IntraGoldPro

4.14

Introducing IntraGoldPro, our no-cost EA that opens the door to the lucrative world of gold trading. This EA is built for MetaTrader 5 and offers a straightforward approach for anyone interested in trading gold, without the financial commitment.

Drop and Go
All you have to do is drop IntraGold on an M30 Timeframe chart within MetaTrader 5, and let the EA manage the rest. No Stop Loss or Take Profit levels to set. SL is placed far away from the current price, but hard exits are programmed in.

Time-Tested Strategy
IntraGold is developed based on two years of detailed data, yet it has proven its effectiveness over a span of 10+ years, promising a robust performance in a variety of market conditions.

Core Highlights
The exact strategy is our secret, but know that IntraGoldPro is engineered to spot and capitalize on key opportunities in the gold market. Think of it as your own gold trading consultant, available 24/5.

Why Choose IntraGold ?

  • Universal Compatibility: Works smoothly with any MetaTrader 5 broker.
  • Upfront Transparency: Absolutely no hidden costs.
  • Real-time Metrics: Track its performance through live statistics on MQL5.

Quick Facts

  • Target Market: Gold
  • Optimal Timeframe: M30
  • Ideal Account Types: ECN, Raw, or Razor with low spreads.
  • Pro Tip: For best results, utilize a high-speed VPS service.

Preparation is Key
Even though IntraGold is simple to use, a basic understanding of EA functionality can enhance your trading experience.

Your Turn to Test
Take the time to backtest IntraGold within MetaTrader 5. Feel free to explore on various brokers. A 2-5ms VPS is recommended for optimal performance.

Trade Smart, Not Hard
In a sea of overhyped EAs, IntraGold offers you an honest, uncomplicated, and effective method for trading gold. No outrageous guarantees or unnecessary frills—just straightforward, math-driven trading.


User Responsibility - No Support Provided

Please note that no support will be offered with this EA. All necessary testing has been done and the pertinent information has been laid out in the description. If one can't follow simple guidelines, such as placing the EA on the correct timeframe or using a reasonable lot size, then one should refrain from seeking help. The EA is offered for free, and with that, the responsibility to make it function effectively falls squarely on the user. Should one encounter issues, it's advised to look into other EAs. Thank you for understanding.

Reviews 28
Todo Muhamit Schaft
770
Todo Muhamit Schaft 2024.03.14 13:23 
 

Really good EA. It's free so you have to do a bit of work yourself. Thanks Thibauld for sharing! Appreciate it.

trantien1989
14
trantien1989 2023.12.29 05:08 
 

The results were great when tried on a demo account. However, I have a question. When running a test, the EA uses a lot of indicators on the screen, but when I drag and drop it onto the chart, I don't see any indicators appear. Is this okay? Please help me.

royalstrikers
24
royalstrikers 2023.12.23 16:06 
 

Great EA I found on platform. I tried back tested many EA but all fail even after too many setting parameter. But this EA passed. I got awesome result while back testing in low balance account. Now I will try on real account and hope getting same result which get while back testing. Once again greet EA

More from author
DAX Falcon
Thibauld Charles Ghislain Robin
Experts
DAX Falcon is a pending-order system built for the early movement of the DAX. The EA reads the initial structure of the session and places buy and sell stops at predefined levels. No grid, no martingale, no averaging. Each position has fixed and independent risk. The logic focuses on the morning range and the reversals at the end of the European session.  Core Characteristics: Pending orders only Defined stop loss and take profit CFD vs Futures Pricing Warning: This model depends on accurate p
FREE
Filter:
Todo Muhamit Schaft
770
Todo Muhamit Schaft 2024.03.14 13:23 
 

Really good EA. It's free so you have to do a bit of work yourself. Thanks Thibauld for sharing! Appreciate it.

Ahmad_Qursha13
14
Ahmad_Qursha13 2024.01.18 20:16 
 

Hello I installed the robot however it does not execute any trades others say that when they downloaded the robot they had some writings on their bottom left corner on their chart i don't have them its been 4 days since i downloaded it but still no trades is this normal?

