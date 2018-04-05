Williams Percent Range

       Welcome to the Williams Percent Range EA (wpr)

         It's recommended that you read through the document before you start creating a strategy.

        Risk management — Fixed and risk-based position sizing for flexible risk management.

       Features: 

  • ATR For Stop Loss And Take Profit.
  • Position Size. Fixed Or Risk Based
  • Risk Based. Equity, Balance Or Free Margin
  • Stop Loss Mode. Closes trade on signal and enters new trade opposite direction. (close of candle)
  • Limit Trading Hours
  • Partial Close
  • Magic Number
  • Commentry
  • Slippage
  • Max Spread

        How To Use The EA'S Features

  1. Stop Loss Mode

    2. There are 2 different types of Stop Loss and Take Profit this bot can use.
    Automatic and Fixed
    If you have it on fixed. Your options are. You can use a hard SL and TP . Plus it will close on a reverse signal and enter a new trade in opposite direction.
    So you can set a 500 pip SL and it will use the reverse signal as a TP or you can set SL and a TP.
    If you want it to just use the signal for SL and TP. Then leave the values as 0 and it will TP out on reverse signal or SL out and enter new trade in the opposite direction.
    Automatic uses ATR for both SL and TP. If your not aware of how powerful the ATR function is. ATR can take care of all your risk management
    In theory you could run this bot and never have to touch it.

    Self-care mindset.
    Train your mind to be calm in every situation.
    You are at your strongest when you are calm.
    The calmer you are, the clearer you think.
    Take a deep breath.
    Move with strategy, not emotion.
    I never lose, either I win or i learn.
    Patience is power.

                                               Bug report

           Given the complexity of this EA. Some bugs may not have been discovered yet.
           If you think you've found a bug in the Williams Percent Range EA.
           Do not rush the process.

    1. Write a precise description of the context.
    2. Write a description of the error as precise as possible.
    3. Attach the logs of the expert tab for the corresponding date.
    4. Attach the logs from the log tab for the corresponding date




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      Experts
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