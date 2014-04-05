Midnight Watch

Midnight Watch: A Pro-Level Tool for Precision Market Analysis.

An advanced, multi-functional MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to provide real-time, actionable insights into market movements.
Its combination of percentage change tracking, candle timer, spread display and daily open markers ensures that traders have all the tools they need to make informed decisions.

1. Percentage Change Tracking Across Multiple Timeframes

The Midnight Watch indicator tracks price changes across multiple timeframes and presents these movements as percentage changes. By observing how an instrument moves over different periods, traders can assess its momentum and potential for continued movement.

    Timeframes Tracked:

        Monthly (MN1): Gives you a long-term perspective on market sentiment.
        Weekly (W1): Highlights the medium-term trend and market direction.
        Daily (D1): Tracks price action throughout the day.
        Intraday Timeframes (H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12): Offers short-term analysis, helping traders capture intraday trends.
        Minute-based Timeframes (M1 to M30): Provides the most granular, real-time changes in the market.

    This data allows you to identify bullish or bearish momentum and catch trend reversals or continuations based on shifts across timeframes with ease.

2. Candle Timer for Precision Trading
The Candle Timer is an invaluable tool that shows exactly when the current candle will close, based on the active timeframe you are trading.

3. Spread Display for Cost Transparency
The Spread Display shows the difference between the bid and ask price in real-time. It’s crucial for traders to monitor the spread, especially during volatile conditions when spreads can widen significantly.

4. Daily Open Marker for Contextual Market Tracking
The indicator places a daily open marker (D1) on the chart to indicate the start of the trading day. This marker can be customized to reflect the opening of a new daily candle at the time you specify.
The daily open is marked with a yellow arrow at the opening price of the current day.
You can adjust the timeframe to mark a different starting time for the trading day if you're trading in specific regions or sessions.
Additionally, the indicator allows you to extend this vertical line back over previous days to track the movement of price relative to the daily open.
The daily open is often used as a reference point for price action. If price is above the daily open, the market sentiment is generally bullish, and if it’s below, the market is more likely to be bearish.
By tracking price movement relative to the daily open, you can identify potential breakouts, reversals, or continuation patterns.

5. Vertical Line for Historical Tracking
The Midnight Watch draws a vertical line at the daily open and extends this line back over a specified number of previous days (customizable). This line helps you visually compare how the current market is moving relative to previous days.
Historical comparison gives context to current price action. For example, a break above the daily open line after several days of consolidation may signal a potential breakout.
Tracking multiple days of price action helps you spot patterns or levels that are being tested by price.

What truly sets Midnight Watch apart is its synergy with the Midnight Throttle Expert Advisor (EA), a fully automated trading solution that capitalizes on the alignment of key market conditions.

Note: The Midnight Throttle Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to execute trades based on the percentage values visualized by the Midnight Watch indicator. This innovative strategy leverages the precise data provided by Midnight Watch to trigger trades at optimal moments, ensuring that the trading decisions are aligned with market conditions as represented by the percentage movements, offering a more calculated and strategic approach to automated trading.

By using the percentage changes across various timeframes, Midnight Throttle executes trades when it identifies that (four) key timeframes  (configurable) are aligned. This alignment indicates that the market is poised for a significant move, helping traders enter trades with confidence.

Example of Successful EA Use:
Imagine a scenario where the Monthly (MN1), Weekly (W1), Daily (D1)  and (H4) time frames all show positive percentage changes (green arrows). The Midnight Throttle EA will automatically execute a buy order, riding the uptrend as all key timeframes align in the same direction. When the market reaches a predefined target or shows signs of reversal, the EA will close the trade for you.

Midnight Watch is not just an indicator—it’s a complete market analysis toolkit. It tracks percentage changes, shows precise candle timings, and highlights key market levels, giving you a comprehensive view of market behavior. When paired with the Midnight Throttle EA, you can automate your trading strategy based on the alignment of key percentage changes, ensuring that your trades are based on reliable, actionable data.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132928?source=Site+Market+MT5+Expert+New+Rating006

This combination provides both the manual trader with all the data they need to make informed decisions, and the automated trader with an expert advisor that can execute trades based on key market conditions.
With Midnight Watch and Midnight Throttle, you have the power to trade with confidence, precision, and consistency—no matter your experience level.


