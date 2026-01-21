Pro Manager EA

Pro Manager EA

What is Pro Manager EA?

The Advanced Pro Manager EA is a professional trade management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that does not open trades but provides comprehensive management of your existing open positions.

Key Features

  1. Multi-Instrument Management

  • No need to load EA on multiple charts, works on just one
  • Manages all trades across all currency pairs from a single chart 

      2. Multiple Exit Methods:

  • Trailing Stop Loss - With start trigger and following distance
  • Profit Lock - Locks in profit or breakeven at specified level
  • Candle Trailing - Constantly moves stoploss to previous candle high for sell and previous candle low for buy
  • Swing Trailing - Constantly moves stoploss to recent swing high for sell and recent swing low for buy
  • Previous Candle SL - non-trailing, set once on previous candle high for sell or previous candle low for buy
  • Swing High/Low SL - non-trailing, set once on recent swing high for sell or recent swing low for buy

      3. Stop Loss & Take Profit:

  • Traditional pip-based SL/TP
  • Dollar-based SL/TP (risk/profit in monetary value)

  1. Virtual Stop Loss:

  • Hide your stops from brokers while maintaining protection
  • All trailing methods can be set as virtual to hide from broker
  • Visual lines on chart show virtual SL levels
  • EA monitors price and closes trade when virtual level is hit

  1. Smart Risk Calculator: 

·       Calculates lot size based on dollar or percentage risk as per stop loss placement 

  1. Reversal Profit Protection:

  • Protects against giving back too much profit.
  • Closes trades when a certain percentage “%” of profit is lost during pullbacks/retracement or reversal

  1. Basket Management:

  • Manage total portfolio profit/loss targets
  • Looks for all active trades on the different instruments and collectively close, if set amount is reached in dollars.
  • Option to close on loss total or profit total
  • Works even for a single trade

  1. Interactive Control Panel 

  • Pause/Resume button to stop management temporarily
  • One Touch Close All button to exit all positions
  • Real-time display of basket P/L
  • Shows number of open trades
  • Visual indicator when virtual SLs are active

Broker Type Recognition – automatic detection if broker is ECN or MM and information including leverage, account currency, etc…

How to Use:

  • Attach the EA to your chart
  • Configure the various stop loss methods via input parameters
  • The EA will automatically manage any active trades on the chart symbol
  • All levels will be displayed visually on the chart
Contact me for a User Manual once you have purchased.

