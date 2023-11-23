Up Down V9

3


on demo mode use date to work.

indicator is no repaint trend indicator.

when red stars up to line that is probably end of long trades.

when blue stars up to line that is probably end of down trades.

indicator can use all pairs and lower than weekly charts,

to use weekly chart need to at least 500 bars data on back.and lowering processing value 500.

it is also suitable for 1m charts.

indicator hold long way to go.

there is not too many signals.


Reviews 5
Osazeme Usen
677
Osazeme Usen 2025.01.28 14:01 
 

I have previously bought a ton of bullshit indicators at ridiculous prices on mql5 but I am pleased to see Guner Koca is simply blowing my socks off. I use this indicator everyday to detect turns in the market. Its better than other up down variations he made.

Aravind Kolanupaka
10304
Aravind Kolanupaka 2024.02.26 15:24 
 

Good one. In fact I like this indicator compared to Up Down V6.

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MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
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Up down v13
Guner Koca
5 (2)
Indicators
up-down v13 indicator is no repaint and works all pairs and all time frames charts. it consumes too much time need at least i5 cpu.pc. price chanel indicator is will be a BONUS.. it is suitable also 1 m charts for all pairs. and hold long way to signal. dont gives too many signals. when red histogram cross trigger line that is up signal.and price probably will down when blue histogram cross trigger line that is down signal.and price probably will go up. when the signals not seen press + button
Up down v6T
Guner Koca
5 (2)
Indicators
Thise indicator is up down v6  comes with tradingwiev pinescript. purchased people, after installed on terminal ,contact me on mql5  to get BONUS  TradingView pinescript. up-down indicator is no repaint and works all pairs and lower than weekly time frames charts. it is suitable also 1 m charts for all pairs. and hold long way to signal. dont gives too many signals. when red histogram cross trigger line that is up signal.and price probably will down when blue histogram cross trigger line that i
Up Down v6
Guner Koca
4.45 (11)
Indicators
on demo mode use date to work. on version 13 wave added.13.1 histogram and trigger line can be changeble. wave can be set 200-500. can have different signal on wave 200 on version 14 ema used.so can see mountly chart signals also. up-down indicator is no repaint and works all pairs and all time frames charts. it is suitable also 1 m charts for all pairs. and hold long way to signal. dont gives too many signals. when red histogram cross trigger line that is up signal.and price probably will down
Up down stars
Guner Koca
4.2 (5)
Indicators
up down stars indicator is no repaint indicator. it hold long way to signals. suitable all pairs and all timeframes. it needs at least 1000 bars on charts. 1 is critical level for signals. if red line reach 1 it gives red star to sell.. if blue line reach 1 it gives blue star to buy.. signals comes mostly exact time. sometimes lower timeframes it makes consecutive signals.
Sinus arrows
Guner Koca
5 (1)
Indicators
sinus arrows indicator is norepaint arrows indicator. it works all timeframes and all pairs. suitable for experienced traders and beginners. gives red arrows for sell.and gives blue arrows for buy. traders must check the all timeframes.i mean when trading 5m charts also need the check 15m charts and 1m charts. there is cnt number to see the how much bars back bars.
Buy sell stars
Guner Koca
Indicators
buy sell star indicator has a different algoritms then up down v6 and buy sell histogram indicators. so that i put this a another indicator on market. it is no repaint and all pairs and all time frame indicator. it need minimum 500 bars on charts. when  the white  x sign on the red histogram that is sell signals. when the white x sign on the blue  histogram that is sell signals. this indicator does not guarantie the win.price can make mowement on direction opposite the signals. this is multi tim
Sinus wave
Guner Koca
5 (1)
Indicators
Sinus wave  indicator is a extra ordinary oscillator.to find divergency. it works all pairs and all timeframes. suitable for experienced and beginner traders.. indicator works on toward of the prices... while sinus wave go up side that means prices will up. and while sinus wave go down that means prices is going down. it gives divegency when trend reversals. It also gives sell divergency on bear markets there is wave to set default 500. It can be increase depends to charts bars numbers on pictur
