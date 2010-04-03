Power Index FX

Power Index Fx is a new generation indicator that allows an intelligent multi Timeframe analysis.

The indicator is flexible and completely customizable.

Its positioning in separate window makes it unobtrusive and extremely functional.

Its formula of calculation makes it a fundamental tool for identifying possible moments of continuation in favor of Trend.

Power Index Fx is a professional tool able to increase your operational potential.


Input Values

  • DASHBOARD SETTINGS
    • How many symbols to show
    • 28 symbols
    • Forex_Suffix_Symbols (add Forex Suffix to NOT show it on button Symbols)
    • Visible_M1 (to show M1 Block)
    • Visible_M5 (to show M5 Block)
    • Visible_M15 (to show M15 Block)
    • Visible_M30 (to show M30 Block)
    • Visible_H1 (to show H1 Block)
    • Visible_H4 (to show H4 Block)
    • Visible_D1 (to show D1 Block)
    • Visible_W1 (to show W1 Block)
    • Visible_MN1 (to show MN Block)
  • COLORS SETTINGS
    • PositiveColor
    • NegativeColo
    • Titles_Color
    • Text_Color
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A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
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4 (1)
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
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Indicators
Target Geometry is a next-generation indicator that uses the geometric nature of the markets to give high statistical probability levels ( Fibonacci ). This indicator creates a very important map that optimizes the entry points and it optimally defines your own money management. The indicator can be used both in static mode or in dynamic mode, you can use it on any financial instrument. The use in multi timeframe mode is a very good ally to have. The target levels are high statistical probabilit
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