TraderHelperIndicator

TRADE HELPER: Multi-Timeframe Trading Assistant

TRADE HELPER is a comprehensive multi-timeframe trading assistant designed to enhance your trading decisions by providing real-time analysis across multiple timeframes. This powerful indicator combines RSI analysis, trend strength evaluation, and advanced signal generation to help traders identify high-probability trading opportunities.

Key Features

Multi-Timeframe RSI Analysis

  • Displays RSI values across seven timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1)

  • Color-coded indicators for overbought and oversold conditions

  • Direction arrows showing potential buy and sell opportunities

Advanced Technical Indicators

  • MACD analysis with bullish/bearish cross detection

  • Trend strength measurement using ADX

  • Bollinger Bands position analysis

  • Volume comparison with historical averages

Trading Signals with Profit Projection

  • Clear BUY/SELL signals based on multiple indicator confirmation

  • Signal strength classification (STRONG, REGULAR, WEAK)

  • Projected profit calculation in pips based on ATR and trend strength

  • Probability percentage showing likelihood of reaching profit target

User-Friendly Interface

  • Clean, professional dashboard design

  • Color-coded signals for easy interpretation

  • Customizable appearance (colors, font size, etc.)

  • All information displayed directly on the chart

How It Works

TRADE HELPER analyzes market conditions across multiple timeframes and combines various technical indicators to generate trading signals. The indicator evaluates:

  1. RSI values to identify overbought/oversold conditions

  2. MACD for trend direction and momentum

  3. Bollinger Bands for volatility and price extremes

  4. ADX for trend strength measurement

  5. Volume analysis for confirmation

When these indicators align, TRADE HELPER generates a trading signal with projected profit potential and probability of success. This comprehensive approach helps traders make more informed decisions by considering multiple factors across different timeframes.

Applications

  • Day trading and scalping with short-term timeframes

  • Swing trading using medium-term signals

  • Position trading with longer-term trend confirmation

  • Risk management through probability assessment

  • Trade timing optimization

TRADE HELPER is suitable for all trading styles and experience levels, from beginners looking for clear signals to experienced traders seeking confirmation of their analysis.

Customization Options

The indicator offers extensive customization options including:

  • RSI period and overbought/oversold levels

  • MACD parameters (Fast EMA, Slow EMA, Signal Period)

  • Bollinger Bands settings (Period, Deviation)

  • Color scheme for all visual elements

  • Font size and style preferences

Take your trading to the next level with TRADE HELPER - your comprehensive multi-timeframe trading assistant.


