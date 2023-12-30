Percent Risk Scalping Ea for MT5

4

Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 999 USD.

Please try the EA with set files or Symbol Selection ( Please Select GBPUSD ): { Here you must select GBPUSD }

Set files for Percent Risk Scalping MT5

Please just change Risk Level (1-100) No need other field change. It's only good works on GBPUSD Daily Timeframe.  This robot requires minimum deposit of $100. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself. 
IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate to get in touch with E--mail.(https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah)

Recommendations:

  • Currency Pair: GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: D1
  • Minimum Deposit : $100.
  • Account Type: Low spreads account.
  • Account type: No special requirements, the effect is better with low spreads.
        Specifications:
    • Trade GBPUSD
    • Every trade is protected with  {Stop Loss & Total Stop Loss Pips} and {Risk %  (1-100) Please Type it}.
    • Auto lots function incorporated
    • Very easy to install, 
    • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)

     Explanation of settings: 

    • EA Name : Percent Risk Scalping Ea
    • Server Selection: ( For Most Servers please select MostServers and for Exness/other GMT server please select GMT )
    • Trade Mode Selection: ( For one trade at the same time please select OneTradeMode and For More trades please select MoreTradeMode.)
    • Symbol Selection ( Please Select GBPUSD ): { Here you must select GBPUSD }
    • Risk Level (1-100) Please Type it
    • Multiply Trade for Recovery
    • Maximum Trade for Recovery
    • Distance Pips for Recovery
    • Risk_%  (1-100) Please Type it
    • Profit % of Equity
    • Stop Loss & Total Stop Loss Pips
    • Take Profit Pips
    • Take Profit Pips
    • Close Profit Pips for All Trade

    Please contact me with any questions: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah

    Also add me as a friend.

    MT4 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/112549?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page











    Reviews 3
    George Husenov
    39
    George Husenov 2024.03.20 15:53 
     

    I liked this robot, it's great, so far I'm in the black

    Dino Caccia
    1162
    Dino Caccia 2025.02.28 17:17 
     

    niente di speciale, profitti minimi contro grande rischio. Molto meglio l'altro bot GOLD HARVEST

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    Filter:
    Kouemou William Hemabou
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    Kouemou William Hemabou 2025.08.04 11:51 
     

    This product is terrible—it ruined my account. The profit is minimal compared to the high risk involved. Even with just one loss per year, your account could be wiped out. It's not worth it. This needs to be fixed, or it should be removed from the market.

    Dino Caccia
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    Dino Caccia 2025.02.28 17:17 
     

    niente di speciale, profitti minimi contro grande rischio. Molto meglio l'altro bot GOLD HARVEST

    George Husenov
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    George Husenov 2024.03.20 15:53 
     

    I liked this robot, it's great, so far I'm in the black

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