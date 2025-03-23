The Down Jones Scavenger

The WallStreet Scavenger: Smart Trading Automation
Elevate your trading with The WallStreet Scavenger, an expertly crafted Expert Advisor (EA) designed to seize market opportunities with precision and control. This EA harnesses a sophisticated, time-tested strategy to deliver consistent results, blending seamless automation with robust risk management for traders of all levels.
Key Features:
  • Intelligent Trade Entries: Uses a proprietary system to identify prime trading moments, ensuring entries align with market flow.
  • Customizable Trading Hours: Restrict new trades to your preferred market session while allowing open positions to close anytime for maximum flexibility.
  • Built-In Risk Control: Every trade is safeguarded with automatic stop-loss and profit-locking features, keeping your capital secure.
  • Adaptable Sizing: Choose a fixed trade size or let the EA adjust dynamically to your account, optimizing risk effortlessly.
  • Market Condition Filter: Avoids unfavorable conditions to keep trading costs low and efficient.
  • License Protection: Includes an expiry feature with renewal options via Ravefxt@gmail.com.
Why It Stands Out: The WallStreet Scavenger doesn’t rely on risky gimmicks—it’s a straightforward, reliable tool built for real market conditions. Whether you’re targeting volatile sessions or steady trends, this EA adapts to your style while maintaining strict discipline.
Perfect For:
  • Any trading instrument ( but it's tailor made for the US30/Dow Jones)
  • Lower timeframes (tweak it to your liking!)
  • Hedging account type (ensure good execution!)
  • Low starting balance (start small, grow big!)
Get Started: Test it on a demo account to see the magic unfold. Make sure the spread is below 300 points or the commissions are $4 round trip with little to no spread then optimize the safety net and scalping net. Trading involves risk, even The WallStreet Scavenger will encounter drawdowns.


Recommended Broker: https://shorturl.at/okkwn (Standard account)






Reviews 6
helton tv
43
helton tv 2025.08.24 19:04 
 

"Man, did you take the robot offline? Can you send it to me by email??? i4megaboot@gmail.com

Yong Ming Jiang
539
Yong Ming Jiang 2025.03.23 17:34 
 

Hello, after testing for a few hours with the default settings, I found that there are a lot of open positions, but basically all of them are closed at a loss, if it is a hedging opposite transaction, then it will definitely be profitable, how to set it to trigger the signal to be the opposite? Looking forward to your reply, or can you help set up my mailbox 595976332@qq.com Thank you!

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

"Man, did you take the robot offline? Can you send it to me by email??? i4megaboot@gmail.com

This bot is like a lottery, it has nothing to do with backtesting... or am I wrong?

Samuel Mkandawire
1735
Reply from developer Samuel Mkandawire 2025.03.31 18:46
You're not wrong
In theory could be great..

BUT NEED the set from author that delivered those results shown.

Pity author does not respond!

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hello, after testing for a few hours with the default settings, I found that there are a lot of open positions, but basically all of them are closed at a loss, if it is a hedging opposite transaction, then it will definitely be profitable, how to set it to trigger the signal to be the opposite? Looking forward to your reply, or can you help set up my mailbox 595976332@qq.com Thank you!

Samuel Mkandawire
1735
Reply from developer Samuel Mkandawire 2025.03.23 19:26
I forgot to set two important input parameters. I have added them now, do some optimization, you'll see some changes. Make sure the spread is below 300 points or the commissions are $4 round trip with little to no spread.
