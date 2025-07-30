TriggerGuard Pending Order EA

Introducing TriggerGuard Pending Order EA
This Bot is a state-of-the-art, fully automated Expert Advisor 
Utilizing a robust pending order system, TriggerGuard ensures that your trades are placed and executed only when market conditions align with your preset criteria.

A very useful transferable tool for price action strategies, allowing you to effortlessly set traps in the market. It works flawlessly. You can execute the bot during corrections in a descending channel, against impulse waves, or according to your specific strategy. The bot sets traps a certain distance in pips from the price using pending orders, enabling you to target key levels such as support and resistance, Fibonacci retracement levels, or breakouts from consolidation zones. These are just a few examples among many possibilities. It's a great asset to have in your trading toolbox.

Smart Pending Order System – Set strategic traps and capitalize on every market move. 

    Strategic Pending Orders:

    TriggerGuard automates the placement of buy stop and sell stop orders at specified distances from the current market price. 
    This ensures that your trades only trigger when the market reaches your chosen entry points, avoiding the chaos of market noise and false signals.

    Customizable Entry Points:
    With TriggerGuard, you define the distance (in pips) at which your pending orders will be placed. 
    This feature offers total flexibility, allowing you to adapt your strategy to different market conditions, whether you’re looking for  short-term or long-term setups.

    Risk-Control Mechanisms:
    Equipped with Stop Loss and Take Profit settings, TriggerGuard helps protect your capital by automatically managing risk. 
    The EA ensures that your trades have predefined exit points, protecting you from significant losses while locking in profits.

    One Cancels the Other (OCO) Functionality:
    TriggerGuard includes an intelligent OCO feature, ensuring that when one pending order is triggered, the opposite order is automatically canceled. 
    This keeps you from holding two conflicting trades, ensuring only the most optimal trade is executed.

    Maximize Profits with Trailing Stop
    This EA includes an advanced Trailing Stop feature that moves your stop loss dynamically as the market moves in your favor.
    Whether you’re in a Buy or Sell position, the Trailing Stop ensures that profits are locked in as the price moves in your direction.
    With a simple input to set the distance, you can sit back and relax as the EA manages your stop loss, automatically locking in more profit as the market moves!
    Customizable Distance: Set the trailing stop distance in pips that fits your strategy.
    Automatic Adjustment: As the price moves, the stop loss adjusts automatically, reducing your risk.
    The trailing stop offers traders an automated way of securing profits without needing to manually adjust stop loss levels. It's perfect for capturing larger market moves while ensuring that you don’t give back too much of your profits if the market reverses unexpectedly. It provides peace of mind while letting trades run as long as the trend continues in the favorable direction. 

    Smart Inverse Mode: Trade Breakouts and Pullbacks with One Setting

    This EA features an Inverse Mode that dynamically switches between breakout and pullback trading strategies.

    How It Works
    Standard Mode (Inverse = false)
    Places Buy Stop orders above price and Sell Stop orders below price to capture breakouts.    

    Inverse Mode (Inverse = true)
    Switches to Buy Limit orders below price and Sell Limit orders above price to trade pullbacks and reversals.


    What Does the ATR Filter 
    Measures Market Volatility – Uses the Average True Range (ATR) indicator to assess price movement.
    Avoids Low-Volatility Trades – Automatically blocks trades if market conditions are too stagnant.
    Improves Trade Accuracy – Only executes orders when volatility meets your specified threshold.
    Key Benefits
    Reduces False Signals – Prevents entries in choppy or sideways markets.
    Adapts to Market Conditions – Adjustable ATR period and threshold for optimal filtering.

After each open trade is closed, TriggerGuard resets the cycle, automatically placing new buy stop and sell stop orders based on your defined criteria. This continuous loop ensures that your strategy is always active and ready for the next market opportunity.

How It Works:
  1. Set Your Parameters: Define your Lot Size, pending order distance, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels.
  2. Configure Entry Levels: Choose the exact price points at which your buy stop and sell stop orders will be placed.
  3. Activate TriggerGuard: Let the EA work in the background, automatically placing your orders and managing risk.
  4. Automatic Execution: When one of your pending orders is triggered, the other order is automatically canceled, ensuring no conflicting positions.
  5. Cycle Reset: Once a trade is closed (whether manually or automatically), TriggerGuard resets the cycle and places new pending orders, keeping your strategy active and your trades continuously managed.

