Late Lock Gold

Launch pricing

  • Free Demo: Available for testing in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.
  • 1-month rental: USD 49.
  • 3-month rental: USD 129.
  • Lifetime license — introductory price: USD 499.

The planned regular lifetime price is USD 1099 after the introductory launch period. Existing buyers retain their purchased license and receive future product updates through MQL5 Market.

Important: The free demo can only be used in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. A rental or lifetime license is required for use on an online chart.

 Late Lock Gold is an automated Expert Advisor designed for Gold trading on the M15 timeframe.

 The EA uses protected internal logic to evaluate market conditions, place orders and manage open positions. Strategy parameters and decision rules are not exposed. No set file, broker profile or manual optimization is required.

 The user only needs to select the preferred position-sizing method, attach the EA to a Gold M15 chart and enable automated trading.

Main features

  • Automated Gold trading on M15
  • Supports common XAUUSD and GOLD symbol names with broker suffixes
  • One protected internal configuration
  • Risk-based position sizing
  • Optional fixed-lot sizing
  • Automatic broker volume normalization
  • Margin verification before submitting an order
  • Internal stop loss, take profit and Late Lock management
  • Information panel showing risk and operating status
  • No DLL files, WebRequest, external indicators or configuration files
  • No account-number or broker-server licensing

Note: The EA can remain inactive while its internal trading conditions are not satisfied. This is normal behavior and does not indicate an installation problem.

Recommended setup

  • Symbol: Gold, XAUUSD or the broker's Gold symbol
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Sizing mode: Risk-based
  • Default risk: 1%
  • Automated Trading: Enabled

Start with the default settings and evaluate the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before live use.

Position sizing

Risk-based sizing is enabled by default. The EA calculates volume from account equity, the selected risk percentage and its protected internal trade parameters.

If the calculated volume is below the broker minimum, the EA can use the minimum supported volume, normally 0.01 lot, after checking available margin.

On a small account, 0.01 lot may produce a higher actual risk than the selected percentage. The information panel displays the estimated actual risk in account currency and as a percentage of equity.

The minimum-lot status is shown in red when estimated actual risk exceeds the selected risk budget. It is shown in green when estimated actual risk remains within that budget.

Risk notice: The 7% input limit is a technical maximum, not a recommended setting. The default risk is 1%.

Fixed-lot sizing

Enable Use_Fixed_Lot to trade with a constant volume. The default fixed volume is 0.01 lot.

Public inputs

Risk_Per_Trade
Risk percentage used for a new entry. Default: 1.0%. Maximum: 7.0%.

Use_Fixed_Lot
Enables fixed-lot position sizing.

Fixed_Lot
Trading volume used in fixed-lot mode. Default: 0.01 lot.

Magic_Number
Unique identifier for Late Lock Gold orders and positions.

Show_Information_Panel
Shows or hides the information panel.

Apply_Chart_Style
Allows the EA to apply its default chart appearance.

2026 real-tick validation

The current version was tested from 1 January 2026 to 23 July 2026 using Every tick based on real ticks, Gold M15, a USD 1,000 initial deposit and the default 1% risk.

Broker environment Tested symbol Net profit Profit factor Relative equity drawdown Trades
VT Markets XAUUSD-STD USD 3,763.51 3.05 6.57% 287
Exness XAUUSD USD 4,477.89 3.00 5.11% 294
FP Markets XAUUSD.r USD 3,901.71 2.93 5.89% 292
DBG Markets XAUUSD.G USD 2,785.71 2.92 6.94% 272
GTCGlobalSA-Server 2 XAUUSD USD 3,860.79 2.82 8.89% 285
Tickmill XAUUSD USD 3,021.65 2.46 4.99% 296

These are historical Strategy Tester results, not live-account results. Broker names identify tested data environments and do not represent an endorsement or a guarantee of future performance.

Account-type guidance

For live evaluation, a spread-focused MT5 account may be more suitable than an account with a wider marked-up spread. Account types currently offered by the tested brokers include:

  • Exness: Raw Spread or Zero
  • FP Markets: Raw
  • Tickmill: Raw
  • DBG Markets: ECN

Account names, availability and trading conditions depend on the broker entity and the user's region. A raw or ECN account can charge a separate commission.

Tighter advertised spreads do not guarantee lower slippage, lower total cost or results matching a historical test. Compare spread, commission and observed slippage on the exact Gold symbol before live use.

Important information

  • Trading conditions differ between brokers. Spread, commission, execution speed, slippage, liquidity, contract size, tick value and minimum volume can affect results.
  • Late Lock Gold manages its own orders and positions. Avoid manually changing its pending orders, stop loss or take profit.
  • Use a unique Magic Number when running multiple EA instances on the same account.
  • Historical results do not guarantee future performance. Trading involves risk and losses may occur.
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
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