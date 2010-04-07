Smart Trail Manager
- Utilità
- Joseph Gerard Ganzon Mejia
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 10 marzo 2025
- Attivazioni: 10
📈 Take Full Control of Your Trades – Smart, Fast & Reliable!
Smart Trail Manager is an advanced trade management Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who demand precision, automation, and speed. Whether you’re a prop firm trader, scalper, swing trader, or news trader, this EA ensures your trades are managed efficiently and securely with fully customizable features.
Key Features & Functionalities:
Profit & Loss Management:
- Set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) in USD or pips.
- Instant trade execution to secure profits and limit losses.
- Daily & Maximum Drawdown Limits (% of equity) to stay within risk parameters.
Trailing Stop System:
- Activate trailing stop in pips to automatically adjust stop loss as price moves in your favor.
- Option to turn trailing stop ON/OFF as per your strategy.
- Ensures profits are locked in while allowing room for further gains.
Breakeven Feature:
- Automatically moves stop loss to entry (breakeven) when a set profit in USD or pips is reached.
- Protects open trades from reversals without manual intervention.
Advanced Risk Management:
- Set risk percentage of account balance per trade for automated lot size calculation.
- Define profit target % of balance for auto trade closure.
- Ideal for prop firm traders to comply with FTMO, the5ers, and other funding programs.
Instant Trade Execution – No Lag!
- Fast closing of trades when profit/loss targets are reached.
- Optimized for high-frequency trading and volatile markets (news trading, scalping).
- Works on all major currency pairs, indices, gold (XAUUSD), and cryptocurrencies.
Customizable Settings & Full Control:
- Turn ON/OFF any feature to match your strategy.
- Works with manual trading and other EAs.
- Supports all brokers, ECN & STP accounts.
Requirements:
✔ Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
✔ Trading Pairs: Works on all forex pairs, indices, metals (XAUUSD), and crypto
✔ Timeframes: Works on any timeframe (M1 to Daily)
✔ Broker Compatibility: Works with all brokers (ECN, STP, Standard)
✔ Account Types: Compatible with prop firm accounts, demo, and live accounts
✔ Execution Speed: Requires low-latency VPS for optimal performance (recommended)
Who is Smart Trail Manager For?
🔹 Prop Firm Traders – Stay within drawdown limits to pass challenges and get funded.
🔹 Scalpers – Manage multiple fast-moving trades with real-time execution.
🔹 News Traders – Protect profits in high volatility conditions.
🔹 Swing & Day Traders – Automate risk management and lock in gains effortlessly.
🔹 Manual Traders – Use it as an automated risk manager while you trade manually.
How to Use Smart Trail Manager:
1️⃣ Attach the EA to your chart in MT4.
2️⃣ Set your desired parameters (TP, SL, Trailing Stop, Breakeven, Risk %).
3️⃣ Let Smart Trail Manager manage your trades automatically!
Why Choose Smart Trail Manager?
✔ No indicators – pure trade management EA.
✔ Works on all trading pairs and assets (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto).
✔ Low CPU usage & no lag – optimized for fast execution.
✔ Fully customizable – adapt it to any strategy!
Start Trading Smarter with Smart Trail Manager – Your Ultimate Trading Companion!