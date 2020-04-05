BullsBearsEA

🔥 BullsBears EA — next-generation trading automation for traders done with guesswork

Stop relying on gut feeling. BullsBears EA reads market pressure in real time, filters out false signals through a multi-layer confirmation system, and enters only when the odds are stacked in your favor.

✅ Smart position management — automatic break-even and stop trailing
✅ Fully adjustable to any trading style — from cautious to aggressive
✅ Complete risk control — drawdown, margin and trading hours, all in your hands
✅ Built on months of testing and refinement

📎 Full user manual and ready-made set files are available in the Comments section.

Your trading deserves the discipline of a machine.


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Ilia Stavrov
Utilities
EAsynRightNow - Professional Trading Expert Advisor for manual trading with advanced functionality EAsyRightNow is a multifunctional trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, featuring a Trading Panel with a user-friendly interface and extensive trading position management capabilities. Perfect for scalping, it works on all timeframes.  Key Features  1. Trading Modes - Single Orders: Management of one trading position - Multiple Orders: Ability to open multiple orders in the same direction - M
FREE
TimeToBarEnd
Ilia Stavrov
Indicators
Indicator "Time to Bar End" (TimeToBarEnd) This technical indicator is designed to accurately track the time remaining until the current candle closes on the chart. It displays a countdown in minutes:seconds format, which is particularly useful for intraday traders and scalpers who need to know the exact closing time of the current candle. The indicator updates in real-time and offers flexible customization of its appearance. The settings include: choice of position from four chart corners, adj
FREE
PositiveSwap
Ilia Stavrov
Utilities
PositiveSwap Легкий, бесплатный скрипт на языке MQL4, который выводит на график, в виде простой таблицы, все торговые пары с положительным свопом и указывает направление (покупка или продажа). Скрипт автоматически просматривает все доступные торговые пары из окна "Обзор рынка". Поэтому, чтобы увидеть все возможные пары с положительным свопом, рекомендуется включить показ всех символов.  
FREE
CandleMaster Pro
Ilia Stavrov
Experts
CandleMaster PRO Professional Next-Generation Trading Expert Advisor CandleMaster Pro is a unique solution in the field of automated trading. Using advanced neural network technologies, the advisor identifies Japanese candlestick patterns with high accuracy and combines market entry control with integrated technical indicators. This trading expert advisor embodies years of successful trading experience transformed into a precise mathematical algorithm. One of the key advantages of this expert
NYSE Trading EA
Ilia Stavrov
Experts
NYSE Trading EA Trade Like Institutions: Professional Fair Value Gap Detection and Execution "While retail traders chase indicators, institutions use market structure. Fair Value Gaps are their footprints—impossible to hide." What Are Fair Value Gaps and Why Do They Work? The Institutional Footprint on the Chart When major players (banks, hedge funds, market makers) enter the market, they cannot do so unnoticed. Their enormous volumes create liquidity imbalances—price gaps known as Fair Value
GapHunter EA
Ilia Stavrov
Experts
GapHunter EA — Gap Trading Expert Advisor for MT5 Overview GapHunter EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that specializes in trading price gaps at market open. The EA compares the previous day's D1 closing price with the current session's opening price, and if a gap of sufficient size is detected, it immediately enters a trade in the direction of the gap fill (i.e., expecting the price to return to the previous close level). Gap fills are a well-documented market phenomenon: accor
FracEA
Ilia Stavrov
Experts
Hi. I'm Freysi. You've been looking for me for a long time. Scrolling through indicators, tweaking settings at 2am, losing money on systems that looked good on paper. I know. I've seen it all. I'm not going to explain how I work. That's my secret. What I will tell you is this: I watch the market the way a hawk watches a field — patient, still, and then precise . I enter only when everything aligns. I trail my stops so you don't have to babysit me. I know when the market is closed and I don't emb
FraceaFull
Ilia Stavrov
Experts
Hi. I'm FraceaFull. You've been looking for me for a while. Scrolling through indicators, tweaking settings at two in the morning, losing money on systems that looked great on paper. I know. I've seen it all. This is the full version. No secrets, no hidden parameters — everything I can do is in your hands. Want to pick your own stop-loss timeframe? Go ahead. Want your own breakeven mode or your own filter? Set it up. I no longer stay quiet about how I work — I just hand you the entire control pa
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