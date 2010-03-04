Gold Edge Pro X

Gold Edge Pro X

Professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor Built for Real Market Conditions

Gold Edge Pro MT5 is an advanced trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Unlike many Expert Advisors that blindly execute predefined rules, Gold Edge Pro is engineered to adapt to changing market conditions by combining trend analysis, pullback entries, dynamic trade management, and intelligent risk control.

The goal is simple: maximize long-term consistency while protecting capital.

Historical Performance

  • ✅ Approximately 75% Historical Win Rate
  • ✅ Tested across 10+ years of historical market data
  • ✅ Designed for modern, high-volatility Gold markets
  • ✅ Strong historical long-term performance
  • ✅ Optimized for MetaTrader 5

Why Gold Edge Pro?

Many Expert Advisors rely on dangerous techniques such as Martingale or Grid systems that can eventually wipe out an account.

Gold Edge Pro takes a different approach.

It focuses on high-quality trade selection rather than opening trades continuously. Every position is evaluated using multiple market conditions before execution, helping the EA behave more like an experienced discretionary trader instead of a simple rule-based robot.

This intelligent approach helps avoid unnecessary entries and aims to improve consistency over the long run.

Key Features

✔ Around 75% Historical Win Rate

✔ Exclusive XAUUSD Strategy

✔ Smart Trend Detection

✔ Intelligent Pullback Entries

✔ Dynamic Trade Management

✔ Adaptive Stop Loss & Take Profit

✔ Built-in Risk Management

✔ No Martingale

✔ No Grid Trading

✔ No Dangerous Recovery Systems

✔ Automatic Position Management

✔ Optimized for MT5

✔ Suitable for VPS Operation

✔ Fully Automated Trading

Trading Philosophy

Gold Edge Pro is designed around one core principle:

Quality trades outperform quantity trades.

Instead of constantly opening positions, the EA waits patiently for higher-probability setups before entering the market.

Its strategy focuses on capturing larger market movements while avoiding many low-quality signals that often reduce profitability.

Risk Management

Capital preservation is built into the strategy.

The EA includes:

  • Intelligent Stop Loss placement
  • Controlled position sizing
  • Drawdown protection
  • Structured risk management
  • No averaging into losing trades

This creates a more disciplined trading approach compared to many high-risk automated systems.

Recommended Settings

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframes: Optimized by the EA
  • VPS Recommended
  • Low Spread Broker Recommended

 Join my telegtam for extra updates : https://t.me/goldedgeprox

and visit our website : https://goldedgepro-tau.vercel.app/



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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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