DduP Moving Average

Maximize your trading performance with Dd-uP, a revolutionary indicator based on an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) smoothing. This indicator is represented by a distinct yellow line on your charts, making it easy to identify market trends and providing precise and reliable trading signals.

Key Features:

  1. Advanced EMA Smoothing: Track market trends with an EMA smoothing that reacts quickly to price changes, offering precise and real-time analysis.

  2. Buy and Sell Signals: Receive clear signals when prices cross the yellow exponential moving average, helping you enter and exit the market at the right time.

  3. Bullish and Bearish Crossovers: Use the crossovers of the yellow moving average with other EMAs to identify bullish and bearish signals, enabling more informed trading decisions.

  4. Full Customization: Adjust the EMA parameters to perfectly suit your trading style and specific needs.

  5. Multi-Asset Compatibility: Use this indicator on a variety of financial instruments, including stocks, currencies, commodities, and more.

  6. Intuitive Visualization: Enjoy a user-friendly graphical interface that displays the yellow exponential moving average directly on your trading charts, making visual analysis easier.

  7. Real-Time Alerts: Receive real-time notifications when key events occur, allowing you to quickly react to market opportunities.

Benefits:

  • Enhanced Accuracy: Improve the accuracy of your trading decisions by following market trends with exponential moving averages.

  • Simplicity: Use an easy-to-understand and apply indicator, even for beginner traders.

  • Flexibility: Customize the indicator parameters to perfectly match your trading style and specific needs.

  • Time-Saving: Save time by automating trend analysis and receiving clear and precise signals.

  • Technical Support: Benefit from responsive technical support for any questions or assistance related to using the indicator.

Why Choose Dd-uP?

  • Reliability: Based on proven algorithms, this indicator offers precise and reliable market trend analysis with EMA smoothing.

  • User-Friendliness: Easy to install and use, even for traders with little experience in technical analysis.

  • Efficiency: Optimize your trading performance by using a tool that has been proven effective by professional traders.


