SafeTradeX

SafeTradeX – Secure & Stable Forex Trading Bot

Overview

SafeTradeX is a highly secure and stable trading bot designed for consistent profitability without relying on high-risk strategies like Martingale or increasing lot sizes. Built for traders who prioritize capital protection and steady growth, this EA ensures disciplined and risk-managed trading in all market conditions.

Key Features

  • No Martingale, No Lot Multiplication: Uses a fully controlled risk strategy for long-term stability.
  • Fixed Lot Trading: Keeps lot sizes stable to maintain consistent growth.
  • Multi-Currency Support: Works on Forex, Gold (XAU/USD), and Crypto (BTC/USD).
  • AI-Powered Trade Execution: Smart algorithm optimizes entry and exit points.
  • Optimized for H1 Timeframe: Provides a balance of accuracy and efficiency.
  • Capital Protection Mode: Ensures low drawdowns and stable profitability.

Technical Information

  • Timeframe: H1, M15
  • Minimum Lot Size: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Minimum Deposit: $1000
  • Leverage: 1:10 – 1:1000
  • Supported Account Types: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium, ECN
  • Supported Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, XAU/USD, AUD/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/GBP, GBP/CHF, BTC/USD

Why Choose SafeTradeX?

The name SafeTradeX represents secure, controlled, and disciplined trading without excessive risk. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA ensures steady profitability while avoiding exposure to high-risk strategies.