                                           Bug report
       Given the complexity of this EA. Some bugs may not have been discovered yet.

       If you think you've found a bug in the Williams Percent Range EA.
       Do not rush the process.

  1. Write a precise description of the context.
  2. Write a description of the error as precise as possible.
  3. Attach the logs of the expert tab for the corresponding date.
  4. Attach the logs from the log tab for the corresponding date



Recommended products
Pro Trend Pulse
Anold Stephen Minja
Experts
TrendPulse Pro EA – Your Ultimate Trend-Following Companion by Noldy22 Elevate your trading game with TrendPulse Pro , the sleek, user‑friendly MT5 Expert Advisor designed for consistent, hands‑off trend trading. Why You’ll Love TrendPulse Pro Effortless Setup Simply attach to your chart and choose your preferred risk profile—Low, Medium, or High. Smart Risk Management One‑click risk modes and adjustable stop‑loss/take‑profit ensure you always trade within your comfort zone. Adaptive Profit Pro
Saeed XAUUSD
Saeed Mastour S Alshahrani
Experts
Overview Saeed XAUUSD EA is a fully automated expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the WEEKLY timeframe using a high-probability breakout strategy powered by Average True Range (ATR) -based stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop logic. It offers dual position sizing options — either dynamic lot sizing per $1,000 of balance or a fixed lot mode — making it highly adaptable to both small and large accounts. Although  $1,000   is recommended to use the lot per balance, fixed lot
Bitcoin Striker M5X
Krisztian Gulyas
Experts
Bitcoin Striker M5X EA – BTCUSD M5 Trading Robot | High‑Risk & Low‑Risk Presets Note: EA is optimized specifically for the BTC/USD ( BTCUSD ) pair. Using it on other instruments may lead to incorrect behaviour or results. Bitcoin Striker M5X –  BTCUSD M5 Trading Robot with High-Risk/Low-Risk Presets,   ATR-based SL/TP and Fibonacci retracements and more. Bitcoin Striker M5X is a professional trading bot specifically optimized for the Bitcoin market. It efficiently capitalizes on market fluctuati
ReversiLot
Kostiantyn Lytvyn
Experts
ReversiLot is a powerful automated trading tool on the MetaTrader 5 platform, created for professional traders and investors. This advisor is based on a money management strategy using Martingale and can adapt to market conditions. Key Features: Dynamic Lot Management: The initial lot size is calculated based on the risk percentage of the deposit. The ability to increase the lot size by multiplying after each losing trade. Flexible Parameter Settings: RiskPercentage – the risk percentage for ca
EURUSD 1min scalper
Catalin Adelin Iovan
Experts
Features An amazing scalper created for EURUSD 1 min time frame. Compared to the 5 min version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54412#!tab=overview , this one is a higher risk/ reward . Just like the 5 min version, this one needed more than 500h of optimization . It was made in mind for IC markets MQL5 platform, an adapted for their data, but I suppose it must works on other brookers as well. I will also publish soon the MT4 version for IC markets as well. Description Strategy is made fro
Ilan
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.71 (7)
Experts
Ilan for MetaTrader 5 Due to using the virtual trades, trading in both directions (buy and sell) simultaneously became possible. This allows users to adapt the popular strategy for the net accounting of positions applied by MetaTrader 5.  Expert Advisor Settings The Expert Advisor setup is simple. However, all the important settings of the strategy are available for adjusting. Available tools: Unique  MagicNumber  for identification of trades; Trade direction option ( Trade direction ): buy onl
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Recovery System
Maksim Neimerik
Experts
Recovery System EA The advisor is designed to automate the process of recovering losses on the current symbol. It can be used if there is a current loss, as well as to accompany other advisors. This product can also be used as a stand-alone advisor. Recovery System EA contains in the settings an option to select the operating mode: Recovery MA Cross Stochastic Bollinger Bands Non-indicators When working in Recovery mode, the advisor removes a losing position from a drawdown using the method sho
Ganesha EA
Tuti Imelda
Experts
Introducing  Ganesha EA  – Expert Advisor base on Trend determine with market structure analisys and Supply Demand and OrderBlock level.   I design Ganesha EA for XAUUSD/Gold and GBPUSD  pairs, and not using any dangerous strategy like martingale, grid, etc..  This EA protected by Auto Stoploss and Takeprofit.   Installation Recommendation Running Ganesha EA at GBPUSD and/or XAUUSD pairs on  H1 timeframes . You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initial Deposit Account Type : Hedged The recom
Smart Range Breakout EA
Botond Doczy Rossler
1 (1)
Experts
