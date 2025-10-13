Golden Flow MT5

3.25

Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be 299 USD . Final price will be 1999 USD.

         Live Signal Info      Set Files for Golden Flow MT5.zip 

Symbol  : XAUUSD
Timeframe  : M15
Minimum deposit  : 300  USD
Compatible with ANY broker      :YES (Supports 2 or 3 digit brokers. Any GMT time.)


IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate to get in touch with E--mail.(https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah

Recommendations:

  • Currency Pair: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum Deposit: $300


Specifications:

  • Trade XAUUSD
  • Every trade is protected with Stop Loss & Trailing stop
  • No grids or No martingale
  • Auto lots function incorporated
  • Fixed lots function
  • Very easy to use
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)

What to note before buying:

  • Stop Loss is part of the strategy and not a sign of malfunction.
    Profitability should be judged over 2 or 3 full trading months, not a few days.

  • No trades for several days is also not a malfunction.
    Sometimes the model pauses for a few days if it detects anomalies in the price structure.



Reviews 4
alitetx
356
alitetx 2025.11.20 19:41 
 

Fazit nach 15 Tagen auf dem realen Konto (ICM), 89 Trades, mal im Plus, mal im Minus, insgesamt ca. 100€ Profit mit Fixed Lot von 0.01. Gut, finde ich.

Dino Caccia
1145
Dino Caccia 2025.10.24 10:23 
 

EA suoer! Consigliatissimo! Da acquistare prima possibile!!

More from author
Golden Flow MT4
Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
Experts
Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be 299 USD . Final price will be 999 USD.                         Live Signal Info         Symbol  : XAUUSD Timeframe  : M15 Minimum deposit  : 300  USD Compatible with ANY broker      :YES (Supports 2 or 3 digit brokers. Any GMT time.) IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate to get in touch with E--mail . ( https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah Recommendations: Currency Pair:   XAUUSD Timeframe: M15 Minimum Deposi
Gold Harvest MT5
Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
4.08 (13)
Experts
Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 999 USD. Set files for Gold Harvest MT5     Please just change Risk Level (1-40). No need other field change. It's only good works on XAUUSD H1 Timeframe. This robot requires minimum deposit of 100 equity. You can test it first. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself. IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't he
BTC Trader MT5
Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
Experts
Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 1999 USD. Please just change Risk Level (1-100) No need other field change.  It's only good works on BTCUSD Daily Timeframe.  This robot requires minimum deposit of $200. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself.  Request to everyone to use the set files for demo or real test       Live Signal Info         IMPORTANT: If y
Quick Solution MT5
Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
Experts
Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 999 USD. Set files for  Quick Solution MT5       Live Signal Info Please just change Risk Level (1-100) No need other field change.  It's only good works on  XAUUSD  H1  Timeframe.  This robot requires minimum deposit of $350. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself. IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesi
BTC Trader MT4
Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
Experts
Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 1999 USD. Please just change Risk Level (1-100) No need other field change.  It's only good works on   BTCUSD   Daily Timeframe.  This robot requires minimum deposit of $200. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself.  Request to everyone to use the set files for demo or real test   Live Signal Info         IMPORTANT: If yo
Percent Risk Scalping Ea for MT5
Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
4 (3)
Experts
Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 999 USD. Please try the EA with set files  or Symbol Selection ( Please Select  GBPUSD  ): { Here you must select  GBPUSD  } Set files for Percent Risk Scalping MT5 Please just change Risk Level (1-100) No need other field change.  It's only good works on GBPUSD Daily Timeframe.  This robot requires minimum deposit of $100. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You d
Percent Risk Scalping MT4
Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
5 (1)
Experts
Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 999 USD. Please just change Risk Level (1-100) No need other field change. and Risk Level 2 = 2% risk for 1000 USD or above . It's only good works on GBPUSD Daily Timeframe.  This robot requires minimum deposit of $100. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself. IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate t
Filter:
Avenger 1994
51
Avenger 1994 2025.12.12 14:41 
 

Account about to blow, will update if recovered.

update:- account blown.

Mario Jhorkaelf Valle Argueta
179
Mario Jhorkaelf Valle Argueta 2025.11.22 15:42 
 

Your EA is terrible; it's the worst investment you can make. It blew a $300 account and a $500 account with your recommended settings. It wins trades, but the losses are offset by the large losses. I don't understand how your backtest gave you that result. I really don't recommend it.

Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
3354
Reply from developer Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil 2025.11.22 17:26
There is a bit of a draw down. This has been happening for the Side way Market for the past few days, but you should have waited two or three months to give a proper review, as stated in the description. Is this your personal review or are you acting as someone's agent? If you are giving a personal review, please wait for two to three months and take relatively less risk, hopefully you will achieve success through this. Please give me the account numbers and investor passwords of your lost accounts. I want to check it.
alitetx
356
alitetx 2025.11.20 19:41 
 

Fazit nach 15 Tagen auf dem realen Konto (ICM), 89 Trades, mal im Plus, mal im Minus, insgesamt ca. 100€ Profit mit Fixed Lot von 0.01. Gut, finde ich.

Dino Caccia
1145
Dino Caccia 2025.10.24 10:23 
 

EA suoer! Consigliatissimo! Da acquistare prima possibile!!

Reply to review