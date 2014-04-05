CrossMann Indicator
- Indicators
- Irina Cherkashina
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
CrossMann is a simple and elegant indicator for MetaTrader 5, which represents the areas of intersection of moving averages.
This indicator displays two Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), with different periods, calculated by closing prices, and colors the ranges of their intersection in two colors - for buying and selling.
The indicator will work great on all trading instruments and timeframes in strategies where a similar principle is used.
