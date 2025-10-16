Quantitative Athéna Scalping I recommandation.

Quantitative Athena is a hyper-scalping Expert Advisor (EA) designed to open and close positions within the same candle .

Version 1.70 brings optimizations in terms of execution speed , risk management and multi-period filters , while maintaining the project's philosophy focused on simplicity, transparency and performance.

The EA uses classic and proven trading indicators (RSI, EMA, MACD, ATR) to offer an accessible and understandable approach, even for beginner traders.





How it works

Positions are primarily opened based on a crossover of the RSI and/or MACD above a specified threshold.

Several technical filters (EMA, MACD, ATR, session hours, higher time units) are applied to confirm or reject the trading signal.

Once the conditions are met, a fast stop buy order is placed, optimized for precise execution and strict risk control.

For added security, a limit order can be triggered after a configurable delay (in seconds or minutes).

Warning and risk management

QAS is not a "safe" EA : it presents a high risk in case of incorrect configuration or excessive use.

Please follow these recommendations carefully:

Never invest money you can't afford to lose.

Use a maximum of 1% of your capital per transaction , with 0.1% being the recommended default.

(This low percentage aims to limit potential losses, especially since no stop-loss order is used.)

The minimum deposit depends on your broker.

For example, on MT5 , if the minimum lot size is 0.01 , a deposit of $1,000 allows you to trade 0.1 lot per position on the XAUUSD pair .

A higher balance allows you to further reduce the relative risk per transaction.

The maximum batch size for the free version remains limited to 0.2 batches .

Average recommendations

The averaging function allows the expert advisor to open additional positions in order to reduce the average entry price.

Although this may improve performance, misuse of this function significantly increases the overall risk .

Key recommendations:

Only enable averaging on a demo account before any real-world testing.

Limit the number of averaged positions (MaxAveragingPositions).

Keep the batch multiplier low, ideally between 1.0 and 1.2 .

Leave the UseSharedTP function disabled unless you fully understand the profit-sharing logic.

Monitor the maximum drawdown, as multiple open positions can tie up a large portion of your capital.

Calculating the average should not be considered a security mechanism , but rather an advanced technique reserved for experienced users.

.set files available

ALL .SET FILES ARE VALID EVEN IF THE VERSION IS NOT THE SAME.

Three configuration files are provided for immediate use:

High risk recommended – for aggressive scalping strategies. (The larger your account, the lower the risk. It is recommended to test on a demo account before use.) Recommended medium risk profile – for a balance between risk and performance. (Ideal for accounts under €10,000) "No averaging" option : disables averaging for lower risk exposure. (A setting similar to version 1.11 for those feeling nostalgic.)

Use the configuration that best suits your risk tolerance and account size .

Future development

Quantitative Athena is a constantly evolving project .

Community feedback is essential to correct any execution anomalies or prolonged open positions and to improve overall stability.

Your suggestions and feedback are strongly encouraged to guide future updates.

Assistance and contact

For any questions, complaints, or suggestions for improvement , please contact me only through official channels:

E-mail

LinkedIn

MQL5





No communication will be conducted outside of these channels.







