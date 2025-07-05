Gold Trading Made Simple – Maximize Profits With This Proven Strategy!

Gold trading is a highly lucrative market, but without the right strategy, it can be volatile and unpredictable. Silent Syndicate is a state-of-the-art trading system designed to maximize profits, minimize risk, and provide consistent long-term returns.

Powered by intelligent algorithms, strategic trade management, and advanced market analysis, this fully automated Bot eliminates emotional trading and executes high-probability trades with precision.

Profit Factor (PF): 6.79 – Every $1 lost generates $6.79 in profit.

Low Drawdown: – Minimal risk, maximum capital preservation.

1:6 + – Designed for long-term profitability.

Screenshots at the bottom of this page (Gold) - The first one is testing over 5 years and the latter over 3 years resulting in a (pf) of 7.

Key Features & Trading Strategy

Who is Silent Syndicate EA For?

Day Traders & Swing Traders – Capture high-probability setups with minimal risk.

Investors Seeking Passive Income – Let the EA trade automatically for consistent profits.

Scalpers & Algorithmic Traders – Benefit from fast execution and intelligent trade management.

Beginners & Experienced Traders – Works seamlessly with any experience level.

5 Years of Back testing – Proven results with extensive historical data.

Works on Any Broker – Optimized for fast execution and efficiency.

24/5 Fully Automated Trading – No need to analyze charts or make manual trades.

Minimal Risk, Maximum Profits – Designed for stable account growth.

If you're serious about trading gold profitably, this Bot is the ultimate solution for you. With its proven strategy, risk management system, and precision execution, it has everything you need to achieve long-term success.

The Bot is designed for traders who demand consistent, high-performance results.

Consistent Profitability:

By combining strategic order placement, intelligent risk management, and optimized entry and exit points, this EA aims to deliver consistent profits while minimizing exposure to risk.

The EA is built for traders who demand consistent, high-performance results. With an impressive Profit Factor ensuring steady growth and maximum returns!

Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, This bot gives you the winning advantage in the gold market.

One of the biggest advantages of this bot is its simplicity and efficiency.

You don’t need to adjust complex settings or constantly monitor the markets—just load Silent Syndicate on the m5 time frame, load the set file, and let it trade automatically!

Unlock Your Potential Today – With this Fully Automated Gold Trading Bot!

Screenshots (Gold) - The first one is testing over 5 years and the latter over 3 years resulting in a (pf) of 7.

Testing done on ICMARKETS raw spread demo account

Updated Instructions:



Delete the old version of SilentSyndicate from MetaTrader 5 using the Navigator panel.



Close MT5 completely.



Reopen MT5, then re-download the demo version of Silent Syndicate.



Load it into the Strategy Tester.



I've added some new menu options for you:



Set Distance to 100



Set Trailer to true



Change the 100 value to 25-50



Set the testing date range to:



From: 01.04.2020

To: 21.02.2025

You will be able to recreate the exact results as the video below

Bug report

Given the complexity of this EA. Some bugs may not have been discovered yet.

If you think you've found a bug in the Silent Syndicate Trading Bot

Do not rush the process.

Write a precise description of the context. Write a description of the error as precise as possible.

Attach the logs of the expert tab for the corresponding date. Attach the logs from the log tab for the corresponding date.





