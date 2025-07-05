Silent Syndicate

Gold Trading Made Simple – Maximize Profits With This Proven Strategy!

Silent Syndicate – The Ultimate AI-Powered Gold Trading Bot.
Precision. Performance. Profitability.
Gold trading is a highly lucrative market, but without the right strategy, it can be volatile and unpredictable. Silent Syndicate is a state-of-the-art trading system designed to maximize profits, minimize risk, and provide consistent long-term returns.
Powered by intelligent algorithms, strategic trade management, and advanced market analysis, this fully automated Bot eliminates emotional trading and executes high-probability trades with precision.

Exceptional Trading Performance – Unmatched Profits

Back test Results (5 Years, 4,000 Trades)

With an almost 70% strike rate and a profit factor of 6.79, this bot proves to be impressive and highly profitable.

Profit Factor (PF): 6.79 – Every $1 lost generates $6.79 in profit.
Low Drawdown: – Minimal risk, maximum capital preservation.
1:6 + – Designed for long-term profitability.
Screenshots at the bottom of this page (Gold) - The first one is testing over 5 years and the latter over 3 years resulting in a (pf) of 7.

Key Features & Trading Strategy

1.Intelligent Entry & Execution
   Uses pending orders to capture profitable market moves at the best price.
   Avoids false breakouts by executing only high-probability trades.

2. Advanced Risk Management (based on back testing)
   Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit – Adapts to market conditions for optimal performance.
   Low Drawdown  – Ensures steady account growth with minimal risk.
   OCO (One Cancels the Other) Technology – Automatically removes unnecessary orders to improve efficiency.

3. Adaptive Stop System
   Lock in profits by automatically adjusting the stop-loss level as the trade moves in your favor.
   Minimizes losses and maximizes gains in real-time.

4. Fully Automated, Zero Manual Intervention
   Runs on MetaTrader 5 with 100% automation.
   Eliminates emotional trading and executes with mathematical precision.
   Works 24/5, identifying the best opportunities even when you're away.

5. Designed Specifically for Gold (XAUUSD)
   Optimized for high liquidity and strong price action movements of gold.
   Backtested & optimized to adapt to market trends and volatility.

Who is Silent Syndicate EA For?

 Day Traders & Swing Traders – Capture high-probability setups with minimal risk.
 Investors Seeking Passive Income – Let the EA trade automatically for consistent profits.
 Scalpers & Algorithmic Traders – Benefit from fast execution and intelligent trade management.
 Beginners & Experienced Traders – Works seamlessly with any experience level.

5 Years of Back testing – Proven results with extensive historical data.
Works on Any Broker – Optimized for fast execution and efficiency.
24/5 Fully Automated Trading – No need to analyze charts or make manual trades.
Minimal Risk, Maximum Profits – Designed for stable account growth.

If you're serious about trading gold profitably, this Bot is the ultimate solution for you. With its proven strategy, risk management system, and precision execution, it has everything you need to achieve long-term success.

Unmatched Performance. Proven Results. Massive Profits.

Your ultimate weapon for trading Gold

Unstoppable Profits
built for one thing—profit. With an incredible Profit Factor (PF) of 6.93, this powerhouse EA generates $6.93 in profit for every $1 lost. Precision. Performance. Pure profitability.

Unlock Profits Like Never Before!
The Bot is designed for traders who demand consistent, high-performance results.

Consistent Profitability:

  • By combining strategic order placement, intelligent risk management, and optimized entry and exit points, this EA aims to deliver consistent profits while minimizing exposure to risk.
  • The EA is built for traders who demand consistent, high-performance results. With an impressive Profit Factor ensuring steady growth and maximum returns!

Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, This bot gives you the winning advantage in the gold market.
One of the biggest advantages of this bot is its simplicity and efficiency.

You don’t need to adjust complex settings or constantly monitor the markets—just load  Silent Syndicate on the m5 time frame, load the set file, and let it trade automatically!

Unlock Your Potential Today – With this Fully Automated Gold Trading Bot!
Available now on MQL5 Market!


Screenshots (Gold) - The first one is testing over 5 years and the latter over 3 years resulting in a (pf) of 7.

Testing done on ICMARKETS raw spread demo account

Updated Instructions:

Delete the old version of SilentSyndicate from MetaTrader 5 using the Navigator panel.

Close MT5 completely.

Reopen MT5, then re-download the demo version of Silent Syndicate.

Load it into the Strategy Tester.

I've added some new menu options for you:

Set Distance to 100

Set Trailer to true

Change the 100 value to 25-50

Set the testing date range to:

From: 01.04.2020
To: 21.02.2025

You will be able to recreate the exact results as the video below

       Bug report

       Given the complexity of this EA. Some bugs may not have been discovered yet.
       If you think you've found a bug in the Silent Syndicate Trading Bot
       Do not rush the process.

  1. Write a precise description of the context.
  2. Write a description of the error as precise as possible.
  3. Attach the logs of the expert tab for the corresponding date.
  4. Attach the logs from the log tab for the corresponding date.




