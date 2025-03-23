The Down Jones Scavenger

The WallStreet Scavenger: Smart Trading Automation

Elevate your trading with The WallStreet Scavenger , an expertly crafted Expert Advisor (EA) designed to seize market opportunities with precision and control. This EA harnesses a sophisticated, time-tested strategy to deliver consistent results, blending seamless automation with robust risk management for traders of all levels.

Key Features:

Intelligent Trade Entries: Uses a proprietary system to identify prime trading moments, ensuring entries align with market flow.

Customizable Trading Hours: Restrict new trades to your preferred market session while allowing open positions to close anytime for maximum flexibility.

Built-In Risk Control: Every trade is safeguarded with automatic stop-loss and profit-locking features, keeping your capital secure.

Adaptable Sizing: Choose a fixed trade size or let the EA adjust dynamically to your account, optimizing risk effortlessly.

Market Condition Filter: Avoids unfavorable conditions to keep trading costs low and efficient.

License Protection: Includes an expiry feature with renewal options via Ravefxt@gmail.com.

Why It Stands Out: The WallStreet Scavenger doesn’t rely on risky gimmicks—it’s a straightforward, reliable tool built for real market conditions. Whether you’re targeting volatile sessions or steady trends, this EA adapts to your style while maintaining strict discipline.

Perfect For:

Any trading instrument ( but it's tailor made for the US30/Dow Jones)

Lower timeframes (tweak it to your liking!)

Hedging account type (ensure good execution!)

Low starting balance (start small, grow big!)

Get Started: Test it on a demo account to see the magic unfold. Make sure the spread is below 300 points or the commissions are $4 round trip with little to no spread then o ptimize the safety net and scalping net. Trading involves risk, even The WallStreet Scavenger will encounter drawdowns.





Recommended Broker: https://shorturl.at/okkwn (Standard account)



















