergeler
Gösterge, tarihsel olanlarla karşılaştırılabilecek güncel teklifler oluşturur ve bu temelde bir fiyat hareketi tahmini yapar. Gösterge, istenen tarihe hızlı navigasyon için bir metin alanına sahiptir. Seçenekler: Sembol - göstergenin göstereceği sembolün seçimi; SymbolPeriod - göstergenin veri alacağı dönemin seçimi; GöstergeRenk - gösterge rengi; Ters - doğru tırnakları tersine çevirir, yanlış - orijinal görünüm; Sonraki, tarihi girebileceğiniz ve 'enter' tuşuna basarak hemen atlayab
Fast API Copier
Konstantin Stratigenas
Yardımcı programlar
This EA connects trading systems on a Windows Server (VPS), providing top-tier trade copying locally or remotely and powerful API integration. Experience lightning-fast performance with a 10ms reaction time for seamless, reliable trading. For seamless operation, use the EA on a hosted server (VPS or cloud). It also works on your own server or computer. Copy Trades: Effortlessly copy trades between terminals, local or remote. Just select the same channel for both terminals and set the Direction t
Quick deals EA
Aleksandr Slavskii
Yardımcı programlar
Горячие клавиши плюс клик левой кнопки мыши на графике. Советник открывает сделки, выставляет лимитные и стоповые ордера, удаляет ордера и закрывает позиции, также  делает реверс  открытых позиций, выставляет прописанные в настройках стоп лосс и тейк профит. (реверс только на неттинговых счетах) При запуске советника можно посмотреть подсказку как действует советник при нажатии клавиши + клик на графике. Правее последнего бара, ниже цены Ctrl+ЛКМ  - OpenSell Правее последнего бара, выше цены C
Start Midas Displacement Channel
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Göstergeler
Midas is the acronym for Market Interpretation / Data Analysis System is a trade approach started in 1995 by technical analyst Paul Levine and later developed by Andrew Coles, PhD and David Hawkins. Learn more in the book MIDAS Technical Analysis: A VWAP Approach to Trading and Investing in Today's Markets , (I saw that it is possible buy via Amazon). The positive points in relation to the Midas-based indicators are the prediction of movement reversal points, the negative point is the subjectivi
VWAP Indicator by PipTick MT5
Michal Jurnik
Göstergeler
The VWAP indicator is our version of the popular Volume-Weighted Average Price indicator. The VWAP is the ratio between the value traded (price multiplied by the number of volume traded) and the total volume traded over a specific time period. As a result, it measures the average price of the instrument much better than the simple moving average. Although there are many ways to use the VWAP, most investors use it to calculate the daily average.  The indicator works in five modes: Moving  - In
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
Göstergeler
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Buy Sell Visual MTF V2 for MT5
Naththapach Thanakulchayanan
Göstergeler
This MT5 indicator, Bull Bear Visual MTF V2, summarize the strength color graphic and percentages of power for both  Bull and Bear in current market emotion stage which will show you in multi timeframes (21) and sum of the total Bull and Bear power strength which is an important information for traders especially you can see all Bull and Bear power in visualized graphic easily, Hope it will be helpful tool for you for making a good decision in trading.
