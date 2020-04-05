BullsBearsEA

🔥 BullsBears EA — next-generation trading automation for traders done with guesswork

Stop relying on gut feeling. BullsBears EA reads market pressure in real time, filters out false signals through a multi-layer confirmation system, and enters only when the odds are stacked in your favor.

✅ Smart position management — automatic break-even and stop trailing

✅ Fully adjustable to any trading style — from cautious to aggressive

✅ Complete risk control — drawdown, margin and trading hours, all in your hands

✅ Built on months of testing and refinement

📎 Full user manual and ready-made set files are available in the Comments section.

Your trading deserves the discipline of a machine.