Midnight Throttle EA

The Midnight Thottle Expert Advisor: Automated Trading Based on Alignment of Percentages

This expert advisor trades automatically based on the alignment of four key timeframes' percentage changes. It trades what Midnight Watch visualizes."

The bot uses the Midnight Watch indicator’s data to analyze market conditions and enter trades when the market shows significant alignment across different timeframes.

Note: This strategy was developed to exploit the institutional “footprint” at the daily open.

Alignment Criteria:

The Expert Advisor looks for a scenario where the percentage changes of four selected timeframes align in the same direction (all showing either an increase or decrease in price).

For example, if the Monthly (MN1), Weekly (W1), Daily (D1) and (H4) timeframes all show positive percentage changes, the EA will recognize this alignment as an indication that the market is trending upwards.



Entry Conditions:

The bot will execute buy trades when four timeframes show positive alignment (all showing upward percentage changes).

Conversely, it will execute sell trades when four timeframes show negative alignment (all showing downward percentage changes).



Exit Conditions:

Midnight Throttle will exit trades based on your specified parameters, including take profit, stop loss, and time-based exits. You can also customize exit strategies to take into account opposing alignments or significant price levels.



Why This Matters:

The alignment of multiple timeframes gives a powerful indication that a significant market move is underway. This is often a stronger signal than analyzing a single timeframe in isolation.

By automating the process, the bot removes emotion and human error from trading, executing trades based on a reliable, data-driven strategy.

This approach can enhance consistency, reduce the need for constant monitoring, and allow you to capitalize on significant price moves when they occur.



is designed to execute trades based on the percentage values visualized by the. This innovative strategy leverages the precise data provided by Midnight Throttle to trigger trades at optimal moments, ensuring that the trading decisions are aligned with market conditions as represented by the percentage movements, offering a more calculated and strategic approach to automated trading.

By using the percentage changes across various timeframes, Midnight Throttle executes trades when it identifies that (four) key timeframes (configurable) are aligned. This alignment indicates that the market is poised for a significant move, helping traders enter trades with confidence.

Midnight Throttle EA, you can automate your trading strategy based on the alignment of key percentage changes, ensuring that your trades are based on reliable, actionable data.

Available Now on MQL5

Example of Successful EA Use:

Imagine a scenario where the Monthly (MN1), Weekly (W1), and Daily (D1) timeframes all show positive percentage changes (green arrows). The bot will automatically execute a buy order, riding the uptrend as all key timeframes align in the same direction. When the market reaches a predefined target or shows signs of reversal, the EA will close the trade for you.