Breakevan Utility
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
Yardımcı programlar
BreakEvan Utility  Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities: This utility will draw a Golden Line in the chart applied showing the breakeven price, considering all the positions opened for that specific symbol. Also the information panel shows: Balance Breakeven Price for that chart Force Breakeven (for that symbol) as ON/OFF Force Breakeven Global (takes into account all trades opened) as ON/OFF Total Lots opened for Symbol Total Lots opened Global And two buttons: Force Breakeven: Whe
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.44 (192)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (551)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.99 (106)
Yardımcı programlar
Local Trade Copier EA MT5   ile olağanüstü hızlı işlem kopyalama deneyimi yaşayın. Kolay 1 dakikalık kurulumuyla bu işlem kopyalayıcısı, aynı Windows bilgisayarda veya Windows VPS'te birden fazla MetaTrader terminali arasında işlemleri kopyalamanıza olanak tanır ve 0.5 saniyenin altındaki şimşek hızında kopyalama hızları sunar. Başlangıç seviyesinde veya profesyonel bir tüccar olsanız da,   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 , spesifik ihtiyaçlarınıza göre özelleştirmek için geniş bir seçenek yelpazesi s
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (140)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
Beta Sürümü Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader şu anda beta aşamasında. Bazı özellikler hala geliştirilme aşamasında olabilir ve küçük hatalar oluşabilir. Sorunla karşılaşırsanız lütfen bildirin – geri bildiminiz ürünü geliştirmeye yardımcı olur. Resmi sürümden sonra fiyat artacaktır. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader , Telegram kanallarından veya gruplarından gelen işlem sinyallerini otomatik olarak MetaTrader 5 hesabınıza kopyalayan güçlü bir araçtır. Herkese açık ve özel kanalları destekler ve birden
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Yardımcı programlar
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid Manual, sipariş ızgarasıyla çalışmak için kullanılan bir ticaret yardımcı programıdır. Yardımcı program evrenseldir, esnek ayarlara ve sezgisel bir arayüze sahiptir. Sadece kayıpların ortalaması yönünde değil, aynı zamanda kazanç artışı yönünde de bir emir ızgarası ile çalışır. Tüccarın bir emir ızgarası oluşturmasına ve eşlik etmesine gerek yoktur, bu yardımcı programı yapacaktır. Emri açmanız yeterlidir ve Grid manual otomatik olarak ona bir emir ızgarası oluşturacak ve kapanana kadar ona
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (85)
Yardımcı programlar
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.96 (27)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider , hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcı haline getirerek belirtilen sinyalleri Telegram'ın sohbetine, kanalına veya grubuna göndermeyi sağlayan kullanımı kolay, tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Rakip ürünlerin çoğunun aksine, DLL içe aktarması yapmaz. [ Demo ] [ Kılavuz ] [ MT4 Versiyonu ] [ Discord Versiyonu ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum Adım adım bir kullanıcı kılavuzu mevcuttur. Telegram API'si hakkında bilgi gerekmemektedir; ihtiyac
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Kopyalayıcı Kedi MT5) , günümüzün ticaret zorluklarına yönelik tasarlanmış yerel bir ticaret kopyalayıcısı ve eksiksiz risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firması zorluklarından kişisel portföy yönetimine kadar, sağlam yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş ticaret işleme kombinasyonu ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modunda çalışır, piyasa ve bekleyen emirlerin, ticaret değişikliklerini
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 için ticari kopyalayıcı, МetaТrader 5 platformu için bir ticari kopyalayıcıdır   . arasındaki   forex işlemlerini kopyalar.       COPYLOT MT5 sürümü için   herhangi bir hesap   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 (veya COPYLOT MT4 sürümü için   MT4 -   MT4 MT5   -  MT4) Güvenilir fotokopi makinesi! MT4 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri Ayrıca МТ4 terminali   (МТ4   -  
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.33 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT5'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram'dan MT5'e işlemlerinizi basitleştirin, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan işlem sinyallerini doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 5 platformunuza kopyalayan modern araç. Bu güçlü çözüm hassas sinyal yürütme, kapsamlı özelleştirme seçenekleri sağlar, zamandan tasarruf sağlar ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [Talimatlar   ] [   DEMO   ] Temel Özellikler Doğrudan Telegram API Entegrasyonu Telefon numarası ve güvenli kod ile kiml
