Candle cross Moving Average
- Indicators
- Roman Ogorodnikov
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 2 February 2025
The indicator plots a two-colored Moving Average (MA):
Blue color — the previous bar’s open and close prices are above the MA line.
Red color — the previous bar’s open and close prices are below the MA line.
Customizable settings:
MA type (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear);
MA period;
Alert when the MA color changes.
