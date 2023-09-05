IntraGoldPro
- Experts
- Thibauld Charles Ghislain Robin
- Version: 1.35
- Updated: 12 September 2023
Introducing IntraGoldPro, our no-cost EA that opens the door to the lucrative world of gold trading. This EA is built for MetaTrader 5 and offers a straightforward approach for anyone interested in trading gold, without the financial commitment.
Drop and Go
All you have to do is drop IntraGold on an M30 Timeframe chart within MetaTrader 5, and let the EA manage the rest. No Stop Loss or Take Profit levels to set. SL is placed far away from the current price, but hard exits are programmed in.
Time-Tested Strategy
IntraGold is developed based on two years of detailed data, yet it has proven its effectiveness over a span of 10+ years, promising a robust performance in a variety of market conditions.
Core Highlights
The exact strategy is our secret, but know that IntraGoldPro is engineered to spot and capitalize on key opportunities in the gold market. Think of it as your own gold trading consultant, available 24/5.
Why Choose IntraGold ?
- Universal Compatibility: Works smoothly with any MetaTrader 5 broker.
- Upfront Transparency: Absolutely no hidden costs.
- Real-time Metrics: Track its performance through live statistics on MQL5.
Quick Facts
- Target Market: Gold
- Optimal Timeframe: M30
- Ideal Account Types: ECN, Raw, or Razor with low spreads.
- Pro Tip: For best results, utilize a high-speed VPS service.
Preparation is Key
Even though IntraGold is simple to use, a basic understanding of EA functionality can enhance your trading experience.
Your Turn to Test
Take the time to backtest IntraGold within MetaTrader 5. Feel free to explore on various brokers. A 2-5ms VPS is recommended for optimal performance.
Trade Smart, Not Hard
In a sea of overhyped EAs, IntraGold offers you an honest, uncomplicated, and effective method for trading gold. No outrageous guarantees or unnecessary frills—just straightforward, math-driven trading.
User Responsibility - No Support Provided
Please note that no support will be offered with this EA. All necessary testing has been done and the pertinent information has been laid out in the description. If one can't follow simple guidelines, such as placing the EA on the correct timeframe or using a reasonable lot size, then one should refrain from seeking help. The EA is offered for free, and with that, the responsibility to make it function effectively falls squarely on the user. Should one encounter issues, it's advised to look into other EAs. Thank you for understanding.
Really good EA. It's free so you have to do a bit of work yourself. Thanks Thibauld for sharing! Appreciate it.