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier, ticaret hesapları arasındaki işlemleri kopyalamak ve senkronize etmek için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir yardımcı programdır. Kopyalama, tedarikçinin hesabından/terminalinden alıcının aynı bilgisayarda veya vps'de kurulu olan hesabına/terminaline gerçekleşir. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo versiyonu burada . Tüm talimatlar burada . Ana işlevler ve avantajlar: Emirlerin kopyalanmasını destekler: МТ5> МТ5, МТ4> МТ5, МТ5> МТ4. Emirlerin kopy
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.56 (16)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 için Expert Advisor Risk Manager çok önemli ve bence her yatırımcı için gerekli bir program. Bu Uzman Danışman ile ticaret hesabınızdaki riski kontrol edebileceksiniz. Risk ve kar kontrolü hem parasal hem de yüzdesel olarak yapılabilir. PROMO BUY 1 GET 2 FREE -   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754725 Danışman işlevleri Bu risk yöneticisi, riskleri kontrol etmenize yardımcı olacaktır: - bir anlaşma için - günlük - bir hafta için - Bir ay için Ayrıca kontrol edebilirsiniz 1) Ticare
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Yardımcı programlar
Riskinizi otomatik olarak hesaplarken işlemlere hızlı bir şekilde girip çıkmanıza yardımcı olacak Ticaret Yöneticisi. Aşırı Ticaret, İntikam Ticareti ve Duygusal Ticaretten korunmanıza yardımcı olacak özellikler içerir. İşlemler otomatik olarak yönetilebilir ve hesap performans ölçümleri bir grafikte görselleştirilebilir. Bu özellikler, bu paneli tüm manuel yatırımcılar için ideal kılar ve MetaTrader 5 platformunun geliştirilmesine yardımcı olur. Çoklu Dil desteği. MT4 Sürümü  |  Kullanım Kılavu
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT5'inize kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir arayüzde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü dakikalar içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT4 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek isterseniz lütfen kullanıcı kı
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe , Akıllı Para Konseptleri (Smart Money Concepts - SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş, gerçek zamanlı piyasa analiz aracıdır. Çoklu zaman dilimlerinde dönüş noktalarını ve önemli bölgeleri otomatik olarak analiz eder, yeniden boyama (repaint) yapmayan sinyaller sağlamaya ve İlgi Noktalarını (Points of Interest - POI) vurgulamaya odaklanır. Ayrıca, geri çekilme ve dönüş noktalarını tespit etmeye yardımcı olmak için otomatik Fibonacci seviyeleri ç
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Cerberus the Equity Watcher , hesap öz sermayenizi sürekli olarak izleyen ve hatalı EA'ların veya isteğe bağlı bir tüccarsanız duygusal davranışınızın neden olduğu büyük düşüşlerden kaçınan bir risk yönetimi aracıdır. Hatalar içerebilecek veya beklenmedik piyasa koşullarında iyi performans göstermeyebilecek EA'lara güvenen sistematik tüccarlar için son derece yararlıdır. Cerberus, bir minimum öz sermaye değeri ve (isteğe bağlı olarak) bir maksimum değer belirlemenize izin verir, bunlardan herhan
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Yardımcı programlar
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (23)
Yardımcı programlar
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
DrawDown Limiter
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Yardımcı programlar
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.72 (18)
Yardımcı programlar
Bu ürün, haber saatlerinde tüm uzman danışmanları ve manüel grafikleri filtreler, böylece manüel ticaret kurulumlarınızı veya diğer uzman danışmanlar tarafından girilen işlemleri yok edebilecek ani fiyat dalgalanmaları konusunda endişelenmenize gerek kalmaz. Bu ürün, herhangi bir haber yayınlanmadan önce açık pozisyonlarınızı ve bekleyen emirlerinizi yönetebilen tam bir sipariş yönetim sistemi ile birlikte gelir.   The News Filter'ı   satın aldığınızda, gelecekteki uzman danışmanlar için yerleşi
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Yardımcı programlar
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5 için saniye bazlı grafikler oluşturmanıza olanak sağlayan eşsiz bir araçtır. Seconds Chart sayesinde saniye cinsinden zaman dilimleriyle grafik oluşturabilir, standart dakika veya saatlik grafiklerde mümkün olmayan esneklik ve analiz hassasiyetine ulaşabilirsiniz. Örneğin, S15 zaman dilimi 15 saniyelik mum çubuklarını ifade eder. Desteklenen özel sembollerle herhangi bir gösterge ve danışman kullanabilirsiniz. Onlarla çalışmak, standart grafiklerde işlem yapmak kadar
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (70)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt