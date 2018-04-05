Williams Percent Range

How To Use The EA'S Features



Stop Loss Mode

There are 2 different types of Stop Loss and Take Profit this bot can use.

Automatic and Fixed

If you have it on fixed. Your options are. You can use a hard SL and TP . Plus it will close on a reverse signal and enter a new trade in opposite direction.

So you can set a 500 pip SL and it will use the reverse signal as a TP or you can set SL and a TP.

If you want it to just use the signal for SL and TP. Then leave the values as 0 and it will TP out on reverse signal or SL out and enter new trade in the opposite direction.

Automatic uses ATR for both SL and TP. If your not aware of how powerful the ATR function is. ATR can take care of all your risk management

In theory you could run this bot and never have to touch it.

Self-care mindset.

Train your mind to be calm in every situation.

You are at your strongest when you are calm.

The calmer you are, the clearer you think.

Take a deep breath.

Move with strategy, not emotion.

I never lose, either I win or i learn.

Patience is power.