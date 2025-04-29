Midnight Throttle EA

The Midnight Thottle Expert Advisor: Automated Trading Based on Alignment of Percentages

This expert advisor trades automatically based on the alignment of four key timeframes' percentage changes. It trades what Midnight Watch visualizes."
The bot uses the Midnight Watch indicator’s data to analyze market conditions and enter trades when the market shows significant alignment across different timeframes.
Note: This strategy was developed to exploit the institutional “footprint” at the daily open.

How Midnight Throttle Works:

Alignment Criteria:
The Expert Advisor looks for a scenario where the percentage changes of four selected timeframes align in the same direction (all showing either an increase or decrease in price).
For example, if the Monthly (MN1), Weekly (W1), Daily (D1) and (H4)  timeframes all show positive percentage changes, the EA will recognize this alignment as an indication that the market is trending upwards.
       
Entry Conditions:
The bot will execute buy trades when four timeframes show positive alignment (all showing upward percentage changes).
Conversely, it will execute sell trades when four timeframes show negative alignment (all showing downward percentage changes).

Exit Conditions:
Midnight Throttle will exit trades based on your specified parameters, including take profit, stop loss, and time-based exits. You can also customize exit strategies to take into account opposing alignments or significant price levels.

Why This Matters:
The alignment of multiple timeframes gives a powerful indication that a significant market move is underway. This is often a stronger signal than analyzing a single timeframe in isolation.
By automating the process, the bot removes emotion and human error from trading, executing trades based on a reliable, data-driven strategy.
This approach can enhance consistency, reduce the need for constant monitoring, and allow you to capitalize on significant price moves when they occur.

Midnight Throttle is designed to execute trades based on the percentage values visualized by the Midnight Watch indicator. This innovative strategy leverages the precise data provided by Midnight Throttle to trigger trades at optimal moments, ensuring that the trading decisions are aligned with market conditions as represented by the percentage movements, offering a more calculated and strategic approach to automated trading.

By using the percentage changes across various timeframes, Midnight Throttle executes trades when it identifies that (four) key timeframes  (configurable) are aligned. This alignment indicates that the market is poised for a significant move, helping traders enter trades with confidence.

Midnight Throttle EA, you can automate your trading strategy based on the alignment of key percentage changes, ensuring that your trades are based on reliable, actionable data.

Available Now on MQL5

Example of Successful EA Use:
Imagine a scenario where the Monthly (MN1), Weekly (W1), and Daily (D1) timeframes all show positive percentage changes (green arrows). The bot will automatically execute a buy order, riding the uptrend as all key timeframes align in the same direction. When the market reaches a predefined target or shows signs of reversal, the EA will close the trade for you.
Conclusion: Elevate Your Trading with Midnight Throttle


I am a trader specializing in the development of exclusive, rare, high-performance trading bots designed for serious traders who are committed to achieving consistent profitability and success.

Bug report

       Given the complexity of this EA. Some bugs may not have been discovered yet.
       If you think you've found a bug in the Midnight Throttle.
       Do not rush the process.