Smart Range Breakout EA is a fully automated time range breakout strategy, which uses calculated trailing stop-loss to trade high volume moves on the market. The strategy comes with not overly optimized default settings, however it can be experimented with. This expert advisor does not use any martingale, grid or similar techniques, therefore there are no spikes in the relative equity drawdown. LIVE PERFORMANCE : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1823580 The strategy works best on USDJPY  and EURU
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Project Indirect Lock
Sopheaktra Phan
Experts
Project Indirect Lock is the hybrid algorithm of Arbitrage, Grid and Hedging. Simple way to describe is Lock USD by using GBPUSD and EURUSD. It is almost all time parallel direction. This way, we can reduce a lot of drawdown if we compare to original Grid and Hedging. P.S. Please note that !!EVERY INVESTMENT ALWAYSE HAVE RISK!! !!USE WISELY WITH YOUR OWN RISK!!
Tech EA
Heiko Kendziorra
Experts
Buy the dip - sell the spike of the US Tech 100 Index No martingale, no grid, always just one order open with StopLoss.  Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2196371 The starting price is only for the first buyers, next price USD 399 and every week that ends with a profit, it increases by another 100. The default settings  are for the US 100 Tech(Cash) CFD   M15  chart, the default lotsizes are for an account of USD 10000.   The minimum account balance is USD 100 to trade 0.01 buy and
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Golden Pegacorn
Linda Wangui Wanjiru
Experts
Golden Pegacorn is an aggressive  scalping both that utilizes user specified high and lows breakout as entry points. Being and aggressive scalper, the bot best applicable in currency pairs with fairly tight spreads and a broker that allows close trailing(stop-level of zero). Preferred time frames for live trading are three to five minutes charts. Its is advisable to keep all the trading filters on to avoid trading in choppy markets and news. All the best.
Golden Bullet TrendBreakout ProP
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
GOLDEN BULLET TrendBreakout PRO-P Enhanced EA: Precision Breakout Mastery for FOREX and XAUUSD Unleash the full potential of GOLDEN BULLET TrendBreakout PRO-P Enhanced , a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to conquer the XAUUSD market with surgical precision. Tailored for elite traders, hedge funds, and institutional investors, this AI-powered EA combines advanced trend line breakout strategies with sophisticated timing mechanisms, liquidity sweep detection, and dynamic risk management
Xgrid Scalper MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
TrendMasterLegend
Duy Phuong Le
Experts
Our automated trading robot is built on the MT5 platform. This is a trend-following system for long-term growth. Key Features & Benefits: Tight Stop-Loss & Strict Capital Management:  The robot prioritizes protecting your capital by utilizing tight stop-loss orders and adhering to strict capital management rules. Only a small, pre-defined percentage of your account is risked on each trade, ensuring longevity and minimizing potential drawdown. Strategic Profit-Taking for Long-Term Growth: Forget
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA   is a multifunctional robot for active trading on the most in-demand financial instruments, including popular currency pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), gold (XAU/USD), oil (Brent, WTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, LTC, and others). The core of the algorithm is a modernized version of the Hull Moving Average (HMA), which provides clearer signals compared to classic Moving Averages. The advisor reacts flexibly to short-term price fluctuations, using a gr
Rangex EA
Morris Mukono Waithaka
Experts
Rangex EA – Intelligent Range Breakout Trading with Trend Filters Rangex EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for traders who prefer structured, rule-based strategies. It specializes in detecting price consolidation zones (ranges) and executing trades based on breakout or reversal logic, configurable by the user. The EA is designed to adapt to various market conditions with the aid of sophisticated filters and logical risk management. Key Features: Range-Based Logic: Automatically i
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Darkray FX EA
Daut Junior
4 (4)
Experts
More informations at Telegram group: t.me/DARKRAYFXEAEN Darkray FX EA  uses a return-to-average strategy coupled with buying and selling exhaust zone detection. ️ Expert Advisor for Forex ️ Any Symbol, CDFs, etc.  ️ Developed for  Metatrader 5 ️ Swing/Position trading ️ Accuracy higher than 95% ️ Low Drawndown Indicators available for setups settings: EMA200  • moving average of 200 periods (other periods can be used with excellent results as well); RSI  • Checks the levels on sale for th
AuDCaD DG Expert
Philipp Warmuth
Experts
AUDCAD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy The AUDCAD Double Grid Expert is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for the AUD/CAD Forex currency pair on the M15 timeframe. Regardless of the current trend, the EA continuously opens buy and sell positions (0.01 lot), which are managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a 1:500 leverage. How Does the EA Work? The EA continuously opens new buy and sell positions, provided that a gri
