The Down Jones Scavenger
- Experts
- Samuel Mkandawire
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 23 March 2025
- Intelligent Trade Entries: Uses a proprietary system to identify prime trading moments, ensuring entries align with market flow.
- Customizable Trading Hours: Restrict new trades to your preferred market session while allowing open positions to close anytime for maximum flexibility.
- Built-In Risk Control: Every trade is safeguarded with automatic stop-loss and profit-locking features, keeping your capital secure.
- Adaptable Sizing: Choose a fixed trade size or let the EA adjust dynamically to your account, optimizing risk effortlessly.
- Market Condition Filter: Avoids unfavorable conditions to keep trading costs low and efficient.
- License Protection: Includes an expiry feature with renewal options via Ravefxt@gmail.com.
- Any trading instrument ( but it's tailor made for the US30/Dow Jones)
- Lower timeframes (tweak it to your liking!)
- Hedging account type (ensure good execution!)
- Low starting balance (start small, grow big!)
