Star light mini

This EA uses local chart fluctuations as a trigger to enter a position.





It does not use the martingale method or grid.





Entry trigger:





[level1]





1. Fall → Fall → Appears to be higher than the specified difference at this time = BUY entry





2. Rise → Rise → Appears to be lower than the specified difference at this time = SELL entry





[level2]





1. Fall → Fall → Rise after a gap → Rise higher than the specified difference = BUY entry





2. Rise → Rise → Fall after a gap → Fall lower than the specified difference = SELL entry





That's all it is.





Available for both Forex and CFD.





The characteristics are most noticeable with XXXJPY.









Other features:





"trailing stop" - Set SL within the profit taking range. The operation step is automatic.





"Support / Resistance Line depth" - Set Support / Resistance Line (Support line: Sell order at price below N% from the lowest price, Resistance line: Prevents Buy order at price above N% from the highest price)

"Shutdown target profit" - Set a target amount and close positions and stop operation when the equity exceeds the set value.

"Close positions that are more than X days old" - Close all open positions if there are positions that have been held for more than X days.





Disclaimer:

Lot size is assigned to the minimum value.

In principle, all open positions will be closed when the unrealized loss exceeds 80% of the balance.

You agree that the creator is not liable for any damages incurred by the use of this program.





Risk warning:

This program does not guarantee profits. Test results using past data do not guarantee future results.

Please note that there is a risk of losing funds.





Created by KOKONOE - 2025