VHV Trend U
Hadi Sadek
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO -- Buy One EA, if you like it, put feedback and get the second for Free This is the opposite EA of my other EA "VHV Trend D" This EA is based on Up Trends with a customized intelligent algorithm in combination with RSI .  Not too many parameters, it is very simple to use. Live Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/867539 Recommended Time Frame is H1. Recommended Currency Pair : any currency pair can work (Tested on EURUSD) Amount: 100 $ Fixed Lot, default 0.1 - you can change a
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
MedusaBitcoin AI
Aii Karadag
Experts
Medusa Bitcoin AI: Advanced Deep-Learning Trading System Important:   Receives regular updates (quarterly & during market shifts). Use the latest version. The model is trained on   M5 timeframe and is optimal on this. Overview Building on the success of Medusa Gold AI,   Medusa Bitcoin AI   applies our proven deep learning methodology to   Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading . It combines classic technical indicators (MAs, Bollinger Bands, RSI, ATR) with advanced neural networks, prioritizes current marke
ACTrendRider
Cedric Jose Bernardino Antonio
Experts
ACTrendRider – Advanced Trend Following Expert Advisor Institutional-grade, low-risk, swing-based trend follower Premium quality comes at a premium value: ACTrendRider is a lifetime investment into your algorithmic portfolio. Optimized for gold (XAUUSD) and volatile trending assets MQL5 Market compliant – simple to install, ready to trade ACTrendRider is a professional trading robot designed to ride clean market trends. It combines multiple confirmation filters to avoid noise and opti
Day Breakout MT5
Vadim Zotov
5 (1)
Experts
Trading on the breakout of daily volatility, taking into account the specifics of real accounts. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. You can work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. There is a version of this robot for the MT4 platform Day Breakout MT4 Strategy. The robot monitors the market situation when, after the onset of a new day, the level of the high or low of the previous day is broken. Experience shows that in this case, as a rule, there is a significant
Gold Zombie XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
1 (2)
Experts
GOLD Zombie — Smart Precision on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Built for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready GOLD Zombie is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for trading XAUUSD H1 with surgical precision and powerful risk control. Designed to excel in modern market conditions, GOLD Zombie adapts intelligently to volatility while maintaining strict trade discipline—making it ideal for both individual traders and prop firm evaluations. Why GOLD Zombie Delivers
ICT OrderBlock trader
Ashkan Anousheh
Experts
Explore the Power of ICT-Inspired OrderBlock EA Elevate your trading with our expert advisor, inspired by the pioneering OrderBlock strategy from ICT's YouTube series. This tool is your gateway to advanced market analysis, designed for traders seeking to enhance their strategy with precision and insight. It's a blend of innovation and respect for the trading concepts that have shaped our approach. Settings guide: * TRADE_RISK: This parameter defines how much risk should be taken by each trad
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (226)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Myfx
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (15)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Myfxbook verified signal :   CHECK MY PROF
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (468)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details MyFxbook Verified signal : CHECK MY PROFIL
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (114)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.65 (23)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762740 My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller Burning Grid needs a " HEDGING " Account. No
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
5 (7)
Experts
8 copies left at 699 USD Next price 799 USD I am pleased to introduce the Expert Advisor I developed following numerous requests from users of my proprietary trading strategy and indicator, Divergence Bomber . Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link How it performs: Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -   link Test results: "Bomber M15 Channel" portfolio -  link --- Live Signal: "Bomber H1 Channel" – link Test results "Bomber H1 Channel" portfolio - link So, I created the Expert Advi
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
4.67 (15)
Experts
AlphaCore X The AlphaCore X EA is a cutting-edge trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. By integrating ChatGPT-o1 , the latest GPT-4.5 , advanced machine learning models, and a robust big data approach, AlphaCore X achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional featu
