Ema cloud smooth

This indicator has been developed as an analytical tool based on exponential moving averages (EMA). Its purpose is to provide additional insights into market dynamics using two exponential moving averages (EMA) and one smoothed exponential moving average (SMMA).

The indicator can be applied to different financial instruments and timeframes, depending on user preferences. Some traders use it on 30-second charts, complementing it with a 2-minute chart.

How the Indicator Works

The analysis is based on the interaction between moving averages and price. When the price reaches specific areas on the chart, the indicator provides information that can be used to evaluate market trends.

Main Features

  • Uses exponential moving averages to analyze trends.

  • Can be adapted to various financial instruments and analytical styles.

  • Designed to make market movements easier to interpret.

More Information

If you would like to learn more about this indicator, you can find educational material on various platforms.


