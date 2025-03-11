Sinus arrows
Guner Koca
Version: 5.0
Updated: 22 March 2025
sinus arrows indicator is norepaint arrows indicator.
it works all timeframes and all pairs.
suitable for experienced traders and beginners.
gives red arrows for sell.and gives blue arrows for buy.
traders must check the all timeframes.i mean when trading 5m charts also need the check 15m charts and 1m charts.
there is cnt number to see the how much bars back bars.
Epic Arrows that represent potential reversal or continuation. I use them daily and have been very helpful.