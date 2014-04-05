Fractal Broken
Indicators
Roman Ogorodnikov
- Version: 1.0
The indicator draws two types of Bill Williams' fractals:
-
Broken fractals – the price has been at least once above or below these fractals.
-
Unbroken fractals – new fractals where the price has not yet moved above or below them.
You can configure the color of the fractals, as well as the number of bars used for the indicator's display.
