HighFrequencyScalper





🔥 Scalper Elite Dashboard™ – The Ultimate Precision Entry Indicator (MT4)

Version: 1.00

Type: Non-Repainting Multi-Logic Signal System

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Dashboard-based, No External API, Lightning Fast Execution

📌 What is Scalper Elite Dashboard™?

Scalper Elite Dashboard™ is a high-frequency, non-repainting trading indicator designed specifically for scalping, intraday, and short-term swing trading. It combines 6 powerful technical analysis components into a single ultra-visual and intelligent dashboard.

This tool provides:

✔️ Real-time market sentiment analysis

✔️ High-probability BUY/SELL signal generation

✔️ Probability-based confidence scoring

✔️ Precision entry countdown timer

✔️ Smart notifications only when it matters

✔️ All-in-one control panel directly on your chart

📊 The Dashboard – Explained

Every element of the panel is crafted to help you make confident trading decisions in seconds:

Label What it Shows RSI RSI-based pressure score (+15 bullish, –15 bearish, 0 neutral) MACD MACD momentum signal (+20 for bullish cross, –20 for bearish cross, ±10 for weak signals) BBands Price location vs Bollinger Bands (extreme or inside bands) ADX Trend strength & direction (+10 for strong bullish, –10 for bearish, 0 for weak) Volume Current volume strength compared to average (overbought/oversold activity hint) PriceAction Engulfing candlestick detection (classic PA confirmation signals) Total Score Aggregated weighted score from all indicators (normalized 0–100) Signal BUY ↑ / SELL ↓ / NEUTRAL with probability % based on total score Entry Timer Countdown (in seconds) showing how long the current signal remains valid Details Quick view: actual RSI, ADX value, volume ratio in percentage

Colors:

🟢 Green (Lime) – Indicates bullish pressure

🔴 Red – Indicates bearish pressure

⚪ White – Indicates neutral/unclear conditions

⚙️ Key Features

✅ Non-repainting signals (all calculations use closed candles)

✅ Entry Timer for better timing (customizable)

✅ Smart Alerts only when signal confidence exceeds your threshold (set in inputs)

✅ Fully Customizable panel: colors, font size, alerts, logic weights

✅ Zero lag – lightweight code optimized for speed

✅ Works on any symbol or timeframe (recommended: M1–H1 for scalping)

🔧 Inputs You Can Customize

Input Name Description EnableAlerts Turn on/off alerts MinAlertConfidence Only receive alerts if signal confidence is ≥ this % EntryTimeSeconds How long the signal remains active before timer resets RSI_Period , ADX_Period etc. Indicator-specific periods for fine tuning FontSize , FontName Visual style of the dashboard PanelBGColor , TextColor , etc. Panel color styling

🎯 How It Works

Scalper Elite Dashboard™ continuously analyzes your chart using pure technical logic, without repaint or lag. It identifies:

Extreme overbought/oversold conditions

Momentum reversals

Trend confirmation

Volume anomalies

Candlestick entry triggers

When enough bullish or bearish confluence is reached, it gives a clear signal with direction and confidence percentage.

You’ll also get an entry window timer so you know exactly when to act — and when not to.

💼 Who Is This For?

✔️ Scalpers who need precision entries

✔️ Day traders wanting faster decisions

✔️ Swing traders looking for cleaner signals

✔️ Algorithmic traders for signal confirmation

✔️ Anyone tired of repainting garbage and lagging tools

📥 No External Data Required

This is a 100% standalone MT4 indicator. It does not require DLLs, external APIs, or third-party feeds. Just drop it on your chart and start using it.

🛎️ Get Notified Only When It Matters

No more spammy alerts! This indicator only notifies you when:

Alerts are enabled , and

Signal confidence is above your custom threshold (e.g. 80%)

