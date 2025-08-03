Quick Solution MT5

Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 999 USD.

Set files for Quick Solution MT5      Live Signal 

Please just change Risk Level (1-100) No need other field change. It's only good works on XAUUSD H1 Timeframe.  This robot requires minimum deposit of $350. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself.

IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate to get in touch with E--mail.(https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah)

Recommendations:

  • Currency Pair: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum Deposit $200 (High Risk: 50% ).
  • Minimum Deposit : $350.
  • Account Type: Low spreads account.
  • Account type: No special requirements, the effect is better with low spreads.
        Specifications:
    • Trade XAUUSD
    • Every trade is protected with  {Stop Loss & Total Stop Loss Pips} and {Risk %  (1-100) Please Type it}.
    • Auto lots function incorporated
    • Very easy to install, 
    • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)

    Please contact me with any questions: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah
    Also add me as a friend.