  1. Write a precise description of the context.
  2. Write a description of the error as precise as possible.
  3. Attach the logs of the expert tab for the corresponding date.
  4. Attach the logs from the log tab for the corresponding date.
More from author
RandomPulse ATR Driven Directionless Bot
Jason Smith
Experts
RandomPulse ATR Driven Directionless Bot" Expert Advisor! What Does this bot Do? The  EA is designed to execute trades based on a random entry, ensuring that your trading positions are always dynamic and engaging. Here's what it offers!     Random Trade Direction:     This EA randomly selects whether to buy or sell, ensuring that your trading strategy isn't limited by predictable patterns.     Buy or Sell:       The Bot will Randomly Choose     Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit:     Bas
FREE
Globex Range Levels
Jason Smith
Indicators
Globex Range Levels – Gold Edition Market Focus: XAUUSD / Gold / Futures-style Assets m5-m15 Designed For: Day Traders, Scalpers, Institutional-Level Strategies What is Globex https://www.cmegroup.com/markets/metals/precious/gold.volume.html Globex is the electronic trading platform operated by CME Group, enabling nearly 24-hour trading of futures and options across global markets. It runs outside traditional U.S. trading hours and is commonly referred to as the overnight session . In trading, t
FREE
Professional Grade ATR And Volume Dashboard
Jason Smith
Indicators
Finally, a dashboard that cuts through the noise and shows what actually matters. – Displays All Symbols In Your Market Watch List (Updates in real time) This advanced Multi-Timeframe ATR & Volume Dashboard gives traders a crystal-clear view of market volatility and liquidity across all symbols and timeframes in one glance .     Real-Time ATR & Volume Data – See exact volatility (ATR) and trading activity (Volume) for M1 to MN1     Smart Grouping – Automatically classifies instruments (Forex, In
FREE
FinalStrike EA
Jason Smith
Utilities
Automatically Close Trades at Your Desired Profit Target! Take the guesswork out of trading by automatically closing your positions as soon as they reach your set profit target. Add to any chart-  The Bot will monitor all open trades. Key Features:     Automatic Trade Closing:     Set a profit target in USD, and let FinalStrike automatically close the trade when dollar amount is achieved     Multiple Positions Supported:     Whether you have one or multiple trades open across different pairs
FREE
Williams Percent Range
Jason Smith
Experts
Welcome to the Williams Percent Range EA (wpr)           It's recommended that you read through the document before you start creating a strategy.         Risk management  — Fixed and risk-based position sizing for flexible risk management.        Features:  ATR For Stop Loss And Take Profit. Position Size. Fixed Or Risk Based Risk Based. Equity, Balance Or Free Margin Stop Loss Mode. Closes trade on signal and enters new trade opposite direction. (close of candle) Limit Trading Hours
ATR Driven Daily Percentage Trading Bot
Jason Smith
Experts
It's recommended that you read through the entire document. For the first time ever on MQL5 . A first of its kind on the marketplace. Introducing a truly groundbreaking trading bot—one that combines ATR-driven risk management with an innovative daily percentage change trading strategy. Designed for trading a wide range of assets, including Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, Forex and Indices . (Ideal for basket trading.) This powerful, fully automated exclusive Bot is designed to give traders a unique edge
Mfi ATR EA
Jason Smith
Experts
Money Flow Index. MFI EA Atomated Trading Bot MFI bots can be valuable tools for automating trading s trategies based on market momentum. However, it's crucial to understand their functionality, monitor their performance, and use them as part of a comprehensive trading plan. The Money Flow Index (MFI) is a technical analysis tool that combines price and volume to assess the buying and selling pressure of an asset. In cryptocurrency trading, MFI bots utilize this indicator to automate trading d
Moving Average Crossover With ATR
Jason Smith
Experts
Moving Averages Bot with ATR – A Comprehensive Trading Tool .     Very RARE POWERFUL AND UNIQUE moving averages BOT that incorporates ATR with Stop Loss, Take Profit Multiplier. Multiple Time Frames and a lot more.     This Bot is an impressive automated trading system that combines the simplicity of moving averages with the dynamic adaptability of the Average True Range (ATR).     Designed to enhance trading strategies by offering a balanced mix of trend-following techniques and risk manag
CryptoSwing
Jason Smith
Experts
It's recommended that you read through the entire document. Are you ready to step into the world of crypto with a game-changing edge? Introducing CryptoSwing: The Advanced Automated Bitcoin Swing Trading Bot. CryptoSwing utilizes cutting-edge algorithms to analyze market trends, execute strategic trades and maximize profits — all without any manual intervention. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just starting, this bot works tirelessly to capitalize on market movements, giving you the free
Silent Syndicate
Jason Smith
Experts
Gold Trading Made Simple – Maximize Profits With This Proven Strategy! Silent Syndicate – The Ultimate AI-Powered Gold Trading Bot. Precision. Performance. Profitability. Gold trading is a highly lucrative market , but without the right strategy, it can be volatile and unpredictable. Silent Syndicate is a state-of-the-art trading system designed to maximize profits, minimize risk, and provide consistent long-term returns. Powered by intelligent algorithms, strategic trade management, and advan
TriggerGuard Pending Order EA
Jason Smith
Experts
Introducing TriggerGuard Pending Order EA This Bot is a state-of-the-art, fully automated Expert Advisor  Utilizing a robust pending order system, TriggerGuard ensures that your trades are placed and executed only when market conditions align with your preset criteria. A very useful transferable tool for price action strategies, allowing you to effortlessly set traps in the market. It works flawlessly. You can execute the bot during corrections in a descending channel, against impulse waves, or
Midnight Watch
Jason Smith
Indicators
I am a trader specializing in the development of rare , exclusive , high-performance trading bots designed for serious traders who are committed to achieving consistent profitability and success. This indicator is more than just a visual tool—it powers the Midnight Throttle EA , an automated trading system that executes trades based on the precise market conditions this indicator observes. Midnight Watch : A Pro-Level Tool for Precision Market Analysis. An advanced , multi-functional MetaTrader
Candle Wick Hunter Pro
Jason Smith
Experts
Candle wick Hunter - Advanced Precision Wick Trading EA (Fully Featured) Professional Wick Reversal Strategy with Scalping Features What it does: Targets high-probability wick reversal setups on XAUUSD, Oil, Forex, Crypto and indices Flexible entry modes: Fixed pip wicks or % of candle size Advanced scalping features: Trailing stops, breakeven, quick partial closes Smart risk management: Fixed lots or % risk per trade Optional ATR-based dynamic stops or fixed SL/TP Key Features: Works on curr
Sentinal Core
Jason Smith
Experts
It's recommended that you read through the entire document. Sentinal Core– A Multi-Timeframe Percentage Threshold Logic Engine Exclusive to MQL5  Sentinal Core is the third and final Expert Advisor in a trilogy of EA's engineered for directional alignment using percentage-based trend analysis. It is not your typical entry-signal bot. Sentinel Core is a pure logic engine designed to rigorously filter signal validity through real-time, multi-timeframe sentiment analysis based solely on price act
BreakPoint Pro
Jason Smith
Experts
BreakPoint Pro – Daily High/Low Breakout EA This bot is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that trades breakouts of the current day's high and low using a clean, rules-based price action approach. The strategy focuses on capturing directional momentum once price breaches these key intraday levels—one of the most statistically reliable patterns in discretionary and algorithmic trading. A powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on daily high/low breakouts using a price action-driven strat