Thibauld Charles Ghislain Robin
24110
Reply from developer Thibauld Charles Ghislain Robin 2024.02.11 18:14
I can be ready to help some for the first installation, but by leaving a 1 star review on a free product are you seriously expecting some kind of help?
trantien1989
14
trantien1989 2023.12.29 05:08 
 

The results were great when tried on a demo account. However, I have a question. When running a test, the EA uses a lot of indicators on the screen, but when I drag and drop it onto the chart, I don't see any indicators appear. Is this okay? Please help me.

royalstrikers
24
royalstrikers 2023.12.23 16:06 
 

Great EA I found on platform. I tried back tested many EA but all fail even after too many setting parameter. But this EA passed. I got awesome result while back testing in low balance account. Now I will try on real account and hope getting same result which get while back testing. Once again greet EA

Andiray
436
Andiray 2023.12.21 08:45 
 

great EA. Thanks a lot.

Maungfortrading
349
Maungfortrading 2023.12.18 16:34 
 

Thanks a lot for sharing this expert for free.

Anh Dang Khoa Nguyen
120
Anh Dang Khoa Nguyen 2023.12.07 10:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

oldplayer
245
oldplayer 2023.12.05 23:23 
 

I installed this, even though it is profitable in the backtest, it has caused heavy losses until now, which of course is similar in the backtest, the robot has a very high risk. The interesting thing about it is that it appears very wrong in identifying trends and needs to be reviewed because sometimes it goes against the trend. I still keep it on in the real account, I hope it will recover the losses it has caused according to the backtest

Ravi Sharma
559
Ravi Sharma 2023.12.04 12:07 
 

Small profits as compared to big losses, Buy entry on Gold was generated today on 4 Dec 2023 at 2057 level SL was 2029 which was hit. Since last few days there were some small wins but Reward was small and comparatively Risk was big,

aelaboussi
36
aelaboussi 2023.12.04 09:09 
 

Works better on 1H TF, i will provide more information when tested on real account.

edit: (did well on demo on 1H TF) , BUT, Real account blown, big risks, Gold going down and the EA places buying even when other positions are losing, placed some positions with TP 30 pips and sl of 270 pips. Not recommended.

AHMED NOUR ELDEEN
712
AHMED NOUR ELDEEN 2023.11.25 20:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gerald Hughes
454
Gerald Hughes 2023.11.25 20:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2023.11.19 18:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Muhammad Tariq Rashid Qureshi
34
Muhammad Tariq Rashid Qureshi 2023.11.06 12:33 
 

Still waiting for trade, its first day and i have no trade made by it yet

Emerson Gomes
7884
Emerson Gomes 2023.11.01 17:58 
 

Real quality work done by author. Thank you very much!

San Hồ
18
San Hồ 2023.10.27 19:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

bagus adirasa
18
bagus adirasa 2023.10.23 11:25 
 

its good making me profit about $150 but when this EA open trades it keep canceling their open buy/sell limit let say 10 trades 3-4 the ea canceling the trade

Thibauld Charles Ghislain Robin
24110
Reply from developer Thibauld Charles Ghislain Robin 2023.10.23 17:39
Thanks for the review mate. That's normal, the EA uses the ATR and when it's failing, the entries are no longer valid as the market is more likely to be flat after a strong move.
Luz Karime Contreras
22
Luz Karime Contreras 2023.10.23 05:57 
 

Mil felicidades por tan excelente EA, le he realizado varios BackTesting y todos han sido muy buenos en el tiempo y con consistencia positiva, sobre todo se resalta la buena gestión del riesgo, muchas gracias por compartir. Me dispongo a utilizarlo en mi cuenta real

Dang Zhang
279
Dang Zhang 2023.10.22 03:15 
 

I waited 2 months of testing on a real account to give an opinion. For the moment it is one of the best experts that I have been able to test...and it is free. A big thank you for this work shared with everyone.

brothermannetwo
14
brothermannetwo 2023.10.20 18:06 
 

Hello Team, I installed your robot for free and it makes nothing. Will not pay for a robot that did not prove that is makes earnings. Thanks

Thibauld Charles Ghislain Robin
24110
Reply from developer Thibauld Charles Ghislain Robin 2023.10.20 20:42
Hi and sorry but if you can't analyze a simple backtest and see that it happens that it does not trade for a week or 2 sometimes, please do not use it!! You'll save your time and mine, thank you and good luck with your trading.
12
Reply to review