Smart Trail Manager

Smart Trail Manager – The Ultimate Trade Management EA 🚀

📈 Take Full Control of Your Trades – Smart, Fast & Reliable!

Smart Trail Manager is an advanced trade management Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who demand precision, automation, and speed. Whether you’re a prop firm trader, scalper, swing trader, or news trader, this EA ensures your trades are managed efficiently and securely with fully customizable features.

Key Features & Functionalities:

Profit & Loss Management:

  • Set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) in USD or pips.
  • Instant trade execution to secure profits and limit losses.
  • Daily & Maximum Drawdown Limits (% of equity) to stay within risk parameters.

Trailing Stop System:

  • Activate trailing stop in pips to automatically adjust stop loss as price moves in your favor.
  • Option to turn trailing stop ON/OFF as per your strategy.
  • Ensures profits are locked in while allowing room for further gains.

Breakeven Feature:

  • Automatically moves stop loss to entry (breakeven) when a set profit in USD or pips is reached.
  • Protects open trades from reversals without manual intervention.

Advanced Risk Management:

  • Set risk percentage of account balance per trade for automated lot size calculation.
  • Define profit target % of balance for auto trade closure.
  • Ideal for prop firm traders to comply with FTMO, the5ers, and other funding programs.

Instant Trade Execution – No Lag!

  • Fast closing of trades when profit/loss targets are reached.
  • Optimized for high-frequency trading and volatile markets (news trading, scalping).
  • Works on all major currency pairs, indices, gold (XAUUSD), and cryptocurrencies.

Customizable Settings & Full Control:

  • Turn ON/OFF any feature to match your strategy.
  • Works with manual trading and other EAs.
  • Supports all brokers, ECN & STP accounts.

Requirements:

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Trading Pairs: Works on all forex pairs, indices, metals (XAUUSD), and crypto
Timeframes: Works on any timeframe (M1 to Daily)
Broker Compatibility: Works with all brokers (ECN, STP, Standard)
Account Types: Compatible with prop firm accounts, demo, and live accounts
Execution Speed: Requires low-latency VPS for optimal performance (recommended)

Who is Smart Trail Manager For?

🔹 Prop Firm Traders – Stay within drawdown limits to pass challenges and get funded.
🔹 Scalpers – Manage multiple fast-moving trades with real-time execution.
🔹 News Traders – Protect profits in high volatility conditions.
🔹 Swing & Day Traders – Automate risk management and lock in gains effortlessly.
🔹 Manual Traders – Use it as an automated risk manager while you trade manually.

How to Use Smart Trail Manager:

1️⃣ Attach the EA to your chart in MT4.
2️⃣ Set your desired parameters (TP, SL, Trailing Stop, Breakeven, Risk %).
3️⃣ Let Smart Trail Manager manage your trades automatically!

Why Choose Smart Trail Manager?

No indicators – pure trade management EA.
Works on all trading pairs and assets (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto).
Low CPU usage & no lag – optimized for fast execution.
Fully customizable – adapt it to any strategy!

Start Trading Smarter with Smart Trail Manager – Your Ultimate Trading Companion! 


