Gold Harvest MT5

4.06

Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 999 USD.

Set files for Gold Harvest MT5   

Please just change Risk Level (1-40). No need other field change. It's only good works on XAUUSD H1 Timeframe. This robot requires minimum deposit of 100 equity. You can test it first. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself.

IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate to get in touch.(https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah)

Recommendations:

  • Currency Pair: XAUUSD / Gold
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum Deposit (For default setup): 100 equity.
  • Account Type: Low spreads account.
       

    Specifications:

    • Trade   XAUUSD / Gold
    • Every trade is protected with Stop Loss.
    • No grid system
    • Auto lots function incorporated
    • Very easy to install, 
    • Account for trade: Any

    Suggestion: 

    • Please use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)
    • You can take high risk for low equity.
    • You should take low risk for big equity.
    • Follow money management by considering that trade can hit SL at any time.
    • You can use the recovery mode set file if necessary for recovery.


    Please contact me with any questions: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah

    Also add me as a friend.






    Reviews 17
    Vladislav Taska
    2059
    Vladislav Taska 2026.01.24 19:10 
     

    It appears to be a solid EA. The backtest results are excellent. I’ve started trading on a live account, and the performance looks promising.

    Vladislavs Dorodnovs
    334
    Vladislavs Dorodnovs 2025.08.08 12:56 
     

    Не советую брать 50% риск в настройках с маленьким балансом. Лучше около 15-25% для спокойной торговли. Мой опыт - точный вход, маленькая просадка и всегда профит. Иногда открывает сделку перед закрытием рынка и потом добавляются свопы, но это не критично. Вы можете рискнуть использовать 50% риск с маленьким балансом но есть шанс потерять деньги и не дождаться профита по сделке. Последняя моя сделка была с просадкой 99% и потом ушла в плюс. Да профит при риске 50% - очень большой, но слишком большой риск потери денег если рынок кратковременно поменяет направление. Лучше 50 долларов за сделку вместо 200, чем потерять все. В любом случае советник работает так как указано в описание - просто следуйте правилам контроля риска.

    OlivierP06
    429
    OlivierP06 2025.04.29 11:00 
     

    Hello, this robot is amazing. Installed 3 days ago... 9 past trades and 9 winning trades. Bravo for this work.

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    Vidmantas Makovskis
    67
    Vidmantas Makovskis 2026.02.19 06:27 
     

    The EA looks good and I am currently using it without any issues. I am satisfied so far. That said, I noticed that the backtest shows 95 trades with a 100% win rate. From a market perspective, such results are extremely rare and almost impossible in real trading conditions.

    Cristian Salute
    470
    Cristian Salute 2026.02.07 11:22 
     

    I bought this EA in October 2025; I've only ever used it on a demo account and never had the courage to try it live, given the results. As I mentioned regarding the author's other EA, Golden Flow, I consider this one a "lottery EA" as well, but this one is even riskier. Here too, we see practically monthly updates labeled "Condition update" that make the backtest look more attractive, clearly distancing it from historical reality and unfortunately showing a lack of transparency. Use it at your own risk; I really didn't have the nerve to put it live. And above all, do not use the recovery modes—they make everything even riskier, to an unsustainable level. If you rely on the backtest, it looks like a rare gem, an excellent EA, but you'll find out the hard way that it's not the case... or at least not always. You can certainly have "lucky" moments, but in the long run, if you aren't careful and don't keep the risk at a minimum without recovery, you're in for some unpleasant surprises. So, my advice to anyone using it, just like with Golden Flow, is not to trust the backtest and increase the risk thinking it's "safe." Use the minimum lot size, no recovery... and then decide what to do.

    Vladislav Taska
    2059
    Vladislav Taska 2026.01.24 19:10 
     

    It appears to be a solid EA. The backtest results are excellent. I’ve started trading on a live account, and the performance looks promising.

    Vladislavs Dorodnovs
    334
    Vladislavs Dorodnovs 2025.08.08 12:56 
     

    Не советую брать 50% риск в настройках с маленьким балансом. Лучше около 15-25% для спокойной торговли. Мой опыт - точный вход, маленькая просадка и всегда профит. Иногда открывает сделку перед закрытием рынка и потом добавляются свопы, но это не критично. Вы можете рискнуть использовать 50% риск с маленьким балансом но есть шанс потерять деньги и не дождаться профита по сделке. Последняя моя сделка была с просадкой 99% и потом ушла в плюс. Да профит при риске 50% - очень большой, но слишком большой риск потери денег если рынок кратковременно поменяет направление. Лучше 50 долларов за сделку вместо 200, чем потерять все. В любом случае советник работает так как указано в описание - просто следуйте правилам контроля риска.

