🦅 EAGLE STRIKE: Gold Velocity Scalper

[Prop Firm Ready] • [No Martingale] • [Auto-Lot]

Stop Gambling. Start Trading with Velocity.

Are you tired of risky Martingale grids that blow your account overnight? Do you stress over every candle, hoping the market turns back?

Meet EAGLE STRIKE. This is not a grid. This is not a martingale. This is a precision scalping instrument designed for XAUUSD (Gold), based on a unique Price Velocity & Momentum algorithm.

Eagle Strike waits for explosive market moves. It calculates the acceleration of price and strikes only when the statistical probability is in your favor.

🚀 WHY CHOOSE EAGLE STRIKE?

✅ 100% NON-MARTINGALE: Every trade has a fixed Stop Loss (250 points). Your capital is protected.

✅ PROP FIRM READY: Includes a built-in "Daily Max Loss" protection. If the bot hits your defined daily limit (e.g., 3%), it stops trading immediately to save your FTMO/Prop challenge.

✅ ANTI-BAN PROTECTION: Features a "Trailing Step" mechanism to avoid order spamming and prevent broker bans for hyperactivity.

✅ SMART TREND FILTER: An optional Moving Average filter to prevent trading against major trends.

An optional Moving Average filter to prevent trading against major trends. ✅ PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD: A stunning dark-mode panel displays your daily profit, velocity, and risk status in real-time.

📊 THE STRATEGY

Logic: The EA monitors the Velocity (speed of price change) on the M5 timeframe. When a breakout occurs with sufficient momentum, it enters the market.

Logic: The EA monitors the Velocity (speed of price change) on the M5 timeframe. When a breakout occurs with sufficient momentum, it enters the market.
Pair: Optimized strictly for XAUUSD (Gold).

Optimized strictly for . Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes).

M5 (5 Minutes). Risk: Adjustable Auto-Lot or Fixed Lot.

⚙️ PARAMETERS EXPLAINED

StopLoss: Hard stop loss in points (Recommended: 250).

TrailingStep: Minimum distance price must move before modifying the Stop Loss (Prevents server overload).

UseTrendFilter: (True/False) If True, the EA only trades in the direction of the trend (MA). Set to False for aggressive growth, True for conservative trading.

UseDailyStopTrading: (True/False) Enables the Prop Firm protection.

(True/False) Enables the Prop Firm protection. MaxDailyLossPercent: The % of equity you are willing to lose in one day before the EA shuts down.

🛠️ HOW TO INSTALL

Open XAUUSD (Gold) chart on M5 timeframe. Drag and drop Eagle Strike onto the chart. Select a Preset (Included in the manual):
Aggressive Growth: Trend Filter = False, AutoLot = High.

Trend Filter = False, AutoLot = High. Prop Firm Safe: Trend Filter = True, MaxDailyLoss = 3.5%. Enable "Algo Trading" in MT4/MT5.

⚠️ REQUIREMENTS

Broker: ECN / Low Spread account is highly recommended (IC Markets, Tickmill, etc.).

VPS: A low-latency VPS in London is MANDATORY for this strategy to avoid slippage.

A low-latency VPS in London is for this strategy to avoid slippage. Account Type: For Prop Firms (FTMO), we recommend the Swing account type to allow news trading, as this EA loves volatility.

Disclaimer: Trading Forex and Commodities involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please backtest with "Every Tick" capability to see the real potential of the Velocity engine.