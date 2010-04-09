The Bitcoin EA

Bitcoin EA I t is a Fully Automatic System with Open Optimization Parameters and a Recovery Mechanism in Real Time.



Only 4 Copies of 10 Left for 345 $ Next Price 990 $



Not Grid , Not Martingale , Not AI , Not Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart BTCUSD M15

Each position always has a Fixed SL and Full Deal Tracking Mechanism, even if it is in a DrawDown.

This is a Daily Breakout Strategy of the base levels, the system trades from 8 am GMT until the rollover begins.

The Algorithm allows you to Optionally Recover losses the next day in proportion to the size of the transaction.



The System Divides All Transactions into several parts, each part of the open position has its own Profit Management.

This is a Safe Algorithm, each Transaction is protected from Large Spreads, Strong News (NONFARM/FOMC) and Slippages.

Parts of Trades are Interchangeable, so you can Reduce DrawDown with Market Hedging in Real Time Mode.

Current Trend Patterns were Identified Based on the Forward Optimization Algorithm Until December 2021.

This Means that Current Vulnerabilities in the Market are Already Manifesting themselves from January 2023 to Today.

The Algorithm independently Adapts to the conditions of your Broker (Spreads, Delays, Slippages, Market Gaps) in Real Time.

The system uses Virtual Profit Tracking (VPT) in combination with dynamic TP, which hides the behavior of the system from the broker.



Optimization was carried out from 2015 until December 2021, Based on Real MT5 Quotes, Taking into account Commissions, Swaps, Delays, Slippages and Large spreads.





Recommendations

The algorithm may be sensitive to spread and slippage. I recommend using a good ICM/RAW/Pro/ECN broker;

The system constantly reads all broker indicators, so it is better to use VPS 24/7.

The advisor uses adaptive lot size calculation, but with low leverage (1:100 and below) there may be problems with margin requirements on accounts with low capital.

Try Demo account for the First 1-2 weeks to check your Broker