Recommended products
Colored TRIX
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Developed by Jack Hutson in the 80's, the Triple Exponential Moving Average (a.k.a. TRIX ) is a Momentum technical indicator that shows the percentage of change in a moving average that has been smoothed exponentially 3 times. The smoothing process was put in place in order to filter out price movements that are considered insignificant for the analysis period chosen. We at Minions Labs found hard to follow the smoothness of the original TRIX line, so we colored the TRIX line with BUY and SELL t
FREE
XCalper HiLo Activator
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
Indicators
HiLo Activator v1.02 by xCalper The HiLo Activator is similar to moving average of previous highs and lows. It is a trend-following indicator used to display market’s direction of movement. The indicator is responsible for entry signals and also helps determine stop-loss levels. The HiLo Activator was first introduced by Robert Krausz in the Feb. 1998 issue of Stocks & Commodities Magazine.
Multiple TimeFrame MACD Confluency Tool
Kelvin Souza Da Costa Oliveira
Indicators
Multiple Timeframe MACD indicator. This indicator was built for making multiple timeframe analysis possible in MT5 using MACD Indicator. MACD Indicator traditionally shows two lines and one histogram. MACD Line(Yellow) is calculated by subtracting 12period EMA(fast) from 26period EMA (slow). Signal Line(Blue) is created by a 9period EMA from MACD Line. Histogram is just the difference between MACD and Signal lines. Histogram is colored based on the difference between its value and the previous h
Moving Ratio
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Indicators
"Moving Ratio Candle" is used to check the distance of a candle to a theoretical pressure point. Furthermore, we have two points of interest, the first for the mean and the second for the median. This indicator uses the shape of bars and the line that crosses the bar from left to right is based on the calculation of the closing price for both sides. The rest follows a more standard calculation. The same could be done as a line, but I want to know the behavior of this indicator in relation to the
FREE
Trend Everest
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
Trend Everest MT5 indicator is a trend following indicator that aids in decision making. It is based on the calculation of ATR that assist and the average hull. A key issue is that the Trend Everest MT5 nominee does not repaint, so you can backtest with greater confidence. When it is Green, UpTrend When it is a Red downtrend. Not that the Market is fractal, so the longer the graphic time, the greater its degree of assertiveness.
Candlestick Patterns with Alerts MT5
Peter Mueller
4 (3)
Indicators
With this easy to set up indicator you can display and set alerts for the following candlestick formations: Bull Breakout, Bear Breakout, Hammer, Pin, Bullish Engulfing, Bearish Engulfing. Input parameters: ShortArrowColor: The color of the Arrows, displaying a Bearish candle formation LongArrowColor: The color of the Arrows displaying a Bullish candle formation BullishEngulfing: Disabled/Enabled/EnabledwithAlert BearishEngulfing: Disabled/Enabled/EnabledwithAlert Pin:  Disabled/Enabled/Enabledw
FREE
Expert Price Histogram 1
Ali Waqas Ahmad
Indicators
Sales Sales for seasonal traders.A new type of indicator for Professional and Experienced Traders. Specifically designed for trend identification. A great tool  for investors to invest at the right and suitable time for decent trading. You can present it to your potential clients and customers for their satisfaction. A very handy and trendy tool. Easy to read , comprehend  and user friendly. By this tool you can easily identify the potential to enter in trading and  low potential to exit.  It c
Liga
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator connects the price in a cyclical-wave relationship. Thus, all intersection points will be optimal points at which the movement changes taking into account the indicator period. Crossing points can be used as potential market reversal points. But do not forget that the approach must be complex, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market. Suitable for forex, futures and binary options without redrawing. It gives a lot of signals, which requires additio
ZigZag SMC MT5
Kallebe Lins De Oliveira Santos
Indicators
The ZigZag SMC/SMT Indicator for MT5 is the ideal tool for traders who want to accurately identify tops and bottoms based on the advanced concepts of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Smart Money Trap (SMT). Main Benefits: Automatic identification of strategic tops and bottoms. Based on concepts used by institutional traders. Ideal for analyzing liquidity, market structure and manipulation. Simple to use: just add it to the chart and track the critical points. ️ Free Version: This ve
FREE
DMC Trend
Deibson Carvalho
Indicators
Indicator that uses ATR and standard deviation to calculate the current trend. It has the top and bottom line. The top line is shown when it is high, and the bottom line when it is low. The indicator does not draw a trend line or show the trend for the day, or for a certain period. It has the function of indicating the current trend, and may indicate a reversal. use it with caution and at your own risk.
FREE
HiLo Activator Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
5 (1)
Indicators
HiLo Activator is one of the most used indicators to determine trend. Find it here with the ability to customize period and colors. This indicator also plots up and down arrows when there is a change on the trend, indicating very strong entry and exit points. HiLo fits well to different types of periods for day trading. You can easily understand when it is time to buy or sell. It works pretty good also for other periods like daily and monthly signalizing long-term trends. The use of the indicato
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (40)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
Parabolic Sar Multicurrency Scanner MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Parabolic SAR Multicurrency Scanner Dashboard MT5 is a comprehensive trading tool designed to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes using the Parabolic SAR (PSAR) indicator. It organizes signals in a grid format, displaying each symbol’s status across timeframes from M1 to MN1. Traders can enable or disable specific timeframes based on their strategies, ensuring targeted and efficient market analysis. You can find the MT4 version here: Parabolic SAR Multicurrency Scanner MT4 For detail