Sinus wave Tv
Guner Koca
1 (1)
Indicators
Sinus wave Tv indicator is a extra ordinary oscillator.to find divergency. For mt4 and Tradingview pine script purchased people, after installed on terminal ,contact me on mql5  to get BONUS  TradingView pinescript. it works all pairs and all timeframes. suitable for experienced and beginner traders.. indicator works on toward of the prices... while sinus wave go up side that means prices will up. and while sinus wave go down that means prices is going down. it gives divegency when trend rever
Sinus wave strong buy sell
Guner Koca
Indicators
sinus wave strong buy sell indicator is nonrepaint top bottom point indicator.it work all pairs and all timeframe.suitable for beginners and experienced traders. it depend to sinus wave and vertex base .gives signal sinus wave over zero or below zero on approppirate vertex positions. cnt number has been set to 500 bars for demo mode. it can be increase to 2000 depend to charts has bar numbers. minimum value is 500.  white points on red vertex spikes means sell. white points on blue vertex spikes
Step divergency
Guner Koca
Indicators
step divergency indicator is a buy sell divergency indicator.include sinus wave indicator. it work all timeframes and all pairs. red line gives step divergency sell formations. blue line gives step divergency buy formations. suitable for experienced and beginners. when prices is moving up and red lines step down ..this is sell divergecy formation and if prices moving down but blue line moving step up this is buy divergency formation.  increased cnt value show more back side. gold line is sinus w
Updown v6
Guner Koca
Indicators
up down v6 for mt5 is no repaint all timeframe and all pairs indicator. red histogram cros trigger that is up point,and put a red point on histogram. and blue histogram cros trigger that is deep point.and put blue point on histogram. this indicator need to sometimes zoom out .for thise pres + button. if newly comes signal is too high makes before invisible.red and blue points are there.to see the signals. indicator is no repaint and can use all time frame and all pairs. only need minimum 500 bar
Updown v9
Guner Koca
Indicators
indicator is no repaint trend indicator.for mt5 when white stars up to Red histogram that is probably end of long trades. when White stars up to Blue histogram that is probably end of down trades. indicator can use all pairs and lower than weekly charts, to use weekly chart need to at least 500 bars data on back.and lowering processing value 500. it is also suitable for 1m charts. indicator hold long way to go. there is not too many signals.
Sinus wave mt5
Guner Koca
Indicators
Sinus wave  indicator is a extra ordinary oscillator.to find divergency.for mt5 it works all pairs and all timeframes. suitable for experienced and beginner traders.. indicator works on toward of the prices... while sinus wave go up side that means prices will up. and while sinus wave go down that means prices is going down. it gives divegency when trend reversals. there is wave to set default 500. on pictures divergency lines and letters has been drawn by hand.to explain how it works.
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udddat dutt
878
udddat dutt 2025.02.07 05:26 
 

Worst indicator above, waste of money

Guner Koca
4365
Reply from developer Guner Koca 2025.02.07 06:55
Why did you requested tradingwiev pinescript.? Free of charge.
When i dont give.Bad review
Osazeme Usen
677
Osazeme Usen 2025.01.28 14:01 
 

I have previously bought a ton of bullshit indicators at ridiculous prices on mql5 but I am pleased to see Guner Koca is simply blowing my socks off. I use this indicator everyday to detect turns in the market. Its better than other up down variations he made.

odissey_76
125
odissey_76 2025.01.18 20:44 
 

Алерта нет,можно использовать только во флете,а так сигналы плохие.По золоту не одного сигнала не было по направлению тренда

yogee1015
26
yogee1015 2024.06.04 22:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Guner Koca
4365
Reply from developer Guner Koca 2025.02.07 08:33
It is Non repaint indicator.only you can say onother one signal
Aravind Kolanupaka
10304
Aravind Kolanupaka 2024.02.26 15:24 
 

Good one. In fact I like this indicator compared to Up Down V6.

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