    Cristian Mihail Pauna
    13168
    Cristian Mihail Pauna 2025.05.20 05:29 
     

    80% losing trades in the real account, totally different than the test results ...

    Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
    3547
    Reply from developer Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil 2025.07.25 15:46
    It is working good. Please present your problems to me, I think you have a setup problem.
    OlivierP06
    429
    OlivierP06 2025.04.29 11:00 
     

    Hello, this robot is amazing. Installed 3 days ago... 9 past trades and 9 winning trades. Bravo for this work.

    Klaus Peter Muehl
    826
    Klaus Peter Muehl 2025.04.17 07:08 
     

    Nutze den EA erst seit kurzem, er hat jedoch schon mein Demo-Konto nahezu zerstört. Die Marktbedingungen sind nicht einfach, die Einstiege jedoch für mich kaum nachvollziehbar. Bislang einfach zu gefährlich für den Einsatz im Live-Betrieb. Hier muss unbedingt Abhilfe geschaffen werden.

    Update 19.05.2025:

    Ergebnisse sind jetzt besser nach dem Update.

    Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
    3547
    Reply from developer Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil 2025.05.03 13:49
    Please check private message.
    Kouemou William Hemabou
    169
    Kouemou William Hemabou 2025.01.30 22:02 
     

    Great EA, I love this. It seems more consistent and profitable if you follow proper risk money management. Great work!... I highly recommend it

    Anoop Shergill
    154
    Anoop Shergill 2025.01.13 19:00 
     

    Been using EA for 2 months. The back testing results are FAKE. When losses occur he releases new version also manipulates trade entries to not show losses. Developer wont answer simple questions keeps dodging question. Used set files provided by developer. Started with 2K in account made total of 16 trades 14 trades made profit to a total of $870 and lost $2723 in 2 lost trades . Developer says his EA has recovery the recovery to my account based on the lost money and IF i get lucky on every trade to be a winner it will take 50 + trades to recover as now reduced lot sizes . If you need proof of trades and conversations with developer for proof make contact can provide details. ALSO CAN PROVE how Developer is Changing back tester DATA to NOT SHOW LOST TRADE DATA. Hope the above helps in your purchase. Buyers BEWARE.

    Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
    3547
    Reply from developer Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil 2025.07.03 07:30
    It is working good. It seems like you took a big risk in the first place. Please try with low risk with big equity and high risk with low equity. After a loss, a trade, you can use recovery mode for quick recovery. Please keep in mind the forex market is very risky. You must follow proper money management.
    ilya1956
    122
    ilya1956 2024.12.27 06:44 
     

    I worked perfectly for a week, I closed the order moving from Friday to Monday with a good profit, although I did not experience much excitement because the action was 5000

    Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
    3547
    Reply from developer Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil 2024.12.27 10:02
    Thank you so much.
    Jose Alejandro Gonzalez Mancilla
    156
    Jose Alejandro Gonzalez Mancilla 2024.12.17 19:24 
     

    Do you have any signal set with this EA?

    Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
    3547
    Reply from developer Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil 2024.12.19 01:29
    Thank you so much. Signal will come, Please wait.
    thaiwww
    24
    thaiwww 2024.12.09 04:27 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
    3547
    Reply from developer Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil 2025.01.31 00:48
    Please try with low risk with big equity and high risk with low equity. After a loss, a trade, you can use recovery mode for quick recovery. Please keep in mind the forex market is very risky. You must follow proper money management.
    dodifx2
    341
    dodifx2 2024.12.06 19:30 
     

    It is a week now and the EA is positive, just one thing you need to take care of, news filter, most of the failed EA because of the news.

    Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
    3547
    Reply from developer Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil 2024.12.07 06:55
    Thank you so much.
    Dino Caccia
    1162
    Dino Caccia 2024.11.29 17:17 
     

    Ottimo Expert Advisor. Consigliatissimo

    nel lungo periodo può essere profittevole ma meglio rischiare poco

    Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
    3547
    Reply from developer Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil 2024.11.29 17:28
    Thank you so much for review.
    Ade Jodi Harmawan
    290
    Ade Jodi Harmawan 2024.10.28 01:45 
     

    Test !

    O.A NWANKWO
    144
    O.A NWANKWO 2024.10.22 21:30 
     

    I am very happy since I purchased the EA. Is amazing and yields profit every day. I recommend this to anyone who wants to trade Gold.

    digitalmoksu
    303
    digitalmoksu 2024.10.09 13:01 
     

    It's been over a week since I purchased this product. I am earning better than expected profits. thank you. And if traders are considering purchasing this product, I highly recommend it.

    Reply to review