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (5)
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. - REAL SIGNAL  Low Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - High Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at   comment #3 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.37 (82)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Lux Oro
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
4.5 (4)
Experts
Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe A few copies left at 469$ - Future price is 999$; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] Lux Oro is your dedicated, powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe . Unlike EAs that rely on overhyped AI or neural network fads, Lux Oro is built on a foundation of pure, disciplined technical analysis , offering a transparent and reliable strategy for serious traders.
AI DeepLayer Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
5 (5)
Experts
DeepLayer Dynamics Multisymbol Neural Scalper with Quad-Strategy Adaptive Architecture DeepLayer Dynamics represents a next-generation evolution in the Dynamics series — a cutting-edge Expert Advisor built on advanced algorithmic logic and a multi-symbol operational framework. It is designed to run simultaneously across the following 10 instruments : XAUUSD, GBPUSD, US500, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAGUSD, AUDCHF The system combines high-precision scalping with real-time responsiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (109)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.76 (63)
Experts
Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping . I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that: Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm, Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account, Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading", Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems, Runs on the M15 tim
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.4 (40)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (2)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (30)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.58 (127)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
NeonScalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.64 (11)
Experts
NeonScalper EA - Safe & Reliable Gold Trading Robot Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 Timeframe NeonScalper EA is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe (M5). It employs a breakout-based scalping strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid trading. Important : Use a low  spread account  for optimal performance. After  purchasing, contact the sel
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.9 (10)
Experts
Aria Connector EA (7 AIs + Voting System + Audit and Auto-Optimize system with Aria API on Render! ) Public channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea Many EAs on the market claim to use artificial intelligence or "neural networks" when in reality they only run traditional logic or connect with unreliable sources. Aria Connector EA was created with a clear and transparent purpose: to directly connect your MT5 platform with OpenAI’s AI — no middlemen, no shady scripts. From its fir
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA Cognitive Signal Architecture | Multi-Asset Precision Engine “Not an EA. Not a strategy. A living system of inference, adaptation, and execution.” BORN FROM THE ZERO POINT AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA is not built — it is calibrated. Not coded — but architected to function as a real-time cognitive organism , responding to markets with a depth of reasoning that mirrors human decision-making — yet surpasses it in scale, consistency, and velocity. At the heart of ZeroPoint lie
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (8)
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
GbpUsd Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (134)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT5 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the   GBP/USD   currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to   identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD.  The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-E
Syna
William Brandon Autry
Experts
Introducing Syna-The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented access to 392 AI models including 67 FREE integrated options, plus premium models like Grok 4, DeepSeek R1, OpenAI O3, Claude Opus 4, and Gemini 2.5 Pro-all combined with an intuitive interactive assistant interface featuring on-screen buttons for real-time market analysis and manual trading guidance .
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.93 (101)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (4)
Experts