TendencyLine
Samuel De Souza Ferreira
Indicators
TendencyLine Indicator - Market Trend Analysis (An exclusive indicator by PPF - Past Project Future) General Description TendencyLine is a technical indicator developed by PPF - Past Project Future to help traders identify the prevailing market trend. It overlays a trend line based on a user-selected moving average on the price chart and displays a colored histogram that signals the trend direction. Main Features Trend Identification: The indicator differentiates between bullish and bear
FREE
Indicator MA ATR channel
Alexey Smirnov
5 (1)
Indicators
I present the well-known Moving Average indicator connected to the ATR indicator. This indicator is presented as a channel, where the upper and lower lines are equidistant from the main line by the value of the ATR indicator. The indicator is easy to use. The basic settings of the moving average have been saved, plus the settings for the ATR have been added. Moving Average Parameters: MA period Shift MA Method Moving Average Parameters: ATR TF - from which timeframe the values are taken A
FREE
Strength Radar2
Erick Guimaraes Dos Santos
Indicators
Strength Radar 02 – Take Your Trading to the Next Level! Hello, trader! If you're looking for a tool to level up your game in forex, Strength Radar 02 is exactly what you need! Developed with passion and expertise, this indicator turns currency strength analysis into something simple and powerful. With it, you'll have a clear view of the real-time performance of AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, NZD, JPY, and USD , using indicators like MA, MACD, RSI , and more — all fully customizable your way! Ima
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
Dual Trend Analyzer
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
Indicators
The Dual Trend Analyzer: An MQL5 Tool for Statistical Correlation Analysis The Dual Trend Analyzer is a powerful MQL5 tool developed to analyze and visualize the statistical correlation between two distinct financial symbols (assets). This tool allows you to choose from three of the most widely recognized correlation methods: Pearson, Spearman, or Kendall-Tau . Identify Correlation Patterns with the Dual Trend Analyzer This indicator is designed to unveil the statistical correlation between two
YKL DinDX
Ygor Keller Luccas
5 (2)
Indicators
Dynamic Indicator --> YKL_DinDX Dynamic Indicator that creates a Band based on the distance from moving average specified by the user. The indicator considers the period entered by the user in order to calculate the average distance from moving average, creating an upper band and a lower band. This indicator is utilized by EA YKL_Scalper, version 2.0 or superior.
FREE
Topos e Fundos Historicos
Valter Cezar Costa
4.5 (8)
Indicators
TOPOS INDICATOR AND HISTORIC BACKGROUNDS   The Indicator of historical tops and backgrounds is based on the monthly chart where sharks hide so it was developed to facilitate the identification of these regions. The available features are the Incoming Triggers alerts and notifications that are sent to the mobile phone.     Parameters 1-) Tops and Bottoms: You can change the color of the lines and the period in years and the filter range between the top and bottom and the median and consider th
FREE
Chessmark
Matheus Oliveira Rossi
Indicators
Trend Indicator  This indicator is about long buy and long sell using a simple visualization of trend.  The green candle after a long sell period means a good moment to buy. A red candle after a long sequence of buyers means a good moment for sell. After all, you can use all time-frames on this indicator. * * If you prefer a better visualization, use long period on chart. Ex: 1H and 4H.   
PriceAction Trading Assistance Tools
Yong Du
Indicators
指标功能说明 使用周期：M5 适用品种：所有流动性好的金融产品，推荐：黄金，BTC，指数，股票，外汇直盘货币对 此指标是价格行为学最好的辅助工具，一共包含三个主要功能 1，每个交易时段K线序列标记，对于不同的交易瓶中，你可以自由选择需要标记的时段 2，每个交易时段开盘后第一根k线的最高价和最低价范围标记 3，每个交易时段开盘后的前6根K线形成的价格区间标记以及开盘区间被突破后可能去到的目标位 指标设置说明 1，时区偏移设置：这个部分设置非常重要，加载指标时要根据自己的服务器时区设置偏移，以适应交易品种的开盘时间准确对准 BrokerTimeZoneOffset = 0;       // Broker's timezone offset from UTC (hours) EnableAsia = true;              // Enable Asia session marking AsiaStartTime = "01:00";        // Asia session start (HH:MM) MaxAsiaBars = 60;             
Probability Advanced Indicator
Dioney De Jesus Batista Alves
Indicators
The   ProbabilityAdvancedIndicator   is a sophisticated trend probability analysis tool designed for scalping and day trading. It combines multiple technical indicators and multi-timeframe analysis to generate clear visual signals for buy/sell probabilities. The   ProbabilityAdvancedIndicator   is a comprehensive tool for traders looking for: Probability-based decision-making Consolidated technical analysis Flexibility for different trading styles Intuitive and customizable interface Pro Tip:  
Support indicator and resistance with arrows
Maicon Pinheiro Dos Santos
Indicators
Perfect indicator to use No Forex or Binary Options You can use it manually or use it automated on the mt2trading platform or similar 90% winrate indicator Common questions Which brokers does this work with? IQOption.com Binary.com Alpari.com Specter.ai Instaforex.com clmforex.com GCOption.com Is it necessary to leave my pc on all day using automated mode? > although our platform must constantly run on your laptop / PC, if you want it to work while you are away, it is not necessary to leave your
DYJ Trend analyst MT5
Daying Cao
Indicators
Dynamic Market Insights for Smart Trading Our goal is to provide seamless, high-quality services that empower market participants, traders, and analysts with real-time market insights and key indicators for informed decision-making. Advanced & User-Friendly Trend Analysis This is a cutting-edge, highly robust, and easy-to-use dynamic trend analysis indicator. The  DYJ Market Watch Indicator  evaluates market bullish and bearish strength using two distinct methods—each designed to measure differe
Simple Candle Countdown
Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho
Indicators
Simple candle countdown - never again miss how much time is left to open a new bar! This indicator doesn't plot any line on the chart - it uses only objects and calculates the time left to open a new bar. You can set custom colors for the panel background and border and for the text color. Simple as that, the indicator is ready to use. If you find any bugs, feel free to contact me. 
