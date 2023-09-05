Introducing IntraGoldPro, our no-cost EA that opens the door to the lucrative world of gold trading. This EA is built for MetaTrader 5 and offers a straightforward approach for anyone interested in trading gold, without the financial commitment.

Drop and Go

All you have to do is drop IntraGold on an M30 Timeframe chart within MetaTrader 5, and let the EA manage the rest. No Stop Loss or Take Profit levels to set. SL is placed far away from the current price, but hard exits are programmed in.

Time-Tested Strategy

IntraGold is developed based on two years of detailed data, yet it has proven its effectiveness over a span of 10+ years, promising a robust performance in a variety of market conditions.

Core Highlights

The exact strategy is our secret, but know that IntraGoldPro is engineered to spot and capitalize on key opportunities in the gold market. Think of it as your own gold trading consultant, available 24/5.

Why Choose IntraGold ?

Universal Compatibility : Works smoothly with any MetaTrader 5 broker.

: Works smoothly with any MetaTrader 5 broker. Upfront Transparency : Absolutely no hidden costs.

: Absolutely no hidden costs. Real-time Metrics: Track its performance through live statistics on MQL5.





Quick Facts

Target Market : Gold

: Gold Optimal Timeframe : M30

: M30 Ideal Account Types : ECN, Raw, or Razor with low spreads.

: ECN, Raw, or Razor with low spreads. Pro Tip: For best results, utilize a high-speed VPS service.





Preparation is Key

Even though IntraGold is simple to use, a basic understanding of EA functionality can enhance your trading experience.

Your Turn to Test

Take the time to backtest IntraGold within MetaTrader 5. Feel free to explore on various brokers. A 2-5ms VPS is recommended for optimal performance.

Trade Smart, Not Hard

In a sea of overhyped EAs, IntraGold offers you an honest, uncomplicated, and effective method for trading gold. No outrageous guarantees or unnecessary frills—just straightforward, math-driven trading.



