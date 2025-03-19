Essential Renko User Guide and Extras

ONLY TRADE USING MONEY YOU CAN AFFORD TO LOSE!

Link to the indicator : [here]

First of all, thank you for downoading Essential Renko. While this is a simple EA to display renko chart, there's a lot of possibilities with this utilities where you can do anything from using custom indicator to using EA to trade using Renko Bricks.

Before we continue, please make sure to attach this EA to M1 timeframe.

To use, double click on Essential Renko in navigator, and you'll be greeted with input window.





Most of the time you don't need to change anything. But if you do, here are the explanation :

If you need to change brick size, you can change box size in pips. Number of historical bars to process is how many bars in the past to be processed to generate historical renko. Name of the custom symbol is the prefix of custom symbol to display renko chart. For example, if pair is GBPUSD, it will be RenkoChart_GBPUSD





After that, you'll get a new tab with the renko chart such as this:

And if you want to look something nicer like this chart below, please feel free to download the template in attachment (at the very bottom of this post)





Hopefully this will become helpful to you. If you have any question, please feel free to ask. I'll be more than happy to help.



