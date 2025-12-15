Squid Grid EA

NEW AND IMPROVED SQUID GRID!!!  

USE ON 4-HOUR CHARTS FOR BEST PERFORMANCE!!

Now with Linear Regression Slope for confirmation.


LET THE SQUID...

CONTROL YOUR GRID!!

Squid Grid is a very simple to use grid trader system that allows the user to just click start and then sit back and relax while Mr. Squid takes care of business!

Strategy is based on a user-defined point distance system where a position will be opened once the price moves X amount of points.

Multiple positions will continue to open while conditional logic remains true.  Position count is customizable.

Comes with a profit protection system based on retrace percentage which is also user-defined.


Please see the related videos and screenshots for performance.

Because of the nature of the strategy, it's the same performance result on all timeframes!

FOR THE BEST RESULTS...

USE ON USDJPY H4



Sharpe Ratio: 21.43!!

Profit Factor: 1.66

Drawdown%: 1.45%!!