AOT MT5 – Advanced Multi-Currency Trading Expert Advisor AOT MT5 is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to assist traders by utilizing advanced AI for market analysis across 16 currency pairs , including EURUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD. This EA is suitable for prop firm challenges and personal trading accounts , combining analytical tools with risk management features to support your trading strategy. Live Account 1 | Live Account 2 | Official Channel Why Choose AOT MT5? AI-Powered Analysis : Leverages a
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (27)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
4 (30)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
AI Neuro Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.71 (14)
Experts
AI Neuro Dynamics EA Adaptive Signal Architecture for XAU/USD | H1 AI Neuro Dynamics is more than just an Expert Advisor — it is a modular cognitive trading system built for precision and adaptability on the XAU/USD (Gold) pair. Designed for high-volatility environments, it fully complies with the performance and risk requirements of prop firm standards. Powered by a proprietary neuro-quantum decision architecture , the EA evaluates market structure in real time, dynamically adjusting its inter
Scalper Investor
Ihor Otkydach
4.86 (14)
Experts
3 copies left at $599 Next price $699 Hey traders, If you're looking for an EA that doesn't just fire off trades for the sake of activity, but actually follows a smart, battle-tested strategy — meet Scalper Investor EA. This is a multi-currency expert advisor already armed with a solid reversal strategy, and soon to be upgraded with a trend-following module. Ready to trade: The Reversal Strategy At launch, Scalper Investor EA comes fully loaded with a reversal system designed to catch pullbacks
Venom Us30 Scalp
Antoine Melhem
5 (7)
Experts
Venom US30 Scalp — Pure Precision for US30 Trading Venom US30 Scalp is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for US30 (Dow Jones Index) on the M30 timeframe . It runs on a proprietary mathematical engine — no indicators, no martingale, no grid — just clean, logic-based trading. SIGNAL : Click Here Next price in 24h: $399 and rising. Future pricing will reflect its true market value. Next price 480$ Core Features Trend-following strategy with multi-layer confirmations Default risk: 0.01 lot per
More from author
ATR Driven Daily Percentage Trading Bot
Jason Smith
Experts
It's recommended that you read through the entire document. For the first time ever on MQL5 . A first of its kind on the marketplace. Introducing a truly groundbreaking trading bot—one that combines ATR-driven risk management with an innovative daily percentage change trading strategy. Designed for trading a wide range of assets, including Gold , Oil , Bitcoin , Forex and Indices . (Ideal for basket trading.) This powerful, fully automated exclusive Bot is designed to give traders a unique ed
FinalStrike EA
Jason Smith
Utilities
Automatically Close Trades at Your Desired Profit Target! Take the guesswork out of trading by automatically closing your positions as soon as they reach your set profit target. Add to any chart-  The Bot will monitor all open trades. Key Features:     Automatic Trade Closing:     Set a profit target in USD, and let FinalStrike automatically close the trade when dollar amount is achieved     Multiple Positions Supported:     Whether you have one or multiple trades open across different pairs
FREE
Williams Percent Range
Jason Smith
Experts
Welcome to the Williams Percent Range EA (wpr)           It's recommended that you read through the document before you start creating a strategy.         Risk management  — Fixed and risk-based position sizing for flexible risk management.        Features:  ATR For Stop Loss And Take Profit. Position Size. Fixed Or Risk Based Risk Based. Equity, Balance Or Free Margin Stop Loss Mode. Closes trade on signal and enters new trade opposite direction. (close of candle) Limit Trading Hours
Mfi ATR EA
Jason Smith
Experts
Money Flow Index. MFI EA Atomated Trading Bot MFI bots can be valuable tools for automating trading s trategies based on market momentum. However, it's crucial to understand their functionality, monitor their performance, and use them as part of a comprehensive trading plan. The Money Flow Index (MFI) is a technical analysis tool that combines price and volume to assess the buying and selling pressure of an asset. In cryptocurrency trading, MFI bots utilize this indicator to automate trading d
Moving Average Crossover With ATR
Jason Smith
Experts
Moving Averages Bot with ATR – A Comprehensive Trading Tool .     Very RARE POWERFUL AND UNIQUE moving averages BOT that incorporates ATR with Stop Loss, Take Profit Multiplier. Multiple Time Frames and a lot more.     This Bot is an impressive automated trading system that combines the simplicity of moving averages with the dynamic adaptability of the Average True Range (ATR).     Designed to enhance trading strategies by offering a balanced mix of trend-following techniques and risk manag
CryptoSwing
Jason Smith
Experts
It's recommended that you read through the entire document. Are you ready to step into the world of crypto with a game-changing edge? Introducing CryptoSwing: The Advanced Automated Bitcoin Swing Trading Bot. CryptoSwing utilizes cutting-edge algorithms to analyze market trends, execute strategic trades and maximize profits — all without any manual intervention. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just starting, this bot works tirelessly to capitalize on market movements, giving you the free
