EAsyRightNow

EAsynRightNow - Professional Trading Expert Advisor for manual trading with advanced functionality

EAsyRightNow is a multifunctional trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, featuring a Trading Panel with a user-friendly interface and extensive trading position management capabilities. Perfect for scalping, it works on all timeframes.

 Key Features

 1. Trading Modes
- Single Orders: Management of one trading position
- Multiple Orders: Ability to open multiple orders in the same direction
- Market Execution: Instant position opening at current price
- Pending Orders: Placement of BuyStop and SellStop orders with specified offset

 2. Risk Management
- Customizable Take Profit (in points or absolute price)
- Customizable Stop Loss (in points or absolute price)
- Break Even System with Trailing:
  - Automatic position transfer to break-even when reaching specified profit level
  - Trailing stop after break-even activation
  - Separate logic for single and multiple orders

 3. Interactive Interface
- Movable control panel
- Display of current profit/loss in currency and percentage
- Price movement indication in points
- Real-time spread monitoring
- Display of opening prices, TP and SL

 4. Advanced Functions
- Automatic weighted average price calculation for multiple orders
- Dynamic parameter updates during order modification
- Protection against execution errors
- Automatic lot size verification and adjustment
- Settings preservation between restarts

 5. Break Even Features
- In single order mode:
  - Works independently of initial Stop Loss presence
  - Trailing stop moves only in favorable direction
  - Does not retreat below entry point
- In multiple orders mode:
  - Preserves set Take Profit when modifying Stop Loss
  - Trailing stop calculated from first order
  - Single Stop Loss level for all orders

 Advantages
- Intuitive interface
- Flexible parameter settings
- Reliable risk management system
- Quick closure of all positions
- Detailed current position information
- Professional multiple order management

