EAsynRightNow - Professional Trading Expert Advisor for manual trading with advanced functionality



EAsyRightNow is a multifunctional trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, featuring a Trading Panel with a user-friendly interface and extensive trading position management capabilities. Perfect for scalping, it works on all timeframes.



Key Features



1. Trading Modes

- Single Orders: Management of one trading position

- Multiple Orders: Ability to open multiple orders in the same direction

- Market Execution: Instant position opening at current price

- Pending Orders: Placement of BuyStop and SellStop orders with specified offset



2. Risk Management

- Customizable Take Profit (in points or absolute price)

- Customizable Stop Loss (in points or absolute price)

- Break Even System with Trailing:

- Automatic position transfer to break-even when reaching specified profit level

- Trailing stop after break-even activation

- Separate logic for single and multiple orders



3. Interactive Interface

- Movable control panel

- Display of current profit/loss in currency and percentage

- Price movement indication in points

- Real-time spread monitoring

- Display of opening prices, TP and SL



4. Advanced Functions

- Automatic weighted average price calculation for multiple orders

- Dynamic parameter updates during order modification

- Protection against execution errors

- Automatic lot size verification and adjustment

- Settings preservation between restarts



5. Break Even Features

- In single order mode:

- Works independently of initial Stop Loss presence

- Trailing stop moves only in favorable direction

- Does not retreat below entry point

- In multiple orders mode:

- Preserves set Take Profit when modifying Stop Loss

- Trailing stop calculated from first order

- Single Stop Loss level for all orders



Advantages

- Intuitive interface

- Flexible parameter settings

- Reliable risk management system

- Quick closure of all positions

- Detailed current position information

- Professional multiple order management



System Requirements

- MetaTrader 4

- Support for all trading instruments

- Operation on all timeframes