RandomPulse ATR Driven Directionless Bot
Jason Smith
Experts
RandomPulse ATR Driven Directionless Bot" Expert Advisor! What Does this bot Do? The  EA is designed to execute trades based on a random entry, ensuring that your trading positions are always dynamic and engaging. Here's what it offers!     Random Trade Direction:     This EA randomly selects whether to buy or sell, ensuring that your trading strategy isn't limited by predictable patterns.     Buy or Sell:       The Bot will Randomly Choose     Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit:     Bas
Silent Syndicate
Jason Smith
Experts
Gold Trading Made Simple – Maximize Profits With This Proven Strategy! Silent Syndicate – The Ultimate AI-Powered Gold Trading Bot. Precision. Performance. Profitability. Gold trading is a highly lucrative market , but without the right strategy, it can be volatile and unpredictable. Silent Syndicate is a state-of-the-art trading system designed to maximize profits, minimize risk, and provide consistent long-term returns. Powered by intelligent algorithms, strategic trade management, and advan
Midnight Throttle EA
Jason Smith
Experts
The Midnight Thottle Expert Advisor: Automated Trading Based on Alignment of Percentages This expert advisor trades automatically based on the alignment of four key timeframes' percentage changes. It trades what Midnight Watch visualizes ." The bot uses the Midnight Watch indicator’s data to analyze market conditions and enter trades when the market shows significant alignment across different timeframes. Note : This strategy was developed to exploit the institutiona l “footprint” at the daily
Midnight Watch
Jason Smith
Indicators
I am a trader specializing in the development of rare , exclusive , high-performance trading bots designed for serious traders who are committed to achieving consistent profitability and success. This indicator is more than just a visual tool—it powers the Midnight Throttle EA , an automated trading system that executes trades based on the precise market conditions this indicator observes. Midnight Watch : A Pro-Level Tool for Precision Market Analysis. An advanced , multi-functional MetaTrader
Candle Wick Hunter Pro
Jason Smith
Experts
Candle wick Hunter - Advanced Precision Wick Trading EA (Fully Featured) Professional Wick Reversal Strategy with Scalping Features What it does: Targets high-probability wick reversal setups on XAUUSD, Oil, Forex, Crypto and indices Flexible entry modes: Fixed pip wicks or % of candle size Advanced scalping features: Trailing stops, breakeven, quick partial closes Smart risk management: Fixed lots or % risk per trade Optional ATR-based dynamic stops or fixed SL/TP Key Features: Works on curr
Sentinal Core
Jason Smith
Experts
It's recommended that you read through the entire document. Sentinal Core– A Multi-Timeframe Percentage Threshold Logic Engine Exclusive to MQL5  Sentinal Core is the third and final Expert Advisor in a trilogy of EA's engineered for directional alignment using percentage-based trend analysis. It is not your typical entry-signal bot. Sentinel Core is a pure logic engine designed to rigorously filter signal validity through real-time, multi-timeframe sentiment analysis based solely on price act
BreakPoint Pro
Jason Smith
Experts
BreakPoint Pro – Daily High/Low Breakout EA This bot is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that trades breakouts of the current day's high and low using a clean, rules-based price action approach. The strategy focuses on capturing directional momentum once price breaches these key intraday levels—one of the most statistically reliable patterns in discretionary and algorithmic trading. A powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on daily high/low breakouts using a price action-driven strat
Globex Range Levels
Jason Smith
Indicators
Globex Range Levels – Gold Edition Market Focus: XAUUSD / Gold / Futures-style Assets m5-m15 Designed For: Day Traders, Scalpers, Institutional-Level Strategies What is Globex https://www.cmegroup.com/markets/metals/precious/gold.volume.html Globex is the electronic trading platform operated by CME Group, enabling nearly 24-hour trading of futures and options across global markets. It runs outside traditional U.S. trading hours and is commonly referred to as the overnight session . In trading, t
Professional Grade ATR And Volume Dashboard
Jason Smith
Indicators
This advanced Multi-Timeframe ATR & Volume Dashboard gives traders a crystal-clear view of market volatility and liquidity across all symbols and timeframes in one glance . Finally, a dashboard that cuts through the noise and shows what actually matters. – Displays All Symbols In Your Market Watch List (Updates in real time)     Real-Time ATR & Volume Data – See exact volatility (ATR) and trading activity (Volume) for M1 to MN1     Smart Grouping – Automatically classifies instruments (Forex, In
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review