 System Requirements
- MetaTrader 4
- Support for all trading instruments
- Operation on all timeframes
Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
Sofiia Butenko
实用工具
If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do? 
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
实用工具
平均助手——这种交易辅助工具将使用两种技术帮助您平均之前无利可图的头寸： 标准平均 对冲，随后根据趋势开仓 该实用程序能够 一次性筛选出多个不同方向的未平仓头寸，包括买入和卖出头寸。例如，您建了一个卖出仓位和一个买入仓位，但两个仓位均未盈利，或者一个仓位亏损，一个仓位盈利但盈利不足，您想对这两个仓位进行平均，以便平仓——我的“平均助手”实用程序可以帮助您。 平均助手实用程序 - 允许您自动计算下一个仓位的规模、下单价格、平均仓位和平仓的方向以及您指定的获利规模。 该实用程序还允许您使用“买入”和“卖出”按钮开仓。您只需指定所需的止盈大小和起始手数即可。实用程序本身将以最初指定的止盈价或平均价平仓，并会尝试以平均价平仓，同时考虑您为平均系列设置的止盈。 事实上，对于那些接受并理解平均线逻辑，同时又了解其风险的人来说，这款工具将是一个非常实用的助手。在 95% 的情况下，这项技术将帮助您全自动平仓并获利。 要开始工作，只需将实用程序拖到图表上，设置平均的 TP 大小并单击“开始平均”按钮，实用程序将尝试通过单个获利来关闭图表上所有未平仓交易。 使用此实用程序时，您初始开仓的交易量不应过大
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
实用工具
一键交易的交易面板。处理头寸和订单！通过图表或键盘进行交易 交易小组进行人工交易。您可以从图表（图表窗口）或键盘进行交易。打开和关闭，反向和锁定。处理职位和订单！ МetaТrader4中主要订单的交易控制面板：买入，卖出，买入，买入，卖出，卖出限制，收盘，删除，修改，追踪止损，止损，止损。 MT5版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 从符号窗口交易并从键盘交易！ 您正在为MetaTrader 4终端提供一个独特的插件 - 虚拟控制面板VirtualTradePad。 Description on English 注意！如果您想学习如何交易 策略测试器  ，请查看我们的免费 TesterPad 实用程序 VirtualTradePad在“  MQL5语言最佳图形面板  ”竞赛中 获得二等奖 。 工作标签 职位标签   -使用职位： 开/关买入和卖出， 冲销所有头寸， 锁定一个共同的立场， 更改止损/获利， 设定一般的止损/获利的位置， 启用追踪止损， 实现盈亏平衡 只平
Auto Grid trades
Makarii Gubaydullin
实用工具
自动网格：  基于您现有交易自动创建网格订单。 自动化复杂交易策略   采用先进的网格系统，检测新头寸并自动创建优化的订单阵列。 多功能工具 ：66+ 功能，包括自动网格工具  |   如有疑问请联系我   |   MT5版本 A. 智能交易检测与监控： 特定品种或全面投资组合扫描 高级订单类型检测与精确分类 策略监控启动：立即、延迟或条件触发 魔术号码集成，兼容算法策略 B. 高级网格配置： 策略性订单布局：   多种定位方法 智能方向逻辑：   同向、反向或基于市场的订单创建 精确订单数量：   可定制的网格密度和结构 高级偏移系统：   固定间距或动态百分比递进 全面水平管理：   止损/止盈继承，保持规模或价格一致性 复杂手数调整：   固定、递增或策略性递减 到期控制：   自定义时间范围或继承原订单设置 C. 高级退出策略自动化： 多种平仓方法，精确执行策略 条件触发终止，提供全面触发选项 投资组合优化，配备最佳入场保留系统 高级自动化管理 一键策略激活，立即实施 全面状态监控，提供详细报告 预设系统，快速部署和优化策略 额外输入设置  （界面）： 字体大小 面板大小（百
Exp4 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.5 (22)
实用工具
EA 在您的帐户 MetaTrader 4 上重复 交易和头寸或发出预设次数的信号。 它复制所有手动或由另一个“EA 交易”打开的交易。 复制信号并增加信号的数量 ！ 增加其他 EA 的数量。 支持以下功能：复制交易的自定义手数、复制止损、获利、使用追踪止损。 MT5版本 详细描述 +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 链接 MetaTrader 的交易复印机可在此处获得：   COPYLOT 注意力 注意：这不是终端之间交易的复印机。 您可以在策略测试器中测试“EA 交易”，并在可视模式下使用我们的 EAPADPRO 工具栏进行交易！ 在 1 个货币对上安装 EA 就足够了。默认情况下，它将监视所有打开的符号。 这个怎么运作？ Duplicator/Dublicator 助手 EA 重复在终端中打开的头寸。 EA 能够复制头寸和挂单。 要复制的位置或顺序称为 源 。重复位置是一个 副本 。 The EA repeats the source the specified number o
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
实用工具
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT5 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
Auto Stop Loss All Trades MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
实用工具
This is a simple utility which will put Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit. It also has Trailing Stop Loss and Break Even features. The input value of the Stop Loss and Take Profit is in Pips. Whenever you open a trade it will put stop loss and take profit in pips automatically. *If you need a more practical stop loss and take profit for your trades then you may like this ATR based stop loss utility,  Here! Inputs: 1. SL and Trailing SL - This is the Stop Loss value in Pips. Also used as Traili
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
实用工具
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
KT Equity Protector MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.4 (5)
实用工具
轻松保护您的交易资金 保护交易资金与增长资金同等重要。KT Equity Protector 是您的个人风险管理助手，持续监控账户权益，在达到预设的利润目标或止损水平时，自动关闭所有持仓和挂单，以防止亏损或锁定盈利。 无需情绪化的决策，也不再需要猜测——只需让这个可靠的资金保护工具为您全天候守护账户。 KT Equity Protector 可自动通过关闭所有图表来阻止其他交易机器人继续操作。这确保在您手动重新启动 KT Equity Protector 之前，不会发生任何进一步的交易行为，从而让您完全掌控并安心交易。 工作原理 权益止损（防止亏损）： 假设您的账户余额为 $10,000，设置了 $1,000 的权益止损。一旦账户权益降至 $9,000，KT Equity Protector 将立即关闭所有交易，保护您的资金免受更大亏损。 权益止盈（锁定利润）： 同样地，如果您设置了 $2,000 的权益止盈目标，当账户权益达到 $12,000 时，EA 将立即平仓，锁定收益并保障已获得的利润。 两种强大的资金计算模式： 相对模式（基于百分比）： 按照账户初始余额的百分比计算止损和
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
实用工具
跟单->方便快捷的界面交互,用户上手即用       ->>>> 推荐在windows电脑,或者VPS Windows上使用 特色功能: 多样化个性跟单设置: 1.对不同的信号源可以设置不同的手数模式 2.不同的信号源分别设置正向反向跟单 3.信号分别设置注释 4.是否根据合约手数校准手数 多样化个性跟单设置2: 1.对不同的品种可以设置不同的手数模式 2.不同的品种分别设置正向反向跟单 3.信号分别设置注释 4.是否根据合约手数校准手数 注释过滤,MAGIC过滤，信号手数过滤，本地品种过滤 净持仓模式（该模式下手数计算仅支持倍率） 工作时间设置 反向同步接收端的平仓 订单绑定功能：任意订单可以绑定到设置信号源订单上 （双击表格更改） 账户风险控制  基本功能: 跟单正常交互速度0.5s以下 自动检测信号源,并显示信号源账号列表 自动匹配品种,不同平台常用交易品种(后缀不同等特殊情况)95%自动匹配,基本无需手动设置,品种映射表可随意双击更改对应品种.(映射表具有快速搜索品种功能) 4种手数计算模式(1.倍率 2.固定手数 3.自适应资金风险 4.源账户资金比例风险) 特殊手数模式
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
实用工具
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Alert Msg to Market Order
Nguyen Quoc Hung
5 (2)
实用工具
This EA is fully automated , it is built based on  the method of catching the pop-up Alert event and Open Market Orders (BUY/SELL) . Download trial version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751340 ***NOTE:   It is recommended to remove the available filter settings, only install the filter for your indicator. Parameters of the EA: -------- <EA Settings> -------- Magic Number:   The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order. Allow Open trade:   Enable/ Disable Open Trade
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
实用工具
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester VALIDATE TELEGRAM SIGNALS IN MINUTES - STOP GUESSING, START BACKTESTING Stop blowing accounts on "VIP" signals that don't deliver. The EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester is the professional solution to audit, verify, and optimize any Telegram signal provider's performance on historical data. Most signal providers show you their wins but hide their losses. This tool reveals the naked truth. By combining a powerful Data Manager (included) with an advanced MT4
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) — 一款专为 MetaTrader 4 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何指标、智能交易系统和脚本，操作方式与标准图表同样便捷。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 秒级图表的优势 支持 1至900秒 的时间框架图表。 即时加载 历史数据，通过从MT5终端导入Tick数据库。 要导入tick数据，首先需要在MT5终端中启动 Tick Database 工具。 数据实时更新， 无延迟或滞后 。 可同时创建 多个秒级图表 。 秒级图表的理想应用场景 剥头皮交易 和高频交易。 精确的入场和出场时机。 在短时间框架下测试交易策略。 时间框架设置 默认设置包含以下时间框架： S1、S2、S3、S4、S5、S6、S10、S12、S15、S20、S30、S40 。 你可以轻松设置你的秒级时间框架，从 1 到 900 秒 。 可配置参
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
实用工具
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
FREE