FREE
Cybertrade Auto Fibonacci
Emanuel Andriato
5 (8)
Indicators
Cybertrade Auto Fibonacci retraction and projection  - MT5 Auto Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots the Fibonacci retracement and projection based on the number of bars you select in the indicator setting. You can customize nine different levels of retraction and three levels of projection. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations. This indicator is the same one we use in ou
FREE
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zon
Volume Speedometer
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Indicators
Imagine the ability to have Volume Speed second by second presented to you in the form of a speedometer... Well, imagine no more... Welcome to the new Minions Labs creation: Volume Speedometer . Volume Speedometer is a Minions Labs idea that was born trying to show in realtime what is happening with the Volume Flow of orders (or Ticks, if you don't have that) during the day. This indicator was created to be used in Intraday trading and the goal is to give you a "heads up" when the Volume flow is
Tabajara Ogro
JETINVEST
4.75 (12)
Indicators
Setup Tabajara was created by a Brazilian trader known as  "The OGRO of Wall Street" . The idea of this setup is to indicate to the trader the current trend of prices and  the type of operation should be looked for in the graph. Operation It does this through the relation of the closing price position and the     of 20 periods, by painting the candles in 4 possible colors : Green -> Price rising in upward trend (Search entry points for PURCHASE) Black -> Price correcting in Bullish Trend (Sear
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (59)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (90)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicators
Gold Stuff mt5 is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended time frame H1. Contact me immediately after the purchase to get   personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are on
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.88 (16)
Indicators
***  Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework. It automatically analyzes reversal points and key zones across multiple timeframes, with a focus on providing no repaint signals and highlighting Points of Interest (POI). Additionally It also features an Auto Fibonacci Level System that automatically draws Fibonacci lines to help detect pullback and reversal points instantly. Most importantly, the sign
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (15)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicators
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tr
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
PipRush MT5
Hugo Feruglio
Indicators
PipRush is a technical indicator that identifies structured trading opportunities using statistical logic. It automatically draws trade setups with predefined entry, stop loss, and take profit levels. The indicator is designed for traders who want to reduce manual analysis and apply a consistent, data-driven approach. Key Features Automatically plots full trade setup, including entry, stop loss, take profit, and risk-to-reward levels Real-time dashboard displays live performance metrics Alerts f
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.66 (50)
Indicators
ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to enhance signal accuracy. MQL Channel    Leave a massage after purchase and receive a special bonus gift. Key Features: ⦁
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (21)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (17)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Support And Resistance Screener Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool ! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) (offer extended) The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are :  1. HH-LL S
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicators
The ACB Breakout Arrows indicator provides a crucial entry signal in the market by detecting a special breakout pattern. The indicator constantly scans the chart for a settling momentum in one direction and provide the accurate entry signal right before the major move. Get multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner from here - Scanner for ACB Breakout Arrows MT 5 Key features Stoploss   and Take Profit levels are provided by the indicator. Comes with a MTF Scanner dashboard which tracks the brea
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicators
Entry points at the bar close,  without redrawing .  Trend scanner  across all assets,  MTF - mode  and much more in one tool. We recommend using it together with   RFI LEVELS. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG         /         VERSION MT4   Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now,
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.55 (20)
Indicators
Reversal zones - levels / Active zones of a major player INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 EVERY BUYER OF THIS INDICATOR       GET ADDITIONALLY   FOR FREE   : 3 months       access to trading signals from the service       RFI SIGNALS       — ready-made entry points according to the TPSproSYSTEM algorithm. 3 months       access to training materials with regular updates - immersion in strategy and professional growth. 24/5 support on weekdays and access to a closed tra
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.83 (6)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous small price changes. Minimal Market Risk: Limited exposure redu
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4 (29)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicators
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (6)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Dark Absolute Trend MT5
Marco Solito
4.64 (11)
Indicators
Dark Absolute Trend   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Trend Following  strategy but use also candlestick patterns and Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does   Not repaint   and   N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs: All. I nstallation and  Update Guide   -  Troubleshooting
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review