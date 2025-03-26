Edd Sniper Gold Bot for XAUUSD H1 - Promising Results with Automatic Optimization on Exness!

Key Features: This EA has been optimized to trade XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe under the Exness broker. It is designed to take advantage of the best entry and exit opportunities using an advanced system of indicators. The system is fully prepared to capitalize on both bullish and bearish markets,Perfect for traders looking to automate their trades with controlled risk!

EA Statistics (Backtest):

Initial Deposit: $100

Total Net Profit: $928.96

Gross Profit: $1,358.83

Gross Loss: -$429.87

Profit Factor: 3.16

Maximal Drawdown: 0.34% ($35.93)

Number of Trades: 181

Winning Trades: 101 (55.80%)

Consecutive Wins: 6

Consecutive Losses: 2

Recommended Minimum Deposit: $100. This amount is calculated to mitigate risks during volatile moments.

EA Logic and Variables: This robot uses multiple indicators and trend strategies that capture the best market moments:

KCePeriod1 (134) and QQE (188): Key parameters to measure market conditions. The first serves as an envelope, while the second is a smoothed RSI that captures precise entries.

StochSlowDDPeriod1 (138) and EMA1 (14): Capture oversold or overbought moments, while the EMA helps follow the primary trend.

ProfitTarget1 and 2: Set at 3.1 and 1.4 for different types of trades, ensuring exits at key profitability moments.

StopLoss1 and 2: Parameters that ensure effective and controlled risk management.

MoveSL2BECoef (0.1): Adjusts the break-even to move the stop loss to the entry level and protect gains.

Operation Logic: The EA operates with a combination of RSI, Stochastic, and EMA, analyzing short- and medium-term trends to make decisions based on a robust technical structure. Its goal is to capitalize on strong trends as well as price corrections in XAUUSD. Additionally, it includes smart capital management to protect the balance in high-volatility situations.

SET Files:

In the comments section, you will find optimized configuration files for Darwinex, FTMO, and Exness.

Support:

You'll have access to continuous support and monthly updates with new set files to maximize returns. Additionally, we provide detailed reports of future projections.

Recommendation: Activate compound interest to maximize growth if your account is below $100. This EA is designed to grow small accounts exponentially with low risk exposure.

Don't wait any longer, try this amazing EA!

Try it and optimize your trading